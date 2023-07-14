Home
Vitals

YTD Return

17.7%

1 yr return

21.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-14.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-17.2%

Net Assets

$2.16 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 71.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PEEAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -14.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -17.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Jennison Mid-Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Funds (Prudential)
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Benjamin Bryan

PEEAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PEEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.7% -26.9% 59.5% 35.58%
1 Yr 21.9% -43.3% 860.3% 10.95%
3 Yr -14.8%* -41.8% 41.4% 89.28%
5 Yr -17.2%* -28.3% 82.5% 94.73%
10 Yr -8.6%* -18.3% 13.6% 92.56%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PEEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 19.22%
2021 -11.1% -52.0% 83.9% 85.53%
2020 -1.2% -17.6% 195.3% 96.96%
2019 -0.7% -16.0% 9.5% 96.69%
2018 -8.5% -13.6% 24.1% 95.93%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PEEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.7% -53.4% 55.3% 33.63%
1 Yr 21.9% -60.3% 860.3% 10.25%
3 Yr -14.8%* -41.8% 41.4% 89.42%
5 Yr -17.2%* -27.6% 82.5% 95.06%
10 Yr -8.6%* -17.1% 15.4% 98.13%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PEEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 19.40%
2021 -11.1% -52.0% 83.9% 85.53%
2020 -1.2% -17.6% 195.3% 96.96%
2019 -0.7% -16.0% 9.5% 96.49%
2018 -8.5% -13.6% 24.1% 97.35%

NAV & Total Return History

PEEAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PEEAX Category Low Category High PEEAX % Rank
Net Assets 2.16 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 30.81%
Number of Holdings 73 20 3702 57.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 482 M 360 K 10.9 B 39.61%
Weighting of Top 10 22.22% 5.5% 92.1% 73.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prudential Invt Portfolios 2 2.88%
  2. Palo Alto Networks Inc 2.78%
  3. Quanta Services Inc 2.56%
  4. IQVIA Holdings Inc 2.52%
  5. Heico Corp 2.38%
  6. Performance Food Group Co 2.27%
  7. Molina Healthcare Inc 2.26%
  8. PPD Inc Ordinary Shares 2.26%
  9. Marvell Technology Inc 2.25%
  10. AMETEK Inc 2.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PEEAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.98% 23.99% 100.52% 29.40%
Cash 		1.02% -0.52% 26.94% 68.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 77.46%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 77.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 77.11%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 77.29%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEEAX % Rank
Technology 		39.21% 0.04% 62.17% 11.09%
Healthcare 		16.05% 0.00% 43.77% 69.72%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.30% 0.00% 57.41% 38.20%
Industrials 		14.92% 0.00% 38.23% 50.00%
Financial Services 		4.04% 0.00% 43.01% 76.58%
Real Estate 		3.54% 0.00% 19.28% 30.28%
Consumer Defense 		3.30% 0.00% 16.40% 26.41%
Basic Materials 		3.01% 0.00% 17.25% 34.33%
Communication Services 		0.65% 0.00% 18.33% 81.34%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 82.57%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 93.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEEAX % Rank
US 		96.49% 23.38% 100.52% 25.35%
Non US 		2.49% 0.00% 35.22% 59.33%

PEEAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PEEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.02% 19.28% 52.95%
Management Fee 0.57% 0.00% 1.50% 17.11%
12b-1 Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.00% 64.56%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

PEEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 3.00% 5.75% 67.65%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PEEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PEEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 71.00% 0.00% 250.31% 74.90%

PEEAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PEEAX Category Low Category High PEEAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 78.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PEEAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PEEAX Category Low Category High PEEAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.65% -2.24% 2.75% 54.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PEEAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PEEAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Benjamin Bryan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 11, 2018

3.89

3.9%

Bryan is an analyst at Jennison, his employer since 1999. Before joining the company, he worked as a trader at Prudential, and prior to that, he served as a broker in the retail division of Waterhouse Securities. Bryan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. Bryan earned a BS from the State University of New York College at Oswego and is a member of The New York Society of Security Analysts Inc.

Eric Sartorius

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 21, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Eric is a small cap core portfolio manager and an equity research analyst. He joined Jennison Associates in 2013 and began co-managing small cap core portfolios in 2017. He was previously with Allianz Global Investors, where he was a portfolio manager and information technology and healthcare senior research analyst on the small and smid cap growth investment team. He began his investment career as a research associate covering information technology stocks at Fred Alger Management. Eric earned a BA in political economics from Williams College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

