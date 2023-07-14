Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.6%
1 yr return
-3.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
45.9%
Expense Ratio 1.63%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 45.40%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PDSKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|13.09%
|1 Yr
|-3.6%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|15.02%
|3 Yr
|4.5%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PDSKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.0%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|34.37%
|2021
|3.2%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|76.77%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|N/A
|Period
|PDSKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|13.09%
|1 Yr
|-3.6%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|15.04%
|3 Yr
|4.5%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PDSKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.0%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|34.37%
|2021
|3.2%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|76.77%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|N/A
|PDSKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PDSKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|1.12 M
|110 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|296
|2
|10961
|47.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|84.8 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|64.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.88%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|31.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDSKX % Rank
|Other
|51.90%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|2.71%
|Stocks
|39.33%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|91.02%
|Bonds
|7.30%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|88.73%
|Cash
|1.41%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|88.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.05%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|47.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|83.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDSKX % Rank
|Energy
|26.83%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|4.25%
|Real Estate
|24.46%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|11.68%
|Utilities
|21.45%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|4.25%
|Industrials
|13.05%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|17.20%
|Basic Materials
|8.71%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|19.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.21%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|88.32%
|Technology
|1.10%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|88.11%
|Consumer Defense
|1.07%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|90.66%
|Healthcare
|0.70%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|86.41%
|Financial Services
|0.44%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|88.54%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|96.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDSKX % Rank
|US
|21.86%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|83.92%
|Non US
|17.47%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|83.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDSKX % Rank
|Securitized
|83.28%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|0.42%
|Cash & Equivalents
|16.11%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|55.32%
|Corporate
|0.60%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|87.47%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|65.34%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|57.41%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|93.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDSKX % Rank
|US
|7.30%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|80.79%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|89.98%
|PDSKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.63%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|5.43%
|Management Fee
|1.70%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|99.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|PDSKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|PDSKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PDSKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|45.40%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|44.26%
|PDSKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PDSKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.08%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|54.26%
|PDSKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PDSKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PDSKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.54%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|23.53%
|PDSKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 20, 2022
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2022
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2022
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$1.382
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2021
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2021
|$0.229
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2021
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2020
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2020
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.312
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2019
2.93
2.9%
Jessica S. Bush joined Principal® in 2006. Ms. Bush is responsible for the asset allocation and manager selection for Principal Portfolio StrategiesSM. Ms. Bush earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Michigan. She has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2019
2.93
2.9%
Marcus W. Dummer joined the Principal Financial Group in 2003. Mr. Dummer is a Senior Portfolio Strategist for Principal and a member Principal Funds Investment Committee. He is responsible for conducting research, assessing risk, and making relative value recommendations relating to the fixed-income component of the Principal Portfolio Construction StrategiesSM (Global Diversified Income Fund, Diversified Real Asset Fund, and Global Multi-Strategy Fund). Mr. Dummer earned a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and an M.B.A. from the University of Utah.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 25, 2019
2.93
2.9%
Benjamin E. Rotenberg joined Principal® in 2014. Prior to that, he was employed at Cliffwater LLC as a Managing Director from 2007-2014. Mr. Rotenberg is responsible for the asset allocation and manager selection for Principal Portfolio StrategiesSM. Mr. Rotenberg earned a bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Russian from Pomona College. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst and the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 10, 2021
1.06
1.1%
May Tong has been with Principal® since 2021. Prior to that, Ms. Tong was a Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions since 2018. Prior to that, Ms. Tong was a Portfolio Manager and Head of Portfolio Implementation and Management for Voya Investment Management’s Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team since 2011. Ms. Tong is responsible for the asset allocation and manager selection for Principal Global Asset Allocation. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from Boston College and an M.B.A. from Columbia University. She has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...