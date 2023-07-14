Home
Trending ETFs

PDEZX (Mutual Fund)

PDEZX (Mutual Fund)

PGIM Jennison Emerging Markets Equity Opportunities Fund

PDEZX | Fund

$13.49

$806 M

0.00%

1.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.1%

1 yr return

-4.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

Net Assets

$806 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 78.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PGIM Jennison Emerging Markets Equity Opportunities Fund

PDEZX | Fund

$13.49

$806 M

0.00%

1.28%

PDEZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.72%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Jennison Emerging Markets Equity Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 16, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Albert Kwok

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal conditions, at least 80% of its investable assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity and equity-related securities of companies located in or otherwise economically tied to emerging markets countries. The Fund defines emerging markets countries as countries that are classified by MSCI as either emerging or frontier markets. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization size. The Fund may invest a large portion of its assets in a single country or region. The Fund may also invest in A-Shares using the Hong Kong – Shanghai Stock Connect (“Stock Connect”) program and other similar programs.
Read More

PDEZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PDEZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% -11.0% 30.2% 90.60%
1 Yr -4.7% -12.7% 29.2% 97.85%
3 Yr -4.9%* -17.0% 12.8% 82.87%
5 Yr 2.2%* -9.8% 36.3% 14.22%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PDEZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.7% -50.1% 7.2% 98.95%
2021 -0.4% -18.2% 13.6% 28.99%
2020 20.0% -7.2% 79.7% 0.87%
2019 6.8% -4.4% 9.2% 3.93%
2018 -4.0% -7.2% 7.0% 52.77%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PDEZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% -30.3% 30.2% 84.71%
1 Yr -4.7% -48.9% 29.2% 90.34%
3 Yr -4.9%* -16.3% 12.8% 83.12%
5 Yr 2.2%* -9.8% 36.3% 17.43%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PDEZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.7% -50.1% 7.2% 98.95%
2021 -0.4% -18.2% 13.6% 28.99%
2020 20.0% -7.2% 79.7% 0.87%
2019 6.8% -4.4% 9.2% 3.93%
2018 -4.0% -7.2% 7.0% 58.47%

NAV & Total Return History

PDEZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PDEZX Category Low Category High PDEZX % Rank
Net Assets 806 M 717 K 102 B 40.00%
Number of Holdings 43 10 6734 94.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 338 M 340 K 19.3 B 37.23%
Weighting of Top 10 41.99% 2.8% 71.7% 18.67%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PDEZX % Rank
Stocks 		92.49% 0.90% 110.97% 88.83%
Cash 		7.50% -23.67% 20.19% 7.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 25.16%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 18.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 7.26%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 20.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDEZX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		29.42% 0.00% 48.94% 0.64%
Technology 		18.82% 0.00% 47.50% 75.54%
Industrials 		17.09% 0.00% 43.53% 3.33%
Financial Services 		13.98% 0.00% 48.86% 89.37%
Healthcare 		7.77% 0.00% 93.26% 15.75%
Communication Services 		7.49% 0.00% 39.29% 68.12%
Basic Materials 		3.29% 0.00% 30.03% 83.23%
Real Estate 		2.14% 0.00% 17.15% 34.70%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 71.45%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 85.40%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 28.13% 98.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDEZX % Rank
Non US 		91.23% -4.71% 112.57% 81.96%
US 		1.26% -1.60% 104.72% 38.50%

PDEZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PDEZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.03% 41.06% 51.19%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 2.00% 63.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

PDEZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PDEZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PDEZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 78.00% 0.00% 190.00% 76.45%

PDEZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PDEZX Category Low Category High PDEZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 58.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PDEZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PDEZX Category Low Category High PDEZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.72% -1.98% 17.62% 93.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PDEZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PDEZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Albert Kwok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 16, 2014

7.71

7.7%

Albert Kwok, CFA, is a Managing Director, Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst of Jennison, which he joined in April 2011. Mr. Kwok was previously with Loomis, Sayles & Company for five years as a research analyst focusing on stocks in emerging Asia. Prior to Loomis Sayles, Mr. Kwok was a research analyst at Engemann Asset Management covering, over time, technology, health care, industrials, energy, and growth cyclical companies across market capitalizations. Mr. Kwok earned a BA in business economics from the University of California, Los Angeles. Mr. Kwok holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Mark Baribeau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 16, 2014

7.71

7.7%

Mark B. Baribeau, CFA, is a managing director, the head of global equity, and a global equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in April 2011. He was previously with Loomis Sayles for more than 21 years, where he was lead portfolio manager for the Global Equity Opportunities strategy, beginning in 2005. In addition, he managed large cap growth portfolios from 1992 to 2010, serving as lead manager from 1999 to 2010. Prior to his tenure at Loomis, Mark was an economist at John Hancock Financial Services. He received a BA in economics from the University of Vermont and an MA from the University of Maryland. Mark has a CFA designation and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the National Association of Business Economists.

Sara Moreno

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 16, 2014

7.71

7.7%

Sara Moreno is a Managing Director, Emerging Markets Equity Manager and Research Analyst of Jennison, which she joined in April 2011. Mrs. Moreno was previously with Loomis, Sayles & Company for three years as a research analyst focusing on stocks in Latin America and emerging Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Prior to Loomis Sayles, Mrs. Moreno was a research analyst at Citi Global Markets, focusing on managed care and specialty pharmaceuticals. Mrs. Moreno started her career at Moody’s and also worked at Goldman Sachs before Citi. Mrs. Moreno earned her BA in economics from Bryn Mawr College and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

