May Tong has been with Principal® since 2021. Prior to that, Ms. Tong was a Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions since 2018. Prior to that, Ms. Tong was a Portfolio Manager and Head of Portfolio Implementation and Management for Voya Investment Management’s Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team since 2011. Ms. Tong is responsible for the asset allocation and manager selection for Principal Global Asset Allocation. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from Boston College and an M.B.A. from Columbia University. She has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.