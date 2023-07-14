The Fund seeks to achieve its objective through a mix of current income and capital appreciation as determined by the Fund's subadviser. The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its investable assets in bonds. For purposes of this policy, bonds include all fixed income securities, other than preferred stock, with a maturity at date of issue of greater than one year (including bonds acquired by the Fund with a maturity at date of issue of greater than one year, but a remaining maturity of one year or less). The term “investable assets” refers to the Fund's net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund's investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions. The Fund's subadviser allocates assets among different debt securities, including (but not limited to) U.S. Government securities, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities (including collateralized debt obligations and collateralized loan obligations), corporate debt securities and foreign debt securities. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its investable assets in speculative, high risk, below investment-grade securities. These securities are also known as high-yield debt securities or junk bonds. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its investable assets in foreign debt securities, including emerging market debt securities. In managing the Fund’s assets, the subadviser uses a combination of top-down economic analysis and bottom-up research in conjunction with proprietary quantitative models and risk management systems. In the top-down economic analysis, the subadviser develops views on economic, policy and market trends. In its bottom-up research, the subadviser develops an internal rating and outlook on issuers. The rating and outlook are determined based on a thorough review of the financial health and trends of the issuer. The subadviser may also consider investment factors such as expected total return, yield, spread and potential for price appreciation as well as credit quality, maturity and risk. The Fund may invest in a security based upon the expected total return rather than the yield of such security. Some (but not all) of the US Government securities and mortgage-related securities in which the Fund invests are backed by the full faith and credit of the US Government, which means that payment of interest and principal is guaranteed, but yield and market value are not. These include obligations of the Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA” or “Ginnie Mae”), the Farmers Home Administration and the Export-Import Bank. Securities issued by other government entities, like obligations of the Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA” or “Fannie Mae”), the Student Loan Marketing Association (“SLMA” or “Sallie Mae”), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC” or “Freddie Mac”), the Federal Home Loan Bank, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the United States Postal Service are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government. However, these issuers have the right to borrow from the U.S. Treasury to meet their obligations. In contrast, the debt securities of other issuers, like the Farm Credit System, depend entirely upon their own resources to repay their debt obligations. The Fund may use derivatives to manage its duration, as well as to manage its foreign currency exposure, to hedge against losses, and to try to improve returns.