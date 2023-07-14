Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.7%
1 yr return
22.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-10.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-13.1%
Net Assets
$2.16 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.2%
Expense Ratio 1.98%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 71.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PEGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.7%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|35.40%
|1 Yr
|22.5%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|8.48%
|3 Yr
|-10.2%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|80.96%
|5 Yr
|-13.1%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|91.80%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|74.04%
* Annualized
|Period
|PEGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.1%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|17.08%
|2021
|-7.4%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|81.50%
|2020
|1.1%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|94.31%
|2019
|0.4%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|95.52%
|2018
|-7.9%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|94.91%
|Period
|PEGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.7%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|33.45%
|1 Yr
|22.5%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|7.95%
|3 Yr
|-10.2%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|81.08%
|5 Yr
|-13.1%*
|-27.6%
|82.5%
|93.08%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.1%
|15.4%
|72.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|PEGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.1%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|17.26%
|2021
|-7.4%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|81.50%
|2020
|1.1%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|94.31%
|2019
|0.4%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|95.32%
|2018
|-7.9%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|96.33%
|PEGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PEGEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.16 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|30.99%
|Number of Holdings
|73
|20
|3702
|57.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|482 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|39.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.22%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|73.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PEGEX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.98%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|29.58%
|Cash
|1.02%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|69.01%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|77.64%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|77.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|77.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|77.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PEGEX % Rank
|Technology
|39.21%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|11.27%
|Healthcare
|16.05%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|69.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.30%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|38.38%
|Industrials
|14.92%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|50.18%
|Financial Services
|4.04%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|76.76%
|Real Estate
|3.54%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|30.46%
|Consumer Defense
|3.30%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|26.58%
|Basic Materials
|3.01%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|34.51%
|Communication Services
|0.65%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|81.51%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|82.75%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|93.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PEGEX % Rank
|US
|96.49%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|25.53%
|Non US
|2.49%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|59.51%
|PEGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.98%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|9.30%
|Management Fee
|0.57%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|17.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|56.01%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|PEGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PEGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PEGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|71.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|75.10%
|PEGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PEGEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|79.05%
|PEGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PEGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PEGEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.75%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|63.04%
|PEGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 11, 2018
3.89
3.9%
Bryan is an analyst at Jennison, his employer since 1999. Before joining the company, he worked as a trader at Prudential, and prior to that, he served as a broker in the retail division of Waterhouse Securities. Bryan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. Bryan earned a BS from the State University of New York College at Oswego and is a member of The New York Society of Security Analysts Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 21, 2022
0.19
0.2%
Eric is a small cap core portfolio manager and an equity research analyst. He joined Jennison Associates in 2013 and began co-managing small cap core portfolios in 2017. He was previously with Allianz Global Investors, where he was a portfolio manager and information technology and healthcare senior research analyst on the small and smid cap growth investment team. He began his investment career as a research associate covering information technology stocks at Fred Alger Management. Eric earned a BA in political economics from Williams College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...