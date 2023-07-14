Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.0%
1 yr return
5.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
Net Assets
$444 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.5%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 130.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to achieve total return primarily by managing allocations among a broad range of asset classes, and secondarily by generating alpha (i.e., excess returns) through individual investment selections, based on a combination of factors, including, but not limited to, the Adviser’s macroeconomic views, fundamental analyses and risk management considerations.
In seeking to manage its exposure to asset classes and individual investments, the Fund may take long and short positions directly, or indirectly through pooled investment vehicles (such as open-end funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), unregistered funds (e.g., hedge funds), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), advised by the Adviser or its affiliates, or other investment advisers), in equity and debt securities, derivative instruments, cash and other money market instruments. The Fund will not purchase an investment if, as a result, more than 15% of the value of the Fund’s net assets would be
invested in unregistered funds, except as specifically permitted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), the rules and regulations thereunder or any exemption therefrom, as such statute, rules or regulations may be amended or interpreted from time to time.
The equity securities in which the Fund principally invests may include common and preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights and warrants, and depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)). The Fund may invest in equity securities of companies of any market capitalization. The fixed income securities in which the Fund principally invests may include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government and its agencies or instrumentalities, foreign sovereign debt, corporate obligations, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations (including collateralized loan obligations and collateralized bond obligations), bank loans (through both assignments and participations) and bank obligations. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity, duration or credit quality, including those that are rated below investment grade (“high yield” or “junk” bonds). The Fund may also enter into repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements, and engage in securities lending. The derivative instruments in which the Fund invests may be exchange-traded or over-the-counter (“OTC”), and include futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swaps, relating to securities, currencies, or other instruments, entered into for hedging or speculative purposes, or to manage cash flows. The Fund invests in U.S. and non-U.S. (including both developed and emerging market) companies, countries and currencies. The Fund may invest in A-Shares of companies based in the People’s Republic of China (“China”) that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shanghai – Hong Kong and Shenzhen – Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”). Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access program designed to, among other things, enable foreign investments in China. The Fund may invest in the domestic bond market in China through China’s Bond Connect Program (“Bond Connect”), a program that provides foreign investors with access to China’s onshore bond market.
When the Adviser believes that market conditions are unfavorable for profitable investing, or is otherwise unable to locate attractive investment opportunities, it may increase the Fund’s investments in cash or money market instruments (such as short-term U.S. government, corporate, and bank obligations, and money market funds) to protect the Fund’s assets
and maintain liquidity. The Fund may adjust its asset allocations at any time, and may buy and sell investments frequently, particularly during periods of increased market volatility.
|Period
|PDAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.0%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|78.76%
|1 Yr
|5.8%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|96.14%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|85.08%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|86.68%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PDAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|64.97%
|2021
|0.5%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|10.02%
|2020
|3.7%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|41.82%
|2019
|3.2%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|54.73%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|50.95%
|Period
|PDAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.0%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|77.68%
|1 Yr
|5.8%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|91.31%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|80.35%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|83.30%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PDAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|64.97%
|2021
|0.5%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|10.02%
|2020
|3.7%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|41.82%
|2019
|3.2%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|47.64%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|25.89%
|PDAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PDAIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|444 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|50.54%
|Number of Holdings
|791
|2
|10961
|17.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|77.2 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|66.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.53%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|32.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDAIX % Rank
|Bonds
|40.80%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|8.35%
|Stocks
|32.62%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|93.95%
|Cash
|17.38%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|11.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|5.81%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|6.26%
|Other
|3.39%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|38.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|70.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDAIX % Rank
|Technology
|28.74%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|0.85%
|Industrials
