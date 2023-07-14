The Fund intends under normal circumstances to invest over 80% of its investable assets in securities included in the S&P 500 Index in approximately the same proportions as those of the S&P 500 Index. The term “investable assets” in this Prospectus refers to the Fund's net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund's investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions. The Fund attempts to replicate the security composition of the S&P 500 Index by holding each stock in the S&P 500 Index in about the same proportion as represented in the Index itself. The Fund employs a “passively managed”—or index—investment approach. The Fund is not actively managed by portfolio managers who buy and sell securities based on research and analysis. The S&P 500 Index is an unmanaged index of over 500 stocks of large U.S. public companies. It gives a broad look at how stock prices in the United States have performed. The Fund’s subadviser will try to minimize the difference between the investment results of the Fund and that of the S&P 500 Index. The Fund may use various investment techniques, including investing in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and derivatives such as stock index futures to equitize cash and enhance portfolio liquidity.