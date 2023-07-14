Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

21.6%

1 yr return

10.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

Net Assets

$8.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

51.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$48.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.80%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PDFDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -2.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Perkins Discovery Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Perkins
  • Inception Date
    Apr 09, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Perkins

Fund Description

The Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of domestic companies with market capitalizations of under $1 billion at the time of purchase. The equity securities the Fund may purchase consist mostly of common stock, although the Fund may purchase preferred and convertible stocks.

In selecting investments, Perkins Capital Management, Inc. (the “Adviser”) seeks growth opportunities by investing in companies that it believes will appreciate in value. The Adviser seeks to discover investment opportunities primarily by searching for companies that it believes are in the process of undergoing some fundamental change. Companies undergoing change may have new products, processes, strategies, management, or may be subject to change by external forces. The Fund attempts to buy stocks of such companies when it believes the changes will result in higher earnings and/or a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

The Adviser will typically sell a holding when the reasons that the holding was purchased change. When a holding performs as anticipated, it may be sold when the Adviser’s price target is reached, when the holding becomes overvalued in the Adviser’s opinion, or when technical chart analysis indicates that a good sale point has been reached.

Note: Due to investment considerations, the Fund will close to new investors when it reaches $100 million in total assets. If the Fund closes to new investors, based on market conditions and other factors, it may reopen at a later date.

PDFDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PDFDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.6% -11.3% 31.3% 1.22%
1 Yr 10.3% -23.6% 34.8% 15.85%
3 Yr -3.0%* -21.7% 15.7% 53.85%
5 Yr -2.7%* -15.2% 12.1% 71.74%
10 Yr N/A* -6.2% 15.9% 98.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PDFDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.0% -53.9% 5.0% 98.04%
2021 -11.8% -22.3% 12.3% 88.89%
2020 16.8% -4.7% 41.4% 2.70%
2019 3.6% -10.2% 13.1% 82.58%
2018 4.0% -5.7% 16.7% 1.59%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PDFDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.6% -50.0% 21.6% 0.61%
1 Yr 10.3% -60.2% 34.8% 14.55%
3 Yr -3.0%* -21.7% 17.8% 57.89%
5 Yr -2.6%* -15.2% 16.9% 73.68%
10 Yr N/A* -6.2% 18.5% 97.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PDFDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.0% -53.9% 5.0% 98.04%
2021 -11.8% -22.3% 12.3% 88.89%
2020 16.8% -4.7% 41.4% 2.70%
2019 3.6% -10.2% 13.1% 82.58%
2018 4.1% -5.7% 16.7% 1.59%

NAV & Total Return History

PDFDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PDFDX Category Low Category High PDFDX % Rank
Net Assets 8.8 M 1.02 M 46.2 B 90.24%
Number of Holdings 39 25 473 92.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.79 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 90.63%
Weighting of Top 10 51.59% 12.3% 80.8% 25.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AtriCure Inc 6.44%
  2. ePlus Inc 6.00%
  3. Vericel Corp 5.96%
  4. Perficient Inc 5.60%
  5. Option Care Health Inc 5.40%
  6. Veracyte Inc 5.29%
  7. Rubicon Project 5.20%
  8. OptimizeRx Corp 5.04%
  9. NeoGenomics Inc 4.36%
  10. Perion Network Ltd 4.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PDFDX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 85.37% 106.13% 15.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 86.25%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 81.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 86.88%
Cash 		0.00% -0.04% 9.01% 96.88%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 85.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDFDX % Rank
Healthcare 		59.26% 59.26% 100.00% 100.00%
Technology 		22.69% 0.00% 22.69% 0.63%
Communication Services 		9.11% 0.00% 9.11% 0.63%
Industrials 		7.02% 0.00% 7.02% 0.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.92% 0.00% 1.92% 0.63%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 85.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 85.63%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 89.38%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 85.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 88.13%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.16% 88.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDFDX % Rank
US 		94.91% 53.67% 104.41% 17.50%
Non US 		5.09% 0.00% 45.40% 83.13%

PDFDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PDFDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.09% 0.08% 33.47% 8.13%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.03% 1.25% 92.68%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 55.26%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

PDFDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

PDFDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PDFDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.80% 0.00% 238.00% 48.20%

PDFDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PDFDX Category Low Category High PDFDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.01% 92.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PDFDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PDFDX Category Low Category High PDFDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -2.54% -2.54% 1.85% 100.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PDFDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

PDFDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Perkins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 09, 1998

24.16

24.2%

Mr. Daniel S. Perkins has been associated with the Perkins Capital Management since 1984. Mr. Richard C. Perkins has been associated with the Perkins Capital Management since 1990. Mr. Daniel S. Perkins, CFA, is the Chief Operating Officer of the Perkins Capital Management. He previously served as the Executive Vice President of the Perkins Capital Management from 2005-2019 and was Vice President prior to 2005 for over 20 years. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager and Vice President of the Perkins Capital Management, he was employed as a financial analyst at Perkins and Partners, Inc. Mr. Daniel S. Perkins earned a BS in Business Administration from the University of Colorado-Boulder and an MBA in Finance from the University of Minnesota.

Richard Perkins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2018

3.84

3.8%

Mr. Richard C. Perkins, CFA, has served as the Executive Vice President of Perkins Capital Management, Inc. since 2005 and Chief Compliance Officer since 2012 and previously was Vice President for 15 years. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager and Vice President for Perkins Capital Management, Inc., he was employed as an Investment Executive with Piper, Jaffray & Hopwood, Inc. for 12 years, where he specialized in equity securities. Mr. Richard C. Perkins earned a BA degree with Distinction in Administrative Science and Mathematics/Economics from Colby College. While at Colby College, he was awarded the Ernest L. Parsons Prize in Administrative Science and the James J. Harris Prize in Administrative Science and was elected a Senior Scholar in Econometrics by the Economics Department. Mr. Richard C. Perkins is the son of Mr. Richard W. Perkins.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

