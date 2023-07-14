Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.1%
1 yr return
-4.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
Net Assets
$806 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.0%
Expense Ratio 1.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 78.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PDEZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.1%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|90.60%
|1 Yr
|-4.7%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|97.85%
|3 Yr
|-4.9%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|82.87%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|14.22%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PDEZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-41.7%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|98.95%
|2021
|-0.4%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|28.99%
|2020
|20.0%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|0.87%
|2019
|6.8%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|3.93%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|52.77%
|Period
|PDEZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.1%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|84.71%
|1 Yr
|-4.7%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|90.34%
|3 Yr
|-4.9%*
|-16.3%
|12.8%
|83.12%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|17.43%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PDEZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-41.7%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|98.95%
|2021
|-0.4%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|28.99%
|2020
|20.0%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|0.87%
|2019
|6.8%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|3.93%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|58.47%
|PDEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PDEZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|806 M
|717 K
|102 B
|40.00%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|10
|6734
|94.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|338 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|37.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.99%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|18.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDEZX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.49%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|88.83%
|Cash
|7.50%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|7.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|25.16%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|18.68%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|7.26%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|20.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDEZX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|29.42%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|0.64%
|Technology
|18.82%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|75.54%
|Industrials
|17.09%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|3.33%
|Financial Services
|13.98%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|89.37%
|Healthcare
|7.77%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|15.75%
|Communication Services
|7.49%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|68.12%
|Basic Materials
|3.29%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|83.23%
|Real Estate
|2.14%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|34.70%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|71.45%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|85.40%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|98.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDEZX % Rank
|Non US
|91.23%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|81.96%
|US
|1.26%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|38.50%
|PDEZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.28%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|51.19%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|63.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|PDEZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PDEZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PDEZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|78.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|76.45%
|PDEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PDEZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|58.15%
|PDEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PDEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PDEZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.72%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|93.27%
|PDEZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 16, 2014
7.71
7.7%
Albert Kwok, CFA, is a Managing Director, Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst of Jennison, which he joined in April 2011. Mr. Kwok was previously with Loomis, Sayles & Company for five years as a research analyst focusing on stocks in emerging Asia. Prior to Loomis Sayles, Mr. Kwok was a research analyst at Engemann Asset Management covering, over time, technology, health care, industrials, energy, and growth cyclical companies across market capitalizations. Mr. Kwok earned a BA in business economics from the University of California, Los Angeles. Mr. Kwok holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 16, 2014
7.71
7.7%
Mark B. Baribeau, CFA, is a managing director, the head of global equity, and a global equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in April 2011. He was previously with Loomis Sayles for more than 21 years, where he was lead portfolio manager for the Global Equity Opportunities strategy, beginning in 2005. In addition, he managed large cap growth portfolios from 1992 to 2010, serving as lead manager from 1999 to 2010. Prior to his tenure at Loomis, Mark was an economist at John Hancock Financial Services. He received a BA in economics from the University of Vermont and an MA from the University of Maryland. Mark has a CFA designation and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the National Association of Business Economists.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 16, 2014
7.71
7.7%
Sara Moreno is a Managing Director, Emerging Markets Equity Manager and Research Analyst of Jennison, which she joined in April 2011. Mrs. Moreno was previously with Loomis, Sayles & Company for three years as a research analyst focusing on stocks in Latin America and emerging Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Prior to Loomis Sayles, Mrs. Moreno was a research analyst at Citi Global Markets, focusing on managed care and specialty pharmaceuticals. Mrs. Moreno started her career at Moody’s and also worked at Goldman Sachs before Citi. Mrs. Moreno earned her BA in economics from Bryn Mawr College and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...