|14.31%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|5.73%
|Financial Services
|11.67%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|10.83%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.08%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|47.77%
|Healthcare
|8.52%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|80.89%
|Consumer Defense
|7.17%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|72.61%
|Utilities
|6.45%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|30.15%
|Communication Services
|5.76%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|79.41%
|Basic Materials
|2.75%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|83.65%
|Energy
|2.68%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|98.09%
|Real Estate
|1.88%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|59.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDAIX % Rank
|Non US
|17.22%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|81.42%
|US
|15.40%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|95.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDAIX % Rank
|Government
|35.21%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|35.91%
|Cash & Equivalents
|27.49%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|32.57%
|Corporate
|25.25%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|50.94%
|Securitized
|12.04%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|33.40%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|51.36%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|38.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDAIX % Rank
|US
|26.70%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|18.16%
|Non US
|14.10%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|7.10%
|PDAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|81.42%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|61.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|PDAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|PDAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PDAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|130.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|84.21%
|PDAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PDAIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.01%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|31.81%
|PDAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PDAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PDAIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.95%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|70.81%
|PDAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 02, 2016
6.25
6.3%
Jose R. Aragon Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager, Global Multi-Asset PineBridge Investments, New York Mr. Aragon joined the firm in 2003 and is a Portfolio Manager for PineBridge Investments multi-asset products. Prior to assuming this role, Mr. Aragon managed a multi-strategy hedge fund. Preceding this, he was a Quantitative Analyst in the firm's Structured Equity group. Before joining PineBridge Investments, Mr. Aragon was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force. During his tenure in the military, Mr. Aragon was an Assistant Professor of Aerospace Studies at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Prior to this, he was stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where he was the F-16 Production Risk Manager and Avionics Systems Engineer. Mr. Aragon received a BS in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, graduating with the Carnegie Mellon President's Award. He also received an MBA in Finance, Accounting, Entrepreneurship and International Business from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Mr. Aragon is an Alumnus of the Robert Toigo Foundation, a member of the Society of Quantitative Analysts and a member of the Global Association of Risk Professionals.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 02, 2016
6.25
6.3%
Mr. Kelly is the Global Head of Multi-Asset and Manager Selection at PineBridge Investments and sits on the firm’s Liquid Council. He joined the firm in 1999 and is responsible for expanding the firm’s capabilities for institutional pension fund advisory as well as retail orientated Multi-Asset vehicles. He spent 15 years with JP Morgan Investment Mgmt in various research and portfolio mgmt roles. His investment experience began in 1980. Mr. Kelly received an MBA from the Wharton Graduate School of Business and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 02, 2016
6.25
6.3%
Paul Mazzacano Senior Vice President, Head of Manager Selection, Global Multi-Asset PineBridge Investments, New York Mr. Mazzacano joined the firm in 2001 and is responsible for the global coordination of manager selection and monitoring activities for the Global Multi-Asset Team. Prior to his current role, Mr. Mazzacano was head of Global Product Management. Before joining the firm, Mr. Mazzacano spent seven years at Transamerica Retirement where he was responsible for selecting and monitoring sub-advisory relationships with institutional investment management firms. Prior to that, Mr. Mazzacano gained investment experience at Oppenheimer & Company. Mr. Mazzacano serves on the advisory board of Institutional Investor’s Sub-Advisory Institute. He holds a BS in mathematics with applied options from Fordham University and an MBA from the Hagan School of Business, Iona College. He also holds Series 7 and 63 securities licenses.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 02, 2016
6.25
6.3%
Mr. Hu joined the firm in 2006 and is responsible for leading the portfolio implementation function for the Global Multi-Asset Team, where he is also involved in developing investment and risk management tools. Prior to joining the team in 2009, Mr. Hu was an analyst within the Quantitative Portfolio Management Group. Mr. Hu also co-chairs the Global Derivatives Committee to ensure adequate risk management associated with derivatives investment throughout the firm. He also is a CFA charterholder and a Certified FRM holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 10, 2019
2.47
2.5%
Mr. Ng joined PineBridge in 2016 and is primarily responsible for the Global Multi-Asset Team’s client-facing and business development initiatives in Asia and Australia. As part of his role, Mr. Ng also contributes to the firm’s Multi-Asset Strategy and portfolio implementation functions. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Ng was a Managing Director and Head of Asia ex-Japan Portfolio Strategists at State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) where he was responsible for leading the regional team representing SSGA investment views and strategies to clients across Asia.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
