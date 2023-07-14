Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.9%
1 yr return
-5.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.5%
Net Assets
$44.5 B
Holdings in Top 10
11.0%
Expense Ratio 0.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 46.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PDBSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|52.15%
|1 Yr
|-5.1%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|82.71%
|3 Yr
|-7.3%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|79.20%
|5 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|94.34%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|17.82%
* Annualized
|Period
|PDBSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.0%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|93.75%
|2021
|-2.1%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|80.77%
|2020
|1.6%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|38.77%
|2019
|0.9%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|89.00%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|85.60%
|Period
|PDBSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|49.47%
|1 Yr
|-5.1%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|79.08%
|3 Yr
|-7.3%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|79.07%
|5 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|92.99%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|16.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|PDBSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.0%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|93.75%
|2021
|-2.1%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|80.67%
|2020
|1.6%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|38.77%
|2019
|0.9%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|89.43%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|75.53%
|PDBSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PDBSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|44.5 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|4.75%
|Number of Holdings
|3535
|1
|17234
|7.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.22 B
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|8.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.98%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|94.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDBSX % Rank
|Bonds
|98.15%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|26.28%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.28%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|56.86%
|Stocks
|0.78%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|5.12%
|Other
|0.25%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|3.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.03%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|29.71%
|Cash
|-0.49%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|79.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDBSX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|91.76%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.45%
|90.59%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.26%
|92.16%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|92.16%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.70%
|91.76%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.55%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|40.39%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.31%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.67%
|90.59%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|90.59%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|93.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDBSX % Rank
|US
|0.78%
|-0.52%
|24.47%
|5.05%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.86%
|90.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDBSX % Rank
|Securitized
|34.96%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|34.19%
|Corporate
|28.46%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|56.86%
|Derivative
|24.22%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|1.05%
|Government
|10.38%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|84.19%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.37%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|84.29%
|Municipal
|0.61%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|38.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDBSX % Rank
|US
|69.80%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|95.14%
|Non US
|28.35%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|1.24%
|PDBSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.66%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|53.73%
|Management Fee
|0.38%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|55.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|49.64%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|PDBSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PDBSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PDBSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|46.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|15.87%
|PDBSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PDBSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.46%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|6.05%
|PDBSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PDBSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PDBSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.23%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|19.44%
|PDBSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.149
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.038
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.086
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 30, 2002
19.6
19.6%
Robert Tipp, CFA, is a Managing Director, Chief Investment Strategist, and Head of Global Bonds for PGIM Fixed Income. In addition to comanaging the Global Aggregate Plus strategy, Mr. Tipp is responsible for global rates positioning for Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other portfolios. Mr. Tipp has worked at the Firm since 1991, where he has held a variety of senior investment manager and strategist roles. Prior to joining the Firm, he was a Director in the Portfolio Strategies Group at the First Boston Corporation, where he developed, marketed, and implemented strategic portfolio products for money managers. Before that, Mr. Tipp was a Senior Staff Analyst at the Allstate Research & Planning Center, and managed fixed income and equity derivative strategies at Wells Fargo Investment Advisors. He received a BS in Business Administration and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley. Mr. Tipp holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Named Morningstar’s 2017 Fixed Income Manager of The Year for PGIM Total Return Bond Fund.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 18, 2009
12.54
12.5%
Michael J. Collins, CFA, is a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager for Core, Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other Multi-Sector Fixed Income strategies. Previously, Mr. Collins was a High Yield Portfolio Manager and Fixed Income Investment Strategist. Earlier he was a credit research analyst, covering investment grade and high yield corporate credits. Additionally, he developed proprietary quantitative international interest rate and currency valuation models for our global bond unit. Mr. Collins began his career at the Firm in 1986 as a software applications designer. He received a BS in Mathematics and Computer Science from the State University of New York at Binghamton and an MBA in Finance from New York University. Mr. Collins holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI). Named Morningstar’s 2017 Fixed Income Manager of The Year for Prudential Total Return Bond Fund.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Richard Piccirillo is a Principal and senior portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income’s Core, Long Government/Credit, Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other multi-sector Fixed Income strategies. He is also a member of the Global Rates and Securitized Products Team focusing on CMBS. Mr. Piccirillo has specialized in mortgage-and asset- backed securities since joining Prudential Financial in 1993. Before joining Prudential Financial, Mr. Piccirillo was a fixed income analyst with Fischer Francis Trees & Watts. Mr. Piccirillo started his career as a financial analyst at Smith Barney. He received a BBA in Finance from George Washington University and an MBA in Finance and International Business from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 05, 2014
8.24
8.2%
Gregory Peters is a Managing Director and Senior Investment Officer of PGIM Fixed Income. He is also senior portfolio manager for Core, Long Government/Credit, Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other multi-sector Fixed Income strategies. Prior to joining PGIM Fixed Income, Mr. Peters was the Chief Global Cross Asset Strategist at Morgan Stanley and responsible for the firm's macro research and asset allocation strategy. In addition, he was Morgan Stanley's Global Director of Fixed Income & Economic Research and served on the Firm Risk, Investment, Asset Allocation, Global Credit, and Global Fixed Income Operating Committees. Earlier, Mr. Peters worked at Salomon Smith Barney and the Department of U.S. Treasury. Mr. Peters has been recognized by Institutional Investor magazine for his efforts in macro, fixed income, high yield and investment grade strategies. Mr. Peters was also recently recognized as Business Insider's Top Analysts and Top Analyst's to Watch by CEO World. Mr. Peters earned a BA in Finance from The College of New Jersey and an MBA from Fordham University. He is also a member of the Fixed Income Analyst Society and the Bond Market Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Lindsay Rosner, CFA, is Vice President on the Multi-Sector Portfolio Management Team for PGIM Fixed Income. Her primary responsibilities are supporting our efforts in managing multi-sector portfolios across several mandates, including Core, Core Plus, and Core Conservative, both intermediate and long duration. Prior to joining the Firm in 2012, Ms. Rosner worked for Barclays Capital (and prior to that, Lehman Brothers) in New York City where she was a convertible bond trader, working with both hedge fund and traditional money management clients. Ms. Rosner is a graduate of Princeton University. She holds a BA from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. Ms. Rosner holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...