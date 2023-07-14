The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing under normal circumstances at least 65% of its total assets in a multi-sector portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The Fund will seek to maintain a high and consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies (i.e., the Fund will favor certain investments that offer consistent and high levels of income). The capital appreciation sought by the Fund generally arises from decreases in interest rates or improving credit fundamentals for a particular sector or security. The Fund will generally allocate its assets among several investment sectors, without limitation, which may include: (i) high yield securities (“junk bonds”) and investment grade corporate bonds of issuers located in the United States and non-U.S. countries, including emerging market countries; (ii) fixed income securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments (including emerging market governments), their agencies and instrumentalities; (iii) mortgage-related and other asset backed securities; and (iv) foreign currencies, including those of emerging market countries. However, the Fund is not required to gain exposure to any one investment sector, and the Fund’s exposure to any one investment sector will vary over time. The average portfolio duration of this Fund normally varies from zero to eight years based on Pacific Investment Management Company LLC’s (“PIMCO”) market forecasts. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The Fund may avoid investment in the securities of issuers whose business practices with respect to the environment, social responsibility, and governance (“ESG practices”) are not to PIMCO’s satisfaction. In determining the efficacy of an issuer’s ESG practices, PIMCO will use its own proprietary assessments of material ESG issues and may also reference standards as set forth by recognized global organizations such as entities sponsored by the United Nations. Additionally, PIMCO may engage proactively with issuers to encourage them to improve their ESG practices. PIMCO’s activities in this respect may include, but are not limited to, direct dialogue with company management, such as through in-person meetings, phone calls, electronic communications, and letters. Through these engagement activities, PIMCO seeks to identify opportunities for a company to improve its ESG practices, and will endeavor to work collaboratively with company management to establish concrete objectives and to develop a plan for meeting these objectives. The Fund has flexibility to invest in securities of issuers whose ESG practices are currently suboptimal, with the expectation that these practices may improve over time either as a result of PIMCO’s engagement efforts or through the company’s own initiatives. The Fund may also exclude those issuers that are not receptive to PIMCO’s engagement efforts, as determined in PIMCO’s sole discretion. The Fund will not invest in the securities of any non-governmental issuer determined by PIMCO to be engaged principally in the manufacturing of alcoholic beverages, tobacco products or military equipment, the operation of gambling casinos, the production or trade of pornographic materials, or in the oil industry, including extraction, production, and refining or the production, distribution of coal and coal fired generation. The Fund can invest in the securities of any issuer determined by PIMCO to be engaged principally in biofuel production, natural gas generation and sales and trading activities. To the extent possible on the basis of information available to PIMCO, an issuer will be deemed to be principally engaged in an activity if it derives more than 10% of its gross revenues from such activities. However, green labeled bonds from issuers involved in fossil fuel-related sectors may be permitted. Labeled green bonds are those issues with proceeds specifically earmarked to be used for climate and environmental projects. Labeled green bonds are often verified by a third party, which certifies that the bond will fund projects that include environmental benefits. In analyzing whether an issuer meets any of the criteria described above, PIMCO may rely upon, among other things, information provided by an independent third party. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in high yield securities rated below investment grade by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or if unrated, as determined by PIMCO (except such 50% limitation shall not apply to the Fund’s investments in mortgage- and asset-backed securities). In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. In addition, the Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities denominated in foreign currencies. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries (this limitation does not apply to investment grade sovereign debt denominated in the local currency with less than 1 year remaining to maturity, which means the Fund may invest in such instruments without limitation subject to any applicable legal or regulatory limitation). The Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 10% of its total assets. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information.The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The Fund may also invest in contingent convertible securities and up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities.