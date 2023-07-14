The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in Fixed Income Instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries, which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. Such instruments may be denominated in non-U.S. currencies and the U.S. dollar. The average portfolio duration of this Fund normally varies within two years (plus or minus) of the portfolio duration of the securities comprising the JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index (EMBI) Global, as calculated by PIMCO, which as of May 31, 2022 was 6.87 years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. PIMCO has broad discretion to identify countries that it considers to qualify as emerging markets. The Fund emphasizes countries with relatively low gross national product per capita and with the potential for rapid economic growth. PIMCO will select the Fund’s country and currency composition based on its evaluation of relative interest rates, inflation rates, exchange rates, monetary and fiscal policies, trade and current account balances, legal and political developments and any other specific factors PIMCO believes to be relevant. The Fund likely will concentrate its investments in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the developing countries of Europe. The Fund may invest in instruments whose return is based on the return of an emerging market security or a currency of an emerging market country, such as a derivative instrument, rather than investing directly in emerging market securities or currencies. The Fund may invest in both investment-grade securities and high yield securities (“junk bonds”) subject to a maximum of 15% of its total assets in securities rated below B by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may also invest directly in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The “total return” sought by the Fund consists of income earned on the Fund’s investments, plus capital appreciation, if any, which generally arises from decreases in interest rates, foreign currency appreciation, or improving credit fundamentals for a particular sector or security. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities.