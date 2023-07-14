Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Principal Diversified International Fund

mutual fund
PDIFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.02 -0.04 -0.31%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Retirement (PINRX) Primary Retirement (PINPX) Retirement (PINLX) Other (PIIJX) Inst (PIIIX) Retirement (PDVIX) A (PRWLX) Retirement (PDIFX)
PDIFX (Mutual Fund)

Principal Diversified International Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.02 -0.04 -0.31%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Retirement (PINRX) Primary Retirement (PINPX) Retirement (PINLX) Other (PIIJX) Inst (PIIIX) Retirement (PDVIX) A (PRWLX) Retirement (PDIFX)
PDIFX (Mutual Fund)

Principal Diversified International Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.02 -0.04 -0.31%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Retirement (PINRX) Primary Retirement (PINPX) Retirement (PINLX) Other (PIIJX) Inst (PIIIX) Retirement (PDVIX) A (PRWLX) Retirement (PDIFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Principal Diversified International Fund

PDIFX | Fund

$13.02

$4.49 B

0.98%

$0.13

0.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.3%

1 yr return

18.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$4.49 B

Holdings in Top 10

20.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 48.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Principal Diversified International Fund

PDIFX | Fund

$13.02

$4.49 B

0.98%

$0.13

0.74%

PDIFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal Diversified International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Blankenhagen

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in foreign equity securities. The Fund has no limitation on the percentage of assets that are invested in any one country or denominated in any one currency, but the Fund typically invests in foreign securities of at least 20 countries. Primary consideration is given to securities of issuers of developed areas (for example, Japan, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore); however, the Fund also invests in emerging market securities. The Fund invests in equity securities regardless of market capitalization size (small, medium or large) and style (growth or value).
Read More

PDIFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PDIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% 2.1% 19.2% 30.37%
1 Yr 18.4% -20.6% 27.8% 42.54%
3 Yr 1.5%* -14.8% 25.3% 82.41%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.8% 42.32%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 44.75%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PDIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.6% -43.6% 71.3% 81.09%
2021 -2.0% -15.4% 9.4% 85.19%
2020 5.1% -10.4% 121.9% 14.03%
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PDIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -16.4% 19.2% 30.37%
1 Yr 18.4% -27.2% 27.8% 39.44%
3 Yr 1.5%* -14.8% 25.3% 81.97%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.8% 39.28%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% 41.64%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PDIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.6% -43.6% 71.3% 81.09%
2021 -2.0% -15.4% 9.4% 85.19%
2020 5.1% -10.4% 121.9% 14.03%
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PDIFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PDIFX Category Low Category High PDIFX % Rank
Net Assets 4.49 B 1.02 M 369 B 17.37%
Number of Holdings 147 1 10801 49.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 932 M 0 34.5 B 21.72%
Weighting of Top 10 20.84% 1.9% 101.9% 59.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.21%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.21%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.21%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.21%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.21%
  6. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.21%
  7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.21%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.21%
  9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.21%
  10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PDIFX % Rank
Stocks 		93.75% 0.00% 122.60% 88.31%
Cash 		4.83% -65.15% 100.00% 13.26%
Other 		1.42% -16.47% 17.36% 6.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 71.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 68.97%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 72.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDIFX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.86% 0.00% 47.75% 26.62%
Technology 		15.79% 0.00% 36.32% 11.22%
Healthcare 		13.60% 0.00% 21.01% 26.33%
Industrials 		12.42% 5.17% 99.49% 74.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.94% 0.00% 36.36% 20.43%
Consumer Defense 		8.19% 0.00% 32.29% 70.79%
Basic Materials 		6.99% 0.00% 23.86% 72.81%
Energy 		5.89% 0.00% 16.89% 28.35%
Communication Services 		2.97% 0.00% 21.69% 92.09%
Real Estate 		1.32% 0.00% 14.59% 62.16%
Utilities 		1.04% 0.00% 13.68% 74.10%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDIFX % Rank
Non US 		91.58% 0.00% 125.24% 78.42%
US 		2.17% -7.78% 68.98% 43.16%

PDIFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PDIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.74% 0.02% 26.51% 70.23%
Management Fee 0.72% 0.00% 1.60% 58.96%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

PDIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PDIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PDIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 48.70% 2.00% 247.00% 67.36%

PDIFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PDIFX Category Low Category High PDIFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.98% 0.00% 13.15% 87.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PDIFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PDIFX Category Low Category High PDIFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.51% -0.93% 6.38% 51.44%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PDIFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PDIFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Blankenhagen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 22, 2003

18.45

18.5%

Paul is a portfolio manager at Principal Global Equities. He is a co-portfolio manager for the international core and international all country portfolios. Paul is also active in research with an emphasis on the international banking industry. He joined the firm in 1992 and has been a member of the international equity team since 1995. Paul was named a portfolio manager for international core in 2000. He received an MBA from Drake University and a bachelor's degree in finance from Iowa State University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Iowa.

Juliet Cohn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 14, 2004

17.97

18.0%

Juliet is a portfolio manager at Principal Global Equities. Juliet is also active in company research with an emphasis on the telecommunications and utility sectors. She joined the firm in 2003 as a portfolio manager for European equities. Prior to joining PGE, Juliet served as a director and senior portfolio manager at Allianz Dresdner Asset Management (formerly Kleinwort Benson). Prior to that she was a fund manager at the London firms of Capel Cure Myers, Rowe Price Fleming and Schroders. Juliet received a Bachelor's degree in mathematics from Trinity College, Cambridge University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×