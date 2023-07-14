Home
Vitals

YTD Return

13.2%

1 yr return

10.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$584 K

Holdings in Top 10

99.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 94.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PDOFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Prudential Day One 2065 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 16, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joel Kallman

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of other mutual funds within the PGIM fund family (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) that represent various asset classes and sectors. The Fund will invest in Underlying Funds that provide exposure to equity, fixed income and non-traditional asset classes. The investments held by Underlying Funds that provide exposure to equities may include U.S. large-cap equity, mid-cap equity and small-cap equity, as well as international developed markets equity, emerging markets equity and other non-U.S. securities. Underlying Funds that provide exposure to fixed income may invest primarily in bonds, including below investment grade bonds, commonly known as “junk bonds.” Underlying Funds may gain exposure to non-traditional asset classes through investments in equity securities and related derivatives of issuers that are primarily engaged in or related to the real estate industry, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), commodity-related instruments and derivative securities or instruments, such as options and futures, the value of which is derived from another security, a commodity, a currency or an index.More detailed information about the Underlying Funds appears in the section of the Prospectus entitled More About the Funds’ Principal and Non-Principal Investment Strategies, Investments And Risks.The Fund is designed for investors expecting to retire in or close to the year 2065 (the “target date”). The Fund is designed to accommodate investors who will either withdraw all of their assets from the Fund upon retirement or who will gradually withdraw assets from the Fund over a moderate time period following retirement. In addition to the anticipated retirement date, relevant factors for selection of the Fund may include age, risk tolerance, other investments owned, and planned withdrawals.The Fund’s allocations among Underlying Funds (and asset classes) will change over time in relation to the Fund’s target date. The Fund’s asset allocations to the Underlying Funds follow a glidepath that becomes more conservative prior to and for approximately 10 years following the target date, by reducing exposure to equity investments and increasing exposure to fixed income investments (the “Glidepath”). Accordingly, the Fund’s exposure to equity investments may continue to decline until approximately 10 years after its target date, when allocations to equity investments and non-traditional asset classes (including U.S. and non-U.S. equities, commodities and real estate) will remain fixed at approximately 35% of the Fund’s assets, with the remainder invested in fixed income investments.In this prospectus, we refer to both the “strategic Glidepath” and the “current Glidepath.” The strategic Glidepath reflects the allocations between equity/non-traditional and fixed income assets through time based on long-term investment views and participant demographics. The strategic Glidepath serves as an anchor from which allocations to equity/non-traditional and fixed income may deviate from year to year to reflect intermediate capital market expectations. The current Glidepath reflects such intermediate expectations. The current Glidepath is reviewed annually and deviations are constrained so as to preserve the general risk and return characteristics of the strategic Glidepath. The Fund’s allocations to the broad asset classes (equity/non-traditional and fixed income) as set forth in the current Glidepath are not expected to vary from the Fund’s allocations set forth in the strategic Glidepath by more than plus or minus 5%.Where the term “Glidepath” is used by itself in this prospectus, it applies to both the strategic Glidepath and the current Glidepath.The subadviser is responsible for asset allocation of the Fund and will monitor the Fund's investments in Underlying Funds on a regular basis in order to maintain the approximate allocation to each asset class. The Fund is “ratcheted”annually to shift the Fund’s allocation gradually from equity investments toward fixed income investments in accordance with the current Glidepath. In addition, the Fund is rebalanced periodically (typically monthly) to maintain the target asset allocations dictated by the current Glidepath (as then in effect) with respect to the Underlying Funds in which the Fund is invested.The following chart illustrates the Fund’s strategic Glidepath:The information in the table below represents the current allocations for the Fund. The Fund’s shareholder reports set forth its actual allocations among asset classes and among Underlying Funds.Fund NameEquity and Non-TraditionalFixed IncomePrudential Day One 2065 Fund96.6%3.4%Pursuant to the annual ratcheting described above, this asset class mix may change each year. In addition, the Fund’s subadviser will review the current Glidepath and the Fund’s asset allocations to Underlying Funds annually to determine, in its discretion, whether the then current Glidepath allocations remain suitable to meet the Fund’s investment objective. Based on such reviews, the subadviser may, without prior notification to shareholders, make changes to the current Glidepath and/or the Fund’s asset allocations as it deems appropriate to meet the Fund’s investment objective in light of market and economic conditions and such other factors as it deems relevant. There is no assurance that the Fund’s objective will be achieved.The Fund shall maintain not less than the minimum total allocation to fixed income investments and such other constraints, if any, as may be required for it to be considered a Qualified Default Investment Alternative as defined under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (“ERISA”) and determined by the U.S. Department of Labor.At the time when the Fund’s target allocations match the asset allocations of the Day One Income Fund (the “Income Fund”), PGIM Investments expects, subject to approval by the Board of Trustees, to combine the Fund with the Income Fund without shareholder approval, and the Fund’s shareholders will become shareholders of the Income Fund. This is expected to occur approximately ten years following the Fund’s target date. This combination is expected to be tax-free under current law. Shareholders will be provided with additional information at that time.
PDOFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PDOFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% 3.9% 12.9% 0.60%
1 Yr 10.5% 30.7% 65.2% 28.01%
3 Yr 5.7%* 8.7% 13.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 10.3% 14.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PDOFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.4% -3.3% 18.9% 81.22%
2021 5.2% 11.7% 29.3% N/A
2020 3.4% -23.9% -7.8% N/A
2019 N/A 13.0% 20.8% N/A
2018 N/A 1.7% 8.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PDOFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% 3.9% 12.9% 0.60%
1 Yr 10.5% 30.7% 65.2% 25.89%
3 Yr 5.7%* 7.7% 13.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 9.6% 14.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PDOFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.4% -3.3% 18.9% 81.22%
2021 5.2% 11.7% 29.3% N/A
2020 3.4% -23.9% -5.7% N/A
2019 N/A 14.1% 22.7% N/A
2018 N/A 1.7% 11.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PDOFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PDOFX Category Low Category High PDOFX % Rank
Net Assets 584 K 60.7 K 7.18 B 91.13%
Number of Holdings 11 4 494 74.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 582 K 51.6 K 7.13 B 91.01%
Weighting of Top 10 99.68% 38.0% 100.0% 14.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PGIM Quant Solutions Intl Dev Mkts IdxR6 25.36%
  2. PGIM Quant Solutions Large-Cap Cor Eq R6 24.55%
  3. PGIM Quant Solutions US Broad Mkt Idx R6 16.23%
  4. PGIM Quant Solutions EMs Eq R6 9.19%
  5. PGIM Quant Solutions Mid-Cap Cor Eq R6 9.18%
  6. PGIM Jennison Small-Cap Core Equity R6 4.95%
  7. PGIM Global Real Estate R6 3.90%
  8. PGIM Total Return Bond R6 3.26%
  9. PGIM Quant Solutions Commodity Strats R6 3.01%
  10. Prudential Invt Portfolios 2 0.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PDOFX % Rank
Stocks 		91.38% 65.98% 98.58% 42.23%
Bonds 		5.54% 0.00% 92.61% 74.11%
Cash 		2.44% -86.71% 14.73% 35.42%
Other 		0.60% -0.07% 13.26% 26.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.04% 0.00% 0.77% 70.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.36% 72.21%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDOFX % Rank
Technology 		17.93% 14.77% 21.46% 65.67%
Financial Services 		14.63% 12.29% 18.11% 81.47%
Healthcare 		11.89% 8.82% 15.72% 76.02%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.84% 9.27% 14.12% 62.40%
Industrials 		10.60% 9.57% 15.26% 54.50%
Real Estate 		8.17% 1.82% 9.04% 19.62%
Consumer Defense 		7.03% 4.55% 11.70% 20.16%
Communication Services 		6.12% 6.12% 11.04% 83.38%
Basic Materials 		5.73% 2.40% 5.65% 17.71%
Energy 		4.44% 1.87% 4.03% 79.84%
Utilities 		2.63% 0.55% 4.39% 47.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDOFX % Rank
US 		55.93% 34.23% 75.57% 51.50%
Non US 		35.45% 18.37% 51.41% 46.05%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDOFX % Rank
Government 		31.29% 0.00% 72.52% 63.22%
Cash & Equivalents 		28.27% 1.23% 99.01% 37.87%
Securitized 		16.84% 0.00% 29.24% 56.95%
Corporate 		13.81% 0.08% 63.17% 60.76%
Derivative 		9.51% 0.00% 31.93% 3.54%
Municipal 		0.29% 0.00% 4.01% 21.53%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDOFX % Rank
US 		4.62% -0.24% 50.12% 73.02%
Non US 		0.92% 0.00% 42.49% 40.33%

PDOFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PDOFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.02% 35.30% N/A
Management Fee 0.02% 0.00% 0.94% 26.34%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

PDOFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PDOFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PDOFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 94.00% 3.00% 208.00% 29.21%

PDOFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PDOFX Category Low Category High PDOFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.93% 0.00% 1.44% 53.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PDOFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PDOFX Category Low Category High PDOFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.04% -0.04% 8.75% 89.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PDOFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PDOFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joel Kallman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2019

2.46

2.5%

Joel M. Kallman, CFA, is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Quantitative Management Associates. Joel is a portfolio manager and a member of the asset allocation team. He also conducts economic and market valuation research. Joel has also held various positions within Prudential's fixed-income group, in areas such as high-yield credit analysis and performance reporting. He earned a BS and MBA in Finance from Rutgers University. He is also a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Jeremy Stempien

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2019

2.46

2.5%

Jeremy Stempien, MBA, is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Strategist for QMA, working with the Dynamic Asset Allocation team. His responsibilities include the management of the Prudential Day One Funds and managing client relationships. Prior to joining QMA, Jeremy was a Director of Investments at Morningstar Investment Management where he was responsible for developing asset allocation programs for plan providers, plan sponsors, and money management companies. He worked with clients in creating and managing custom target date glide paths, selecting appropriate asset classes, and constructing model portfolios. Previously, he worked at Hewitt Associates where he was a Defined Contribution Manager. Jeremy earned a BA in Finance from Saint Louis University and an MBA in Investments from University of Notre Dame.

Lorne Johnson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 05, 2020

2.07

2.1%

Lorne Johnson, PhD, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager working within the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team. As the Director of Institutional Solutions, he serves as a subject matter expert, and performs research and analysis for Global Multi-Asset Solutions portfolios. Prior to joining QMA, Lorne was a Senior Portfolio Manager at State Street Global Advisors’ Investment Solutions Group with a focus on managing tactical asset allocation portfolios. Previously, Lorne was a Portfolio Manager at CalPERS and Numeric Investors, a Senior Portfolio Manager at ABP Investments, and an Economist at Caxton Associates. He earned a BA in both public administration and history at California State University, an MA in applied economics at San Jose State University and an MA and PhD in economics at the University of Washington. His dissertation research focused on the application of non-linear time varying parameter models to better understanding risk premia in U.S. financial markets.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 8.11 2.38 1.25

