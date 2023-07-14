Home
PGIM Quant Solutions Stock Index Fund

mutual fund
PDSIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$39.39 -0.04 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (PSIFX) Primary Inst (PDSIX) A (PSIAX) C (PSICX) Retirement (PQSIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Quant Solutions Stock Index Fund

PDSIX | Fund

$39.39

$762 M

1.53%

$0.60

0.26%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.3%

1 yr return

1.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.5%

Net Assets

$762 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$39.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PDSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Quant Solutions Stock Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Edward Louie

Fund Description

The Fund intends under normal circumstances to invest over 80% of its investable assets in securities included in the S&P 500 Index in approximately the same proportions as those of the S&P 500 Index. The term “investable assets” in this Prospectus refers to the Fund's net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund's investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions.The Fund attempts to replicate the security composition of the S&P 500 Index by holding each stock in the S&P 500 Index in about the same proportion as represented in the Index itself. The Fund employs a “passively managed”—or index—investment approach. The Fund is not actively managed by portfolio managers who buy and sell securities based on research and analysis. The S&P 500 Index is an unmanaged index of over 500 stocks of large U.S. public companies. It gives a broad look at how stock prices in the United States have performed.The Fund’s subadviser will try to minimize the difference between the investment results of the Fund and that of the S&P 500 Index. The Fund may use various investment techniques, including investing in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and derivatives such as stock index futures to equitize cash and enhance portfolio liquidity.
Read More

PDSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PDSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.3% -14.3% 35.6% 20.50%
1 Yr 1.7% -55.6% 38.6% 88.50%
3 Yr -4.5%* -28.0% 93.5% 93.19%
5 Yr -6.5%* -30.5% 97.0% 94.31%
10 Yr 0.5%* -18.8% 37.4% 69.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PDSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.8% -64.5% 28.9% 90.97%
2021 7.2% -20.5% 152.6% 59.53%
2020 -2.8% -13.9% 183.6% 97.98%
2019 2.6% -8.3% 8.9% 93.41%
2018 -4.9% -13.5% 12.6% 86.93%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PDSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.3% -20.5% 35.6% 17.57%
1 Yr 1.7% -55.6% 40.3% 80.93%
3 Yr -4.5%* -28.0% 93.5% 93.03%
5 Yr -6.5%* -29.9% 97.0% 95.83%
10 Yr 0.5%* -13.5% 37.4% 90.71%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PDSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.8% -64.5% 28.9% 90.97%
2021 7.2% -20.5% 152.6% 60.00%
2020 -2.8% -13.9% 183.6% 97.98%
2019 2.6% -8.3% 8.9% 93.41%
2018 -4.9% -10.9% 12.6% 93.20%

NAV & Total Return History

PDSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PDSIX Category Low Category High PDSIX % Rank
Net Assets 762 M 177 K 1.21 T 56.06%
Number of Holdings 509 2 4154 14.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 202 M 288 K 270 B 60.84%
Weighting of Top 10 26.50% 1.8% 106.2% 77.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.44%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.69%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 2.94%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.91%
  5. Tesla Inc 1.77%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.77%
  7. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 1.74%
  8. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.61%
  9. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.35%
  10. Prudential Invt Portfolios 2 1.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PDSIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.09% 0.00% 130.24% 69.17%
Cash 		1.91% -102.29% 100.00% 28.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 85.82%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 85.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 83.86%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 83.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDSIX % Rank
Technology 		24.45% 0.00% 48.94% 47.56%
Healthcare 		14.45% 0.00% 60.70% 49.70%
Financial Services 		13.38% 0.00% 55.59% 53.20%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.73% 0.00% 30.33% 49.77%
Communication Services 		8.82% 0.00% 27.94% 38.81%
Industrials 		8.22% 0.00% 29.90% 70.24%
Consumer Defense 		6.91% 0.00% 47.71% 46.88%
Energy 		4.81% 0.00% 41.64% 30.75%
Utilities 		3.00% 0.00% 20.91% 25.95%
Real Estate 		2.77% 0.00% 31.91% 50.08%
Basic Materials 		2.46% 0.00% 25.70% 57.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDSIX % Rank
US 		97.01% 0.00% 127.77% 45.46%
Non US 		1.08% 0.00% 32.38% 66.02%

PDSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PDSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.26% 0.01% 49.27% 86.59%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.00% 2.00% 15.41%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

PDSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PDSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PDSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.00% 0.00% 496.00% 13.50%

PDSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PDSIX Category Low Category High PDSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.53% 0.00% 24.20% 93.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PDSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PDSIX Category Low Category High PDSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.26% -54.00% 6.06% 16.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PDSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PDSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Edward Louie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 28, 2016

5.51

5.5%

Edward Louie is a Portfolio Manager for QMA. Ed manages domestic and international index funds. He is responsible for portfolio management as well as trading equities, currencies and futures for QMA’s index portfolios. Previously, he served as an analyst for QMA’s Index team as well as QMA’s Value Equity team. Ed earned a BA in Economics from Stony Brook University and an MBA in Accounting from Baruch College.

Edward Lithgow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 28, 2016

5.51

5.5%

Edward J. Lithgow is a Portfolio Manager for QMA. He manages domestic and international index funds. In addition, Mr. Lithgow also assists with portfolio management and research for QMA’s US Core Equity portfolios. Previously, he was a quantitative analyst for QMA’s US Core Equity and Index teams with responsibility for optimizing portfolios, monitoring cash flows as well as performance attribution and risk analysis. Mr. Lithgow also traded equities, currencies, and futures for QMA’s index funds. Mr. Lithgow earned a BS in Business Administration from Seton Hall University and an MBA in Finance from St. Joseph’s University.

Stacie Mintz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 12, 2021

1.3

1.3%

Stacie L. Mintz, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team. In this capacity, she manages US Core, Long Short and Market Neutral strategies, as well as overseeing the team responsible for implementation. Prior to her current role, Stacie was a member of the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team, where she was responsible for several retail and institutional portfolios. In addition, during that time, she was responsible for managing the overall asset allocation for the Prudential Pension Plan. She earned a BA in Economics from Rutgers University, an MBA in Finance from New York University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

