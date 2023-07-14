Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO Emerging Markets Bond Fund

PEBNX | Fund

$8.14

$3.13 B

6.22%

$0.51

1.04%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.3%

1 yr return

2.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

Net Assets

$3.13 B

Holdings in Top 10

32.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PEBNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO Emerging Markets Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Apr 27, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Yacov Arnopolin

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in Fixed Income Instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries, which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. Such instruments may be denominated in non-U.S. currencies and the U.S. dollar. The average portfolio duration of this Fund normally varies within two years (plus or minus) of the portfolio duration of the securities comprising the JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index (EMBI) Global, as calculated by PIMCO, which as of May 31, 2022 was 6.87 years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.PIMCO has broad discretion to identify countries that it considers to qualify as emerging markets. The Fund emphasizes countries with relatively low gross national product per capita and with the potential for rapid economic growth. PIMCO will select the Fund’s country and currency composition based on its evaluation of relative interest rates, inflation rates, exchange rates, monetary and fiscal policies, trade and current account balances, legal and political developments and any other specific factors PIMCO believes to be relevant. The Fund likely will concentrate its investments in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the developing countries of Europe. The Fund may invest in instruments whose return is based on the return of an emerging market security or a currency of an emerging market country, such as a derivative instrument, rather than investing directly in emerging market securities or currencies.The Fund may invest in both investment-grade securities and high yield securities (“junk bonds”) subject to a maximum of 15% of its total assets in securities rated below B by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security.The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may also invest directly in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The “total return” sought by the Fund consists of income earned on the Fund’s investments, plus capital appreciation, if any, which generally arises from decreases in interest rates, foreign currency appreciation, or improving credit fundamentals for a particular sector or security. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities.
PEBNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PEBNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -6.1% 13.6% 61.68%
1 Yr 2.8% -7.5% 19.8% 85.93%
3 Yr -7.7%* -17.0% 16.1% 79.81%
5 Yr -4.2%* -18.6% 8.6% 64.60%
10 Yr N/A* -14.7% 6.6% 25.87%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PEBNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -58.7% 15.1% 80.12%
2021 -3.1% -12.8% 25.4% 33.02%
2020 0.6% -6.9% 25.9% 39.87%
2019 2.4% -19.2% 4.3% 26.58%
2018 N/A -7.2% 5.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PEBNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -19.8% 11.3% 57.78%
1 Yr 2.8% -21.4% 19.8% 80.84%
3 Yr -7.7%* -17.0% 16.0% 79.74%
5 Yr -4.2%* -18.6% 8.5% 64.36%
10 Yr N/A* -14.7% 10.5% 23.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PEBNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -58.7% 15.1% 80.12%
2021 -3.1% -12.8% 25.4% 33.02%
2020 0.6% -6.9% 25.9% 39.87%
2019 2.4% -19.2% 4.3% 27.57%
2018 N/A -7.2% 5.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PEBNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PEBNX Category Low Category High PEBNX % Rank
Net Assets 3.13 B 49.1 K 15.3 B 9.88%
Number of Holdings 1113 4 2121 4.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 898 M -134 M 1.25 B 5.49%
Weighting of Top 10 32.39% 2.2% 95.0% 27.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 10.12%
  2. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 10.12%
  3. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 10.12%
  4. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 10.12%
  5. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 10.12%
  6. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 10.12%
  7. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 10.12%
  8. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 10.12%
  9. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 10.12%
  10. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 10.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PEBNX % Rank
Bonds 		102.37% -0.02% 116.66% 2.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.48% 0.00% 8.47% 34.15%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.47% 2.07% 91.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 92.07%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 85.06%
Cash 		-2.85% -16.66% 101.67% 98.78%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEBNX % Rank
Government 		57.53% 0.00% 99.79% 58.54%
Corporate 		14.95% 0.00% 93.26% 55.49%
Derivative 		13.54% 0.00% 64.87% 16.16%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.94% 0.00% 99.89% 23.78%
Securitized 		1.05% 0.00% 1.31% 1.83%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 92.07%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PEBNX % Rank
Non US 		87.72% 0.00% 159.42% 77.44%
US 		14.65% -74.21% 36.99% 1.83%

PEBNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PEBNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.17% 43.25% 61.56%
Management Fee 1.03% 0.00% 1.10% 99.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.58% 0.02% 0.65% 97.39%

Sales Fees

PEBNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PEBNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PEBNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 0.00% 218.00% 32.18%

PEBNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PEBNX Category Low Category High PEBNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.22% 0.00% 27.78% 53.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PEBNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PEBNX Category Low Category High PEBNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.97% -2.28% 9.04% 54.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PEBNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PEBNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Yacov Arnopolin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2017

5.08

5.1%

Mr. Arnopolinis a managing director and portfolio manager in the New York office. He is co-chair of the emerging markets portfolio committee (EMPC). Prior to joining PIMCO in 2016, Mr. Arnopolin served as a managing director overseeing emerging market fixed income portfolios at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Previously, he worked as a portfolio manager at Fortress Investment Group. Mr. Arnopolin started his career in the fixed income departments at Citigroup and Deutsche Bank, trading mortgages and emerging markets products. He has 22 years of investment experience and holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Carnegie Mellon University. He also serves on the Board of Trustees of the Cancer Research Institute.

Pramol Dhawan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2017

5.0

5.0%

Mr. Dhawan is an executive vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2013, he was a managing director and head of emerging markets trading for Americas at Société Générale in New York. He was previously based in London where he headed the Central and Eastern Europe emerging markets team for the firm. Additionally, he was a management consultant at Accenture. He holds an undergraduate degree in computer science and management studies from the University of Nottingham.

Javier Romo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 02, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Mr. Romo is a senior vice president and emerging markets portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, he was a vice president in the emerging markets trading group at Citigroup, focusing on trading hard currency bonds and credit default swaps in Latin America. Mr. Romo was previously an analyst at Sandell Asset Management in New York. He also served as vice president at Morgan Stanley, where he was a trader and a strategist for local currency, local rate and credit derivatives in emerging markets. He began his career as a civil engineer in Mexico. He has 12 years of investment and financial services experience and holds master's degrees in financial engineering from Columbia University and civil engineering from Stanford University. He received a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.36 6.11

