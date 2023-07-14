Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes,

in equity securities of companies with medium market capitalizations at the time of purchase. For this Fund, companies with medium market capitalizations are those with market capitalizations within the range of companies comprising the Russell MidCap

®

Index (as of November 30, 2021, this range was between approximately $371.0 million and $60.4 billion). The Fund invests in real estate investment trust (“REIT”) securities.

The Fund invests in equity securities with value and/or growth characteristics and constructs an investment portfolio that

has a “blend” of equity securities with these characteristics. Investing in value equity securities is an investment strategy that emphasizes buying equity securities that appear to be undervalued. The growth orientation selection emphasizes buying equity securities of companies whose potential for growth of capital and earnings is expected to be above average. The Fund does not have a policy of preferring one of these categories over the other.