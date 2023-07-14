Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
18.3%
1 yr return
1.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.5%
Net Assets
$762 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.5%
Expense Ratio 0.26%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 5.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PDSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.3%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|20.50%
|1 Yr
|1.7%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|88.50%
|3 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|93.19%
|5 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|94.31%
|10 Yr
|0.5%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|69.61%
* Annualized
|YTD
|18.3%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|17.57%
|1 Yr
|1.7%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|80.93%
|3 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|93.03%
|5 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|95.83%
|10 Yr
|0.5%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|90.71%
* Annualized
|PDSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PDSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|762 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|56.06%
|Number of Holdings
|509
|2
|4154
|14.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|202 M
|288 K
|270 B
|60.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.50%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|77.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDSIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.09%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|69.17%
|Cash
|1.91%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|28.66%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|85.82%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|85.52%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|83.86%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|83.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDSIX % Rank
|Technology
|24.45%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|47.56%
|Healthcare
|14.45%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|49.70%
|Financial Services
|13.38%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|53.20%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.73%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|49.77%
|Communication Services
|8.82%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|38.81%
|Industrials
|8.22%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|70.24%
|Consumer Defense
|6.91%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|46.88%
|Energy
|4.81%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|30.75%
|Utilities
|3.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|25.95%
|Real Estate
|2.77%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|50.08%
|Basic Materials
|2.46%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|57.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDSIX % Rank
|US
|97.01%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|45.46%
|Non US
|1.08%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|66.02%
|PDSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.26%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|86.59%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|15.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|PDSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PDSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PDSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|5.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|13.50%
|PDSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PDSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.53%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|93.96%
|PDSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PDSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PDSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.26%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|16.63%
|PDSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2018
|$1.266
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.831
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.884
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.994
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.764
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2013
|$0.598
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2012
|$0.631
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 16, 2011
|$0.540
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2010
|$0.467
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 28, 2016
5.51
5.5%
Edward Louie is a Portfolio Manager for QMA. Ed manages domestic and international index funds. He is responsible for portfolio management as well as trading equities, currencies and futures for QMA’s index portfolios. Previously, he served as an analyst for QMA’s Index team as well as QMA’s Value Equity team. Ed earned a BA in Economics from Stony Brook University and an MBA in Accounting from Baruch College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 28, 2016
5.51
5.5%
Edward J. Lithgow is a Portfolio Manager for QMA. He manages domestic and international index funds. In addition, Mr. Lithgow also assists with portfolio management and research for QMA’s US Core Equity portfolios. Previously, he was a quantitative analyst for QMA’s US Core Equity and Index teams with responsibility for optimizing portfolios, monitoring cash flows as well as performance attribution and risk analysis. Mr. Lithgow also traded equities, currencies, and futures for QMA’s index funds. Mr. Lithgow earned a BS in Business Administration from Seton Hall University and an MBA in Finance from St. Joseph’s University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 12, 2021
1.3
1.3%
Stacie L. Mintz, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team. In this capacity, she manages US Core, Long Short and Market Neutral strategies, as well as overseeing the team responsible for implementation. Prior to her current role, Stacie was a member of the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team, where she was responsible for several retail and institutional portfolios. In addition, during that time, she was responsible for managing the overall asset allocation for the Prudential Pension Plan. She earned a BA in Economics from Rutgers University, an MBA in Finance from New York University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
