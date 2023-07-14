The Fund invests primarily in foreign equity securities. The Fund has no limitation on the percentage of assets that are

invested in any one country or denominated in any one currency, but the Fund typically invests in foreign securities of at least 20 countries. Primary consideration is given to securities of issuers of developed areas (for example, Japan, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore); however, the Fund also invests in emerging market securities. The Fund invests in equity securities regardless of market capitalization size (small, medium or large) and style (growth or value).