Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
21.6%
1 yr return
10.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
Net Assets
$8.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
51.6%
Expense Ratio 3.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 46.80%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of domestic companies with market capitalizations of under $1 billion at the time of purchase. The equity securities the Fund may purchase consist mostly of common stock, although the Fund may purchase preferred and convertible stocks.
In selecting investments, Perkins Capital Management, Inc. (the “Adviser”) seeks growth opportunities by investing in companies that it believes will appreciate in value. The Adviser seeks to discover investment opportunities primarily by searching for companies that it believes are in the process of undergoing some fundamental change. Companies undergoing change may have new products, processes, strategies, management, or may be subject to change by external forces. The Fund attempts to buy stocks of such companies when it believes the changes will result in higher earnings and/or a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
The Adviser will typically sell a holding when the reasons that the holding was purchased change. When a holding performs as anticipated, it may be sold when the Adviser’s price target is reached, when the holding becomes overvalued in the Adviser’s opinion, or when technical chart analysis indicates that a good sale point has been reached.
Note: Due to investment considerations, the Fund will close to new investors when it reaches $100 million in total assets. If the Fund closes to new investors, based on market conditions and other factors, it may reopen at a later date.
|Period
|PDFDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.6%
|-11.3%
|31.3%
|1.22%
|1 Yr
|10.3%
|-23.6%
|34.8%
|15.85%
|3 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-21.7%
|15.7%
|53.85%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-15.2%
|12.1%
|71.74%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.2%
|15.9%
|98.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|PDFDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-41.0%
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|98.04%
|2021
|-11.8%
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|88.89%
|2020
|16.8%
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|2.70%
|2019
|3.6%
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|82.58%
|2018
|4.0%
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|1.59%
|Period
|PDFDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.6%
|-50.0%
|21.6%
|0.61%
|1 Yr
|10.3%
|-60.2%
|34.8%
|14.55%
|3 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-21.7%
|17.8%
|57.89%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-15.2%
|16.9%
|73.68%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.2%
|18.5%
|97.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|PDFDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-41.0%
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|98.04%
|2021
|-11.8%
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|88.89%
|2020
|16.8%
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|2.70%
|2019
|3.6%
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|82.58%
|2018
|4.1%
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|1.59%
|PDFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PDFDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.8 M
|1.02 M
|46.2 B
|90.24%
|Number of Holdings
|39
|25
|473
|92.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.79 M
|1.78 M
|21.6 B
|90.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.59%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|25.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDFDX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|15.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|86.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|81.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|86.88%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|9.01%
|96.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|85.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDFDX % Rank
|Healthcare
|59.26%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Technology
|22.69%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|0.63%
|Communication Services
|9.11%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|0.63%
|Industrials
|7.02%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|0.63%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.92%
|0.00%
|1.92%
|0.63%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.89%
|85.63%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|89.38%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|88.13%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.16%
|88.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDFDX % Rank
|US
|94.91%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|17.50%
|Non US
|5.09%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|83.13%
|PDFDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.09%
|0.08%
|33.47%
|8.13%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|92.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|55.26%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|PDFDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|PDFDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|1.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PDFDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|46.80%
|0.00%
|238.00%
|48.20%
|PDFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PDFDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|92.12%
|PDFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PDFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PDFDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-2.54%
|-2.54%
|1.85%
|100.00%
|PDFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2020
|$1.469
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 09, 1998
24.16
24.2%
Mr. Daniel S. Perkins has been associated with the Perkins Capital Management since 1984. Mr. Richard C. Perkins has been associated with the Perkins Capital Management since 1990. Mr. Daniel S. Perkins, CFA, is the Chief Operating Officer of the Perkins Capital Management. He previously served as the Executive Vice President of the Perkins Capital Management from 2005-2019 and was Vice President prior to 2005 for over 20 years. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager and Vice President of the Perkins Capital Management, he was employed as a financial analyst at Perkins and Partners, Inc. Mr. Daniel S. Perkins earned a BS in Business Administration from the University of Colorado-Boulder and an MBA in Finance from the University of Minnesota.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2018
3.84
3.8%
Mr. Richard C. Perkins, CFA, has served as the Executive Vice President of Perkins Capital Management, Inc. since 2005 and Chief Compliance Officer since 2012 and previously was Vice President for 15 years. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager and Vice President for Perkins Capital Management, Inc., he was employed as an Investment Executive with Piper, Jaffray & Hopwood, Inc. for 12 years, where he specialized in equity securities. Mr. Richard C. Perkins earned a BA degree with Distinction in Administrative Science and Mathematics/Economics from Colby College. While at Colby College, he was awarded the Ernest L. Parsons Prize in Administrative Science and the James J. Harris Prize in Administrative Science and was elected a Senior Scholar in Econometrics by the Economics Department. Mr. Richard C. Perkins is the son of Mr. Richard W. Perkins.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|24.72
|7.86
|0.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...