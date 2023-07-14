The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal conditions, at least 80% of its investable assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity and equity-related securities of companies located in or otherwise economically tied to emerging markets countries. The Fund defines emerging markets countries as countries that are classified by MSCI as either emerging or frontier markets. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization size. The Fund may invest a large portion of its assets in a single country or region. The Fund may also invest in A-Shares using the Hong Kong – Shanghai Stock Connect (“Stock Connect”) program and other similar programs.