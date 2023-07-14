Home
Trending ETFs

PEDGX (Mutual Fund)

PEDGX (Mutual Fund)

Principal Edge MidCap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.85 -0.07 -0.59%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (PEDGX) Primary Retirement (PEDMX) A (PEMCX)

Principal Edge MidCap Fund

PEDGX | Fund

$11.85

$461 M

2.91%

$0.35

0.77%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.6%

1 yr return

1.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

Net Assets

$461 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.40%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PEDGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal Edge MidCap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 28, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Theodore Jayne

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies with medium market capitalizations at the time of purchase. For this Fund, companies with medium market capitalizations are those with market capitalizations within the range of companies comprising the Russell MidCap® Index (as of November 30, 2021, this range was between approximately $371.0 million and $60.4 billion). The Fund invests in real estate investment trust (“REIT”) securities.The Fund invests in equity securities with value and/or growth characteristics and constructs an investment portfolio that has a “blend” of equity securities with these characteristics. Investing in value equity securities is an investment strategy that emphasizes buying equity securities that appear to be undervalued. The growth orientation selection emphasizes buying equity securities of companies whose potential for growth of capital and earnings is expected to be above average. The Fund does not have a policy of preferring one of these categories over the other.
Read More

PEDGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PEDGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.6% -23.7% 31.6% 40.85%
1 Yr 1.0% -41.1% 28.9% 86.25%
3 Yr -5.5%* -20.8% 20.7% 96.63%
5 Yr -4.2%* -15.0% 80.6% 85.16%
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PEDGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.0% -52.6% 20.1% 85.79%
2021 -4.8% -25.0% 15.1% 97.67%
2020 1.7% -2.9% 196.6% 78.82%
2019 6.5% -2.6% 8.3% 12.96%
2018 -2.5% -11.1% 0.0% 23.17%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PEDGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.6% -27.0% 31.6% 35.59%
1 Yr 1.0% -41.1% 48.6% 77.31%
3 Yr -5.5%* -20.8% 20.7% 96.56%
5 Yr -4.2%* -15.0% 80.6% 87.79%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PEDGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.0% -52.6% 20.1% 85.79%
2021 -4.8% -25.0% 15.1% 97.67%
2020 1.7% -2.9% 196.6% 78.82%
2019 6.5% -2.6% 8.3% 12.96%
2018 -2.5% -11.1% 0.0% 45.16%

NAV & Total Return History

PEDGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PEDGX Category Low Category High PEDGX % Rank
Net Assets 461 M 481 K 145 B 45.14%
Number of Holdings 48 1 2445 75.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 147 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 37.81%
Weighting of Top 10 32.53% 2.9% 100.0% 30.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc 3.80%
  2. YETI Holdings Inc 3.40%
  3. Steris PLC 3.36%
  4. Steris PLC 3.36%
  5. Steris PLC 3.36%
  6. Steris PLC 3.36%
  7. Steris PLC 3.36%
  8. Steris PLC 3.36%
  9. Steris PLC 3.36%
  10. Steris PLC 3.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PEDGX % Rank
Stocks 		97.90% 0.00% 100.57% 62.19%
Cash 		2.10% -2.51% 100.00% 34.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 7.46%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 7.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 5.97%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 7.71%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEDGX % Rank
Industrials 		22.62% 0.00% 45.89% 8.48%
Technology 		18.04% 0.00% 40.65% 27.68%
Healthcare 		10.74% 0.00% 47.15% 40.40%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.49% 2.49% 46.48% 67.83%
Financial Services 		10.47% 0.00% 46.10% 84.29%
Real Estate 		8.06% 0.00% 25.82% 48.88%
Energy 		6.81% 0.00% 58.13% 28.68%
Utilities 		4.93% 0.00% 18.97% 33.67%
Communication Services 		4.10% 0.00% 30.98% 18.45%
Basic Materials 		3.76% 0.00% 26.18% 79.30%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.18% 96.01%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEDGX % Rank
US 		94.99% 0.00% 100.04% 59.20%
Non US 		2.91% 0.00% 27.19% 38.31%

PEDGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PEDGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.77% 0.03% 33.98% 70.56%
Management Fee 0.69% 0.00% 1.50% 50.50%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

PEDGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PEDGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PEDGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.40% 0.00% 321.00% 9.63%

PEDGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PEDGX Category Low Category High PEDGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.91% 0.00% 3.08% 0.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PEDGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PEDGX Category Low Category High PEDGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.46% -2.06% 3.38% 42.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PEDGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PEDGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Theodore Jayne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2015

6.68

6.7%

Theodore Jayne has been with Principal® since 2015. Prior to that, he was a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Wellington Management Company, LLP from 1998 to 2014. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Anthropology from Harvard University. Mr. Jayne has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Daniel Coleman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2015

6.68

6.7%

Dan is the Chief Investment Officer at Edge Asset Management, an investment boutique within Principal Global Investors, and serves as a Portfolio Manager. He is responsible for security selection and overseeing the firm’s equity strategies. Dan joined Edge as a Portfolio Manager in 2001 and was promoted to the Head of Equities in 2005. He has been in the investment industry since 1979. Previously, he was Vice President and Senior Business Manager for Info Space, Inc./Go2Net, Inc. His background also includes positions with Brookhaven Capital Management, LLC/Clyde Hill Research and Ragen MacKenzie. Dan received an MBA from New York University and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of

Lauren Choi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Lauren Choi  has been with Principal® since 2013 and has held various investment management roles on the equity team. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from Johns Hopkins University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

×