Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund

mutual fund
PDSYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.67 -0.07 -0.27%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (PDSKX) Primary Inst (PDSYX) A (PDSRX)
PDSYX (Mutual Fund)

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.67 -0.07 -0.27%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (PDSKX) Primary Inst (PDSYX) A (PDSRX)
PDSYX (Mutual Fund)

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.67 -0.07 -0.27%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (PDSKX) Primary Inst (PDSYX) A (PDSRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund

PDSYX | Fund

$25.67

-

2.06%

$0.53

1.41%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.7%

1 yr return

-3.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

45.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.41%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.40%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund

PDSYX | Fund

$25.67

-

2.06%

$0.53

1.41%

PDSYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal Diversified Select Real Asset Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 25, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jessica Bush

Fund Description

PDSYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PDSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -23.7% 16.4% 12.88%
1 Yr -3.3% -8.9% 48.3% 14.81%
3 Yr 4.7%* -2.2% 16.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -0.7% 13.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PDSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.8% -40.8% 20.6% 32.82%
2021 3.3% -21.0% 24.5% 72.67%
2020 -0.2% -24.2% 27.8% N/A
2019 N/A -23.1% 11.7% N/A
2018 N/A -100.0% 20.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PDSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -23.7% 16.4% 12.88%
1 Yr -3.3% -12.8% 48.3% 14.62%
3 Yr 4.7%* -3.4% 16.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -1.1% 13.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PDSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.8% -40.8% 20.6% 32.82%
2021 3.3% -21.0% 24.5% 72.67%
2020 -0.2% -24.2% 27.8% N/A
2019 N/A -23.1% 11.7% N/A
2018 N/A -2.9% 23.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PDSYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PDSYX Category Low Category High PDSYX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 1.12 M 110 B N/A
Number of Holdings 296 2 10961 46.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 84.8 M -31.7 M 22 B 64.09%
Weighting of Top 10 45.88% 10.8% 100.0% 31.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Btg Pact Us Timber Fund 8.01%
  2. Btg Pact Us Timber Fund 8.01%
  3. Btg Pact Us Timber Fund 8.01%
  4. Btg Pact Us Timber Fund 8.01%
  5. Btg Pact Us Timber Fund 8.01%
  6. Btg Pact Us Timber Fund 8.01%
  7. Btg Pact Us Timber Fund 8.01%
  8. Btg Pact Us Timber Fund 8.01%
  9. Btg Pact Us Timber Fund 8.01%
  10. Btg Pact Us Timber Fund 8.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PDSYX % Rank
Other 		51.90% -1.25% 197.12% 2.51%
Stocks 		39.33% -45.72% 98.42% 90.81%
Bonds 		7.30% -39.76% 93.84% 88.52%
Cash 		1.41% -97.12% 185.58% 88.73%
Preferred Stocks 		0.05% -0.03% 14.00% 47.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 25.49% 83.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDSYX % Rank
Energy 		26.83% 0.00% 38.61% 4.03%
Real Estate 		24.46% 0.00% 90.14% 11.46%
Utilities 		21.45% 0.00% 40.29% 4.03%
Industrials 		13.05% 0.09% 32.39% 16.99%
Basic Materials 		8.71% 0.00% 60.23% 19.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.21% 0.00% 20.84% 88.11%
Technology 		1.10% 0.00% 39.48% 87.90%
Consumer Defense 		1.07% 0.00% 31.85% 90.45%
Healthcare 		0.70% 0.00% 30.30% 86.20%
Financial Services 		0.44% 0.00% 30.34% 88.32%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 28.59% 96.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDSYX % Rank
US 		21.86% -4.82% 95.75% 83.72%
Non US 		17.47% -46.69% 57.06% 82.88%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDSYX % Rank
Securitized 		83.28% 0.00% 83.28% 0.21%
Cash & Equivalents 		16.11% 0.10% 100.00% 55.11%
Corporate 		0.60% 0.00% 99.90% 87.27%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 41.88% 65.14%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 57.20%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 98.64% 93.32%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDSYX % Rank
US 		7.30% -177.12% 87.76% 80.58%
Non US 		0.00% -39.00% 137.36% 89.77%

PDSYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PDSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.41% 0.16% 2.71% 16.49%
Management Fee 1.70% 0.00% 1.70% 99.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

PDSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

PDSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PDSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.40% 0.00% 441.00% 44.02%

PDSYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PDSYX Category Low Category High PDSYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.06% 0.00% 10.92% 54.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PDSYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PDSYX Category Low Category High PDSYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.69% -5.20% 6.33% 21.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PDSYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PDSYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jessica Bush

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2019

2.93

2.9%

Jessica S. Bush joined Principal® in 2006. Ms. Bush is responsible for the asset allocation and manager selection for Principal Portfolio StrategiesSM. Ms. Bush earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Michigan. She has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Marcus Dummer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2019

2.93

2.9%

Marcus W. Dummer joined the Principal Financial Group in 2003. Mr. Dummer is a Senior Portfolio Strategist for Principal and a member Principal Funds Investment Committee. He is responsible for conducting research, assessing risk, and making relative value recommendations relating to the fixed-income component of the Principal Portfolio Construction StrategiesSM (Global Diversified Income Fund, Diversified Real Asset Fund, and Global Multi-Strategy Fund). Mr. Dummer earned a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and an M.B.A. from the University of Utah.

Benjamin Rotenberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 25, 2019

2.93

2.9%

Benjamin E. Rotenberg joined Principal® in 2014. Prior to that, he was employed at Cliffwater LLC as a Managing Director from 2007-2014. Mr. Rotenberg is responsible for the asset allocation and manager selection for Principal Portfolio StrategiesSM. Mr. Rotenberg earned a bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Russian from Pomona College. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst and the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.

May Tong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 10, 2021

1.06

1.1%

May Tong has been with Principal® since 2021. Prior to that, Ms. Tong was a Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions since 2018. Prior to that, Ms. Tong was a Portfolio Manager and Head of Portfolio Implementation and Management for Voya Investment Management’s Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team since 2011. Ms. Tong is responsible for the asset allocation and manager selection for Principal Global Asset Allocation. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from Boston College and an M.B.A. from Columbia University. She has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×