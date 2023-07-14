Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO RAE PLUS EMG Fund

PEFCX | Fund

$5.93

$197 M

2.83%

$0.17

2.27%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.3%

1 yr return

11.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.5%

Net Assets

$197 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 137.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PEFCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO RAE PLUS EMG Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Arnott

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to exceed the total return of the MSCI Emerging Markets Value Index (Net Dividends in USD) (the “Benchmark”) under normal circumstances by obtaining exposure to a portfolio of stocks economically tied to emerging market countries (“RAE Emerging Markets Model Portfolio”), and complementing this equity exposure with absolute return bond alpha strategy (“AR Bond Alpha Strategy”). The stocks are selected by the Fund’s sub-adviser, Research Affiliates (“Sub-Adviser”), from a broad universe of companies which satisfy certain liquidity and capacity requirements. Under normal circumstances equity total return swaps are used to obtain exposure to the RAE Emerging Markets Model Portfolio.The Sub-Adviser uses the RAE® methodology for portfolio construction. The RAE® methodology is a rules-based model that selects stocks using quantitative signals that indicate higher expected returns, e.g., value, quality, and momentum. The model then weights selected stocks by using their fundamental measures of company size, e.g., sales, cash flow, dividends and book value. Actual stock positions in the RAE Emerging Markets Model Portfolio, which drift apart from target weights as market prices change, are rebalanced to target weights periodically. The RAE® methodology’s systematic portfolio rebalancing reflects a value orientation. Portfolio managers do not have discretion with respect to the allocations determined by the RAE® methodology. The RAE® methodology is not updated according to any predetermined schedule.The Sub-Adviser provides investment advisory services in connection with the Fund’s swap-based exposure to the RAE Emerging Markets Model Portfolio by, among other things, providing PIMCO, or counterparties designated by PIMCO, with the RAE Emerging Markets Model Portfolio for purposes of developing equity total return swaps based on the RAE Emerging Markets Model Portfolio. In a typical swap agreement, the Fund will receive the total return of the RAE Emerging Markets Model Portfolio from the counterparty to the swap agreement in exchange for paying the counterparty an agreed upon short-term interest rate.Because the RAE Emerging Markets Model Portfolio is a proprietary portfolio, there may be a limited number of counterparties willing or able to serve as counterparties to a swap agreement. If such swap agreements are not available, or if swap pricing is unattractive or for other reasons, the Fund may invest in other instruments, “baskets” of stocks, or individual securities to replicate the performance of the RAE Emerging Markets Model Portfolio.The Fund seeks to remain exposed to the RAE Emerging Markets Model Portfolio even when the value of the RAE Emerging Markets Model Portfolio is declining.In managing the Fund’s investments in the AR Bond Alpha Strategy, PIMCO seeks to outperform the short-term interest rate cost of obtaining equity exposure, thereby enhancing the Fund’s total return and return versus the benchmark (sometimes referred to as “alpha”). The AR Bond Alpha Strategy invests in a diversified portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments, which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public or private-sector entities. The AR Bond Alpha Strategy is not designed to systematically provide bond market exposure, although the returns may (or may not) be positively correlated with the returns of the bond market.The AR Bond Alpha Strategy seeks to maintain an overall portfolio duration which normally varies from (negative) 3 years to positive 8 years based on PIMCO’s market forecasts among other factors. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. In addition to duration, the AR Bond Alpha Strategy has flexibility with respect to overall sector exposures, non-U.S. exposures and credit quality, both as a function of the strategy’s investment guidelines and lack of a bond market index benchmark.The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in high yield securities (“junk bonds”), as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, as determined by PIMCO. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. With respect to the AR Bond Alpha Strategy, the Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities denominated in foreign currencies and in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. With respect to the AR Bond Alpha Strategy, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries (this limitation does not apply to investment grade sovereign debt denominated in the local currency with less than 1 year remaining to maturity, which means with respect to the AR Bond Alpha Strategy, the Fund may invest in such instruments without limitation subject to any applicable legal or regulatory limitation). With respect to the AR Bond Alpha Strategy, the Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 35% of its total assets. With respect to the AR Bond Alpha Strategy, the Fund will normally limit its exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to each non-U.S. currency to 10% of its total assets. With respect to the AR Bond Alpha Strategy, the Fund will normally limit its aggregate U.S. dollar exposure from transactions or instruments that reference the relative return of a non-U.S. currency or currencies as compared to the U.S. dollar to 20% of its total assets. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities. The Fund may invest in common stocks, options, futures, options on futures and swaps.The Benchmark captures large and mid-cap securities exhibiting overall value style characteristics across 24 emerging markets countries. The value investment style characteristics for index construction of the Benchmark are defined using three variables: book value to price, 12-month forward earnings to price and dividend yield.
Read More

PEFCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PEFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -11.0% 30.2% 26.94%
1 Yr 11.9% -12.7% 29.2% 29.02%
3 Yr -9.4%* -17.0% 12.8% 94.85%
5 Yr -9.5%* -9.8% 36.3% 99.85%
10 Yr -4.3%* -12.3% 12.5% 98.30%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PEFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.3% -50.1% 7.2% 89.61%
2021 -10.8% -18.2% 13.6% 95.15%
2020 -1.6% -7.2% 79.7% 98.12%
2019 3.2% -4.4% 9.2% 84.59%
2018 -3.7% -7.2% 7.0% 40.88%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PEFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -30.3% 30.2% 25.61%
1 Yr 11.9% -48.9% 29.2% 25.92%
3 Yr -9.4%* -16.3% 12.8% 95.22%
5 Yr -9.5%* -9.8% 36.3% 99.84%
10 Yr -4.3%* -12.3% 12.5% 98.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PEFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.3% -50.1% 7.2% 89.61%
2021 -10.8% -18.2% 13.6% 95.15%
2020 -1.6% -7.2% 79.7% 98.12%
2019 3.2% -4.4% 9.2% 84.59%
2018 -3.7% -7.2% 7.0% 48.05%

NAV & Total Return History

PEFCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PEFCX Category Low Category High PEFCX % Rank
Net Assets 197 M 717 K 102 B 63.92%
Number of Holdings 307 10 6734 22.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 221 M 340 K 19.3 B 43.96%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 2.8% 71.7% 6.30%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PEFCX % Rank
Stocks 		100.01% 0.90% 110.97% 3.55%
Bonds 		25.14% -0.03% 55.68% 2.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 26.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 8.66%
Other 		-1.48% -1.48% 9.95% 99.87%
Cash 		-23.67% -23.67% 20.19% 99.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEFCX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 75.21%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 47.50% 70.47%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.15% 61.28%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 43.53% 81.06%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 93.26% 69.36%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 48.86% 70.19%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 90.53%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 39.29% 67.41%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 28.13% 65.18%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 68.25%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.03% 71.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEFCX % Rank
US 		104.72% -1.60% 104.72% 0.38%
Non US 		-4.71% -4.71% 112.57% 99.87%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEFCX % Rank
Government 		44.47% 0.00% 70.66% 2.97%
Cash & Equivalents 		24.93% 0.00% 100.00% 95.25%
Securitized 		23.79% 0.00% 23.79% 0.39%
Derivative 		6.05% 0.00% 99.80% 3.98%
Corporate 		0.44% 0.00% 100.00% 26.45%
Municipal 		0.32% 0.00% 0.32% 0.39%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEFCX % Rank
US 		27.81% -0.59% 27.81% 0.38%
Non US 		-2.67% -2.67% 55.37% 99.87%

PEFCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PEFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.27% 0.03% 41.06% 12.93%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 2.00% 94.94%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 78.74%
Administrative Fee 0.45% 0.01% 0.85% 95.53%

Sales Fees

PEFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 9.09%

Trading Fees

PEFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PEFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 137.00% 0.00% 190.00% 94.66%

PEFCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PEFCX Category Low Category High PEFCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.83% 0.00% 12.61% 59.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PEFCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PEFCX Category Low Category High PEFCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.28% -1.98% 17.62% 66.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PEFCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More

PEFCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Arnott

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 26, 2014

7.68

7.7%

Mr. Arnott is the founder and chairman of Research Affiliates, a subadvisor to PIMCO. In 2002, he established Research Affiliates as a research-intensive asset management firm that focuses on innovative asset allocation and alternative indexation products. He previously served as chairman of First Quadrant, as president of TSA Capital Management (now part of Analytic Investors), and as vice president at The Boston Company. He also was global equity strategist at Salomon Brothers. He has published more than 100 articles in journals such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Harvard Busine

Christopher Brightman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 28, 2017

4.84

4.8%

Chris Brightman, Chief Executive Officer, Research Affiliates, since July 2021, and Chief Investment Officer since April 2014. Previously at Research Affiliates, Mr. Brightman served as a Managing Director and Head of Investment Management. Prior to joining Research Affiliates in 2010, Mr. Brightman was chief executive officer of the University of Virginia Investment Management Company.

Bryan Tsu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 20, 2018

3.87

3.9%

Mr. Tsu is a senior vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Prior to joining Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in 2008, he worked at Bear Stearns in New York, syndicating collateralized loan and collateralized debt obligations and other asset-backed transactions. He has eight years of investment experience and holds a bachelor's degree in economics and operations research from Columbia University.Mr. Tsu is one of Executive Vice Presidents of Pacific Investment Management Company LLC.

Jing Yang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 20, 2018

3.87

3.9%

Ms. Yang is an executive vice president and a mortgage specialist in the structured credit group in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in 2006, she worked in home equity loan structuring at Morgan Stanley in New York. She has eight years of investment experience and holds a Ph.D. in Bioinformatics and a master's degree in statistics from the University of Chicago.Ms. Yang is an Executive Vice President of Pacific Investment Management Company LLC.

Marc Seidner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 04, 2021

1.32

1.3%

Mr. Seidner is CIO Non-traditional Strategies, a managing director and head of portfolio management in the New York office. He is also a generalist portfolio manager and a member of the Investment Committee. He rejoined PIMCO in November 2014 after serving as head of fixed income at GMO LLC. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2009, he was a managing director and domestic fixed income portfolio manager at Harvard Management Company. Previously, he was director of active core strategies at Standish Mellon Asset Management. He holds an undergraduate degree in economics from Boston College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

