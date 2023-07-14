Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.1%
1 yr return
-3.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$176 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.1%
Expense Ratio 0.52%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 50.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PEGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.1%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|75.70%
|1 Yr
|-3.6%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|81.07%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|PEGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PEGIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|176 M
|100
|124 B
|74.00%
|Number of Holdings
|554
|2
|8175
|46.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|51.7 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|63.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.12%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|45.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PEGIX % Rank
|Bonds
|77.12%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|72.19%
|Cash
|18.89%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|21.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.98%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|21.33%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|77.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|70.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|55.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PEGIX % Rank
|Securitized
|21.65%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|37.34%
|Cash & Equivalents
|20.88%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|22.54%
|Corporate
|20.65%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|67.87%
|Government
|20.45%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|30.25%
|Derivative
|16.38%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|15.32%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|60.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PEGIX % Rank
|US
|66.67%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|50.14%
|Non US
|10.45%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|67.58%
|PEGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.52%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|95.00%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|22.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|80.26%
|PEGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PEGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PEGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|50.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|20.78%
|PEGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PEGIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.65%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|61.84%
|PEGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PEGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PEGIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.28%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|71.78%
|PEGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
Mr. Murata is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, managing income-oriented, multi-sector credit, opportunistic and securitized strategies. Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year (U.S.) for 2013. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2001, he researched and implemented exotic equity and interest rate derivatives at Nikko Financial Technologies. He holds a Ph.D. in engineering-economic systems and operations research from Stanford University. He also earned a J.D. from Stanford Law School and is a member of the State Bar of California.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
Mr. Brons is a portfolio manager on the global corporate bond team. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2005, Mr. Brons worked at UBS Investment Bank in the credit fixed income department, initially in credit sales and then with the team responsible for CreditDelta, a credit market and portfolio analysis tool. He has investment experience since 2002 and holds a master's degree in actuarial science and econometrics from the University of Amsterdam and a master's degree in financial engineering and quantitative analysis from the ICMA Business School at the University of Reading. He is a Certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
Mr. Anderson is a managing director and portfolio manager in the London office. He is one of the lead portfolio managers for PIMCO's mortgage and real estate-related opportunistic strategies and oversees PIMCO's European opportunistic investments across public and private mortgage, real estate and specialty finance markets. Previously, he was a structured product portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2003, he was an analyst at Merrill Lynch covering both the residential ABS and collateralized debt obligation sectors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
Ms. Yang is an executive vice president and a mortgage specialist in the structured credit group in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in 2006, she worked in home equity loan structuring at Morgan Stanley in New York. She has eight years of investment experience and holds a Ph.D. in Bioinformatics and a master's degree in statistics from the University of Chicago.Ms. Yang is an Executive Vice President of Pacific Investment Management Company LLC.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
Mr. Ivascyn is Group Chief Investment Officer and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is lead portfolio manager for the firm’s income strategies and credit hedge fund and mortgage opportunistic strategies. Prior to joining PIMCO in 1998, he worked at Bear Stearns in the asset-backed securities group, as well as T. Rowe Price and Fidelity Investments. He holds an MBA in analytic finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree in economics from Occidental College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
