Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.3%
1 yr return
2.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.2%
Net Assets
$3.13 B
Holdings in Top 10
32.4%
Expense Ratio 1.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 40.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PEBNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|61.68%
|1 Yr
|2.8%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|85.93%
|3 Yr
|-7.7%*
|-17.0%
|16.1%
|79.81%
|5 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-18.6%
|8.6%
|64.60%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.7%
|6.6%
|25.87%
* Annualized
|Period
|PEBNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.2%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|80.12%
|2021
|-3.1%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|33.02%
|2020
|0.6%
|-6.9%
|25.9%
|39.87%
|2019
|2.4%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|26.58%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|N/A
|Period
|PEBNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-19.8%
|11.3%
|57.78%
|1 Yr
|2.8%
|-21.4%
|19.8%
|80.84%
|3 Yr
|-7.7%*
|-17.0%
|16.0%
|79.74%
|5 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-18.6%
|8.5%
|64.36%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|23.88%
* Annualized
|Period
|PEBNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.2%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|80.12%
|2021
|-3.1%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|33.02%
|2020
|0.6%
|-6.9%
|25.9%
|39.87%
|2019
|2.4%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|27.57%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|N/A
|PEBNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PEBNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.13 B
|49.1 K
|15.3 B
|9.88%
|Number of Holdings
|1113
|4
|2121
|4.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|898 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|5.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.39%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|27.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PEBNX % Rank
|Bonds
|102.37%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|2.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.48%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|34.15%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|91.16%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.07%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|85.06%
|Cash
|-2.85%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|98.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PEBNX % Rank
|Government
|57.53%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|58.54%
|Corporate
|14.95%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|55.49%
|Derivative
|13.54%
|0.00%
|64.87%
|16.16%
|Cash & Equivalents
|12.94%
|0.00%
|99.89%
|23.78%
|Securitized
|1.05%
|0.00%
|1.31%
|1.83%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PEBNX % Rank
|Non US
|87.72%
|0.00%
|159.42%
|77.44%
|US
|14.65%
|-74.21%
|36.99%
|1.83%
|PEBNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.04%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|61.56%
|Management Fee
|1.03%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|99.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.58%
|0.02%
|0.65%
|97.39%
|PEBNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PEBNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PEBNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.00%
|0.00%
|218.00%
|32.18%
|PEBNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PEBNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.22%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|53.29%
|PEBNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PEBNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PEBNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.97%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|54.18%
|PEBNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2017
5.08
5.1%
Mr. Arnopolinis a managing director and portfolio manager in the New York office. He is co-chair of the emerging markets portfolio committee (EMPC). Prior to joining PIMCO in 2016, Mr. Arnopolin served as a managing director overseeing emerging market fixed income portfolios at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Previously, he worked as a portfolio manager at Fortress Investment Group. Mr. Arnopolin started his career in the fixed income departments at Citigroup and Deutsche Bank, trading mortgages and emerging markets products. He has 22 years of investment experience and holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Carnegie Mellon University. He also serves on the Board of Trustees of the Cancer Research Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2017
5.0
5.0%
Mr. Dhawan is an executive vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2013, he was a managing director and head of emerging markets trading for Americas at Société Générale in New York. He was previously based in London where he headed the Central and Eastern Europe emerging markets team for the firm. Additionally, he was a management consultant at Accenture. He holds an undergraduate degree in computer science and management studies from the University of Nottingham.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 02, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Mr. Romo is a senior vice president and emerging markets portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, he was a vice president in the emerging markets trading group at Citigroup, focusing on trading hard currency bonds and credit default swaps in Latin America. Mr. Romo was previously an analyst at Sandell Asset Management in New York. He also served as vice president at Morgan Stanley, where he was a trader and a strategist for local currency, local rate and credit derivatives in emerging markets. He began his career as a civil engineer in Mexico. He has 12 years of investment and financial services experience and holds master's degrees in financial engineering from Columbia University and civil engineering from Stanford University. He received a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.36
|6.11
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...