The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to achieve total return primarily by managing allocations among a broad range of asset classes, and secondarily by generating alpha (i.e., excess returns) through individual investment selections, based on a combination of factors, including, but not limited to, the Adviser’s macroeconomic views, fundamental analyses and risk management considerations.

In seeking to manage its exposure to asset classes and individual investments, the Fund may take long and short positions directly, or indirectly through pooled investment vehicles (such as open-end funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), unregistered funds (e.g., hedge funds), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), advised by the Adviser or its affiliates, or other investment advisers), in equity and debt securities, derivative instruments, cash and other money market instruments. The Fund will not purchase an investment if, as a result, more than 15% of the value of the Fund’s net assets would be

invested in unregistered funds, except as specifically permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), the rules and regulations thereunder or any exemption therefrom, as such statute, rules or regulations may be amended or interpreted from time to time.

The equity securities in which the Fund principally invests may include common and preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights and warrants, and depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)). The Fund may invest in equity securities of companies of any market capitalization. The fixed income securities in which the Fund principally invests may include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government and its agencies or instrumentalities, foreign sovereign debt, corporate obligations, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations (including collateralized loan obligations and collateralized bond obligations), bank loans (through both assignments and participations) and bank obligations. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity, duration or credit quality, including those that are rated below investment grade (“high yield” or “junk” bonds). The Fund may also enter into repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements, and engage in securities lending. The derivative instruments in which the Fund invests may be exchange-traded or over-the-counter (“OTC”), and include futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swaps, relating to securities, currencies, or other instruments, entered into for hedging or speculative purposes, or to manage cash flows. The Fund invests in U.S. and non-U.S. (including both developed and emerging market) companies, countries and currencies. The Fund may invest in A-Shares of companies based in the People’s Republic of China (“China”) that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shanghai – Hong Kong and Shenzhen – Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”). Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access program designed to, among other things, enable foreign investments in China. The Fund may invest in the domestic bond market in China through China’s Bond Connect Program (“Bond Connect”), a program that provides foreign investors with access to China’s onshore bond market.

When the Adviser believes that market conditions are unfavorable for profitable investing, or is otherwise unable to locate attractive investment opportunities, it may increase the Fund’s investments in cash or money market instruments (such as short-term U.S. government, corporate, and bank obligations, and money market funds) to protect the Fund’s assets

and maintain liquidity. The Fund may adjust its asset allocations at any time, and may buy and sell investments frequently, particularly during periods of increased market volatility.