The Fund pursues its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of other mutual funds within the PGIM fund family (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) that represent various asset classes and sectors. The Fund will invest in Underlying Funds that provide exposure to equity, fixed income and non-traditional asset classes. The investments held by Underlying Funds that provide exposure to equities may include U.S. large-cap equity, mid-cap equity and small-cap equity, as well as international developed markets equity, emerging markets equity and other non-U.S. securities. Underlying Funds that provide exposure to fixed income may invest primarily in bonds, including below investment grade bonds, commonly known as “junk bonds.” Underlying Funds may gain exposure to non-traditional asset classes through investments in equity securities and related derivatives of issuers that are primarily engaged in or related to the real estate industry, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), commodity-related instruments and derivative securities or instruments, such as options and futures, the value of which is derived from another security, a commodity, a currency or an index. More detailed information about the Underlying Funds appears in the section of the Prospectus entitled More About the Funds’ Principal and Non-Principal Investment Strategies, Investments And Risks . The Fund is designed for investors expecting to retire in or close to the year 2065 (the “target date”). The Fund is designed to accommodate investors who will either withdraw all of their assets from the Fund upon retirement or who will gradually withdraw assets from the Fund over a moderate time period following retirement. In addition to the anticipated retirement date, relevant factors for selection of the Fund may include age, risk tolerance, other investments owned, and planned withdrawals. The Fund’s allocations among Underlying Funds (and asset classes) will change over time in relation to the Fund’s target date. The Fund’s asset allocations to the Underlying Funds follow a glidepath that becomes more conservative prior to and for approximately 10 years following the target date, by reducing exposure to equity investments and increasing exposure to fixed income investments (the “Glidepath”). Accordingly, the Fund’s exposure to equity investments may continue to decline until approximately 10 years after its target date, when allocations to equity investments and non-traditional asset classes (including U.S. and non-U.S. equities, commodities and real estate) will remain fixed at approximately 35% of the Fund’s assets, with the remainder invested in fixed income investments. In this prospectus, we refer to both the “strategic Glidepath” and the “current Glidepath.” The strategic Glidepath reflects the allocations between equity/non-traditional and fixed income assets through time based on long-term investment views and participant demographics. The strategic Glidepath serves as an anchor from which allocations to equity/non-traditional and fixed income may deviate from year to year to reflect intermediate capital market expectations. The current Glidepath reflects such intermediate expectations. The current Glidepath is reviewed annually and deviations are constrained so as to preserve the general risk and return characteristics of the strategic Glidepath. The Fund’s allocations to the broad asset classes (equity/non-traditional and fixed income) as set forth in the current Glidepath are not expected to vary from the Fund’s allocations set forth in the strategic Glidepath by more than plus or minus 5%. Where the term “Glidepath” is used by itself in this prospectus, it applies to both the strategic Glidepath and the current Glidepath. The subadviser is responsible for asset allocation of the Fund and will monitor the Fund's investments in Underlying Funds on a regular basis in order to maintain the approximate allocation to each asset class. The Fund is “ratcheted” annually to shift the Fund’s allocation gradually from equity investments toward fixed income investments in accordance with the current Glidepath. In addition, the Fund is rebalanced periodically (typically monthly) to maintain the target asset allocations dictated by the current Glidepath (as then in effect) with respect to the Underlying Funds in which the Fund is invested. The following chart illustrates the Fund’s strategic Glidepath: The information in the table below represents the current allocations for the Fund. The Fund’s shareholder reports set forth its actual allocations among asset classes and among Underlying Funds. Fund Name Equity and Non-Traditional Fixed Income Prudential Day One 2065 Fund 96.6% 3.4% Pursuant to the annual ratcheting described above, this asset class mix may change each year. In addition, the Fund’s subadviser will review the current Glidepath and the Fund’s asset allocations to Underlying Funds annually to determine, in its discretion, whether the then current Glidepath allocations remain suitable to meet the Fund’s investment objective. Based on such reviews, the subadviser may, without prior notification to shareholders, make changes to the current Glidepath and/or the Fund’s asset allocations as it deems appropriate to meet the Fund’s investment objective in light of market and economic conditions and such other factors as it deems relevant. There is no assurance that the Fund’s objective will be achieved. The Fund shall maintain not less than the minimum total allocation to fixed income investments and such other constraints, if any, as may be required for it to be considered a Qualified Default Investment Alternative as defined under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (“ERISA”) and determined by the U.S. Department of Labor. At the time when the Fund’s target allocations match the asset allocations of the Day One Income Fund (the “Income Fund”), PGIM Investments expects, subject to approval by the Board of Trustees, to combine the Fund with the Income Fund without shareholder approval, and the Fund’s shareholders will become shareholders of the Income Fund. This is expected to occur approximately ten years following the Fund’s target date. This combination is expected to be tax-free under current law. Shareholders will be provided with additional information at that time.