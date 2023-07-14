Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO Diversified Income Fund

PDNIX | Fund

$9.24

$4.24 B

5.13%

$0.47

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.7%

1 yr return

0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$4.24 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 94.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PDNIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO Diversified Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Apr 27, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eve Tournier

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The average portfolio duration of this Fund normally varies from three to eight years, based on PIMCO’s market forecasts. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.The Fund may invest in a diversified pool of corporate fixed income securities of varying maturities. The Fund may invest in both investment- grade securities and high yield securities (“junk bonds”) subject to a maximum of 10% of its total assets in securities rated below B by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. In addition, the Fund may invest, without limitation, in fixed income securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities denominated in foreign currencies and in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers.The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The “total return” sought by the Fund consists of income earned on the Fund’s investments, plus capital appreciation, if any, which generally arises from decreases in interest rates, foreign currency appreciation, or improving credit fundamentals for a particular sector or security. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities.
Read More

PDNIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PDNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -7.2% 18.1% 36.94%
1 Yr 0.7% -18.7% 21.2% 27.63%
3 Yr -5.6%* -23.6% 52.7% 86.99%
5 Yr -2.8%* -29.7% 29.4% 69.54%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% 31.59%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PDNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -31.8% 18.4% 89.38%
2021 -1.6% -14.3% 15.8% 77.33%
2020 0.8% -20.2% 60.6% 42.49%
2019 1.8% -10.2% 3.6% 15.32%
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PDNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -11.7% 18.1% 35.81%
1 Yr 0.7% -18.7% 38.5% 26.47%
3 Yr -5.6%* -23.6% 52.7% 86.97%
5 Yr -2.8%* -29.7% 30.2% 72.49%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% 29.40%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PDNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -31.8% 18.4% 89.38%
2021 -1.6% -14.3% 15.8% 77.19%
2020 0.8% -20.2% 60.6% 42.49%
2019 1.8% -10.2% 3.6% 19.10%
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PDNIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PDNIX Category Low Category High PDNIX % Rank
Net Assets 4.24 B 100 124 B 12.33%
Number of Holdings 2344 2 8175 5.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 907 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 15.71%
Weighting of Top 10 21.39% 4.3% 105.0% 60.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pimco Fds 6.69%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 3.33%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 1.875% 2.99%
  4. Euro Bund Future June 22 2.63%
  5. Euro Bund Future June 22 2.63%
  6. Euro Bund Future June 22 2.63%
  7. Euro Bund Future June 22 2.63%
  8. Euro Bund Future June 22 2.63%
  9. Euro Bund Future June 22 2.63%
  10. Euro Bund Future June 22 2.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PDNIX % Rank
Bonds 		113.85% -150.81% 180.51% 5.19%
Convertible Bonds 		4.01% 0.00% 33.50% 20.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.87% 0.00% 13.21% 21.61%
Other 		0.76% -25.82% 276.99% 10.37%
Stocks 		0.48% -38.22% 261.12% 37.18%
Cash 		-19.97% -261.12% 258.91% 94.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDNIX % Rank
Energy 		60.16% 0.00% 100.00% 29.34%
Financial Services 		23.91% 0.00% 100.00% 21.68%
Communication Services 		13.84% 0.00% 100.00% 15.56%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.03% 0.00% 89.95% 37.24%
Industrials 		0.05% 0.00% 100.00% 49.74%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 97.96%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 95.41%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 97.70%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 96.68%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 96.94%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 96.94%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDNIX % Rank
Non US 		0.24% -0.10% 18.33% 18.16%
US 		0.24% -40.06% 261.12% 43.23%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDNIX % Rank
Corporate 		37.63% 0.00% 97.25% 49.35%
Government 		27.39% 0.00% 99.43% 18.09%
Derivative 		21.20% -0.52% 72.98% 11.13%
Securitized 		8.00% 0.00% 99.65% 66.43%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.74% 0.00% 100.00% 61.13%
Municipal 		0.04% 0.00% 54.26% 36.32%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDNIX % Rank
US 		68.45% -151.11% 194.51% 47.41%
Non US 		45.40% -136.75% 104.82% 9.94%

PDNIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PDNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.01% 26.65% 64.12%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 2.29% 80.56%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.50% 0.00% 0.70% 99.56%

Sales Fees

PDNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PDNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PDNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 94.00% 0.00% 632.00% 61.66%

PDNIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PDNIX Category Low Category High PDNIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.13% 0.00% 15.93% 50.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PDNIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PDNIX Category Low Category High PDNIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.09% -1.55% 11.51% 45.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PDNIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PDNIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eve Tournier

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2016

6.22

6.2%

Ms. Tournier is a managing director in the London office and head of pan-European credit portfolio management. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2008, she was a managing director and European head of high yield credit trading with Deutsche Bank in London. Previously, she worked in credit derivatives trading at Deutsche Bank and at J.P. Morgan in New York. She holds a master’s degree in operations research and financial engineering from Cornell University and an undergraduate degree from Ecole Centrale de Lyon.

Alfred Murata

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2016

6.02

6.0%

Mr. Murata is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, managing income-oriented, multi-sector credit, opportunistic and securitized strategies. Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year (U.S.) for 2013. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2001, he researched and implemented exotic equity and interest rate derivatives at Nikko Financial Technologies. He holds a Ph.D. in engineering-economic systems and operations research from Stanford University. He also earned a J.D. from Stanford Law School and is a member of the State Bar of California.

Daniel Ivascyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2016

6.02

6.0%

Mr. Ivascyn is Group Chief Investment Officer and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is lead portfolio manager for the firm’s income strategies and credit hedge fund and mortgage opportunistic strategies. Prior to joining PIMCO in 1998, he worked at Bear Stearns in the asset-backed securities group, as well as T. Rowe Price and Fidelity Investments. He holds an MBA in analytic finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree in economics from Occidental College.

Sonali Pier

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 03, 2017

5.32

5.3%

Ms. Pier is an executive vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on multi-sector credit opportunities. She contributes to the Diversified Income and Global Credit Opportunities Funds, and she has served as a rotating member on the firm's Investment Committee and Americas Portfolio Committee. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2013, she was a senior credit trader at J.P. Morgan, trading cash, recovery and credit default swaps across various sectors. She holds an undergraduate degree in economics from Princeton University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

