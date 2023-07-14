Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
7.0%
1 yr return
7.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
Net Assets
$751 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.3%
Expense Ratio 1.26%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 78.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Investments
We invest mainly in convertible securities of U.S. companies. Under normal circumstances, we invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in convertible securities. This policy may be changed only after 60 days’ notice to shareholders. Convertible securities combine the investment characteristics of bonds and common stocks. Convertible securities include bonds, preferred stocks and other instruments that can be converted into or exchanged for common stock or equivalent value. A significant portion of the convertible securities we buy are below-investment-grade (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”). The convertible bonds we buy usually have intermediate-to long-term stated maturities (i.e., three years or longer), but often contain “put” features, which allow bondholders to sell the bond back to the company under specified circumstances, that result in shorter effective maturities. When deciding whether to buy or sell investments, we may consider, among other factors: (i) a security’s structural features, such as its position in a company’s capital structure and “put” and “call” features (a company’s right to repurchase the security under specified circumstances is a “call” feature); (ii) credit and prepayment risks; and (iii) with respect to a company’s common stock underlying a convertible security, the stock’s valuation and the company’s financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends.
|Period
|PCVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.0%
|-2.4%
|12.0%
|30.12%
|1 Yr
|7.4%
|-6.2%
|11.8%
|21.69%
|3 Yr
|-7.5%*
|-10.2%
|5.9%
|75.31%
|5 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-6.0%
|9.8%
|94.67%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-8.0%
|9.3%
|67.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|PCVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.8%
|-37.8%
|-9.7%
|41.46%
|2021
|-9.5%
|-10.0%
|2.1%
|93.90%
|2020
|9.0%
|1.9%
|17.2%
|55.13%
|2019
|3.6%
|2.4%
|5.6%
|55.13%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-3.3%
|-0.1%
|97.30%
|Period
|PCVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.0%
|-17.4%
|10.7%
|27.71%
|1 Yr
|7.4%
|-19.7%
|11.0%
|19.28%
|3 Yr
|-7.5%*
|-10.2%
|14.0%
|75.31%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-6.0%
|11.5%
|66.67%
|10 Yr
|3.2%*
|-8.0%
|11.2%
|54.24%
* Annualized
|Period
|PCVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.8%
|-37.8%
|-9.7%
|41.46%
|2021
|-9.5%
|-10.0%
|2.1%
|93.90%
|2020
|9.0%
|1.9%
|17.2%
|55.13%
|2019
|3.6%
|2.4%
|5.6%
|56.41%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-3.3%
|0.9%
|32.43%
|PCVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PCVRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|751 M
|48.6 M
|4.43 B
|64.29%
|Number of Holdings
|134
|37
|381
|26.19%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|167 M
|-991 K
|795 M
|67.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.26%
|9.5%
|87.7%
|41.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCVRX % Rank
|Convertible Bonds
|71.65%
|33.22%
|110.54%
|77.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|12.59%
|0.00%
|22.93%
|20.24%
|Stocks
|9.69%
|0.00%
|23.09%
|33.33%
|Cash
|5.70%
|-81.48%
|7.92%
|23.81%
|Bonds
|0.37%
|-18.46%
|76.04%
|32.14%
|Other
|0.00%
|-17.11%
|1.13%
|71.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCVRX % Rank
|Utilities
|62.23%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|54.67%
|Healthcare
|8.64%
|0.00%
|20.31%
|32.00%
|Financial Services
|8.45%
|0.00%
|20.48%
|16.00%
|Technology
|6.18%
|0.00%
|23.73%
|14.67%
|Consumer Defense
|5.25%
|0.00%
|25.78%
|16.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.81%
|0.00%
|24.79%
|12.00%
|Industrials
|4.43%
|0.00%
|23.08%
|38.67%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.87%
|68.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.56%
|72.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|61.33%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.08%
|65.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCVRX % Rank
|US
|9.69%
|0.00%
|22.42%
|33.33%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.62%
|71.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCVRX % Rank
|Corporate
|93.69%
|91.11%
|100.00%
|89.29%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.31%
|0.00%
|8.40%
|8.33%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|59.52%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|59.52%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|59.52%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.94%
|60.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCVRX % Rank
|US
|0.37%
|-25.25%
|76.04%
|30.95%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.79%
|64.29%
|PCVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.26%
|0.20%
|9.99%
|38.55%
|Management Fee
|0.61%
|0.20%
|1.37%
|37.35%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|69.39%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|PCVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PCVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|73.68%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PCVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|78.00%
|30.00%
|154.00%
|52.70%
|PCVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PCVRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.73%
|0.00%
|7.63%
|77.38%
|PCVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PCVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PCVRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.06%
|-3.72%
|10.32%
|73.49%
|PCVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 12, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.033
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2011
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2010
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2009
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2008
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2007
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2006
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2006
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2006
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2005
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2005
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2005
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2005
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2004
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2004
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2004
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2004
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2006
16.26
16.3%
Mr. Salvin is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam's global credit strategies. He is responsible for managing convertible securities, U.S. high-yield, global high-yield, and floating rate loan strategies. Mr. Salvin joined Putnam in 2000 and has been in the investment industry since 1986. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr. Salvin was a Managing Director at BancBoston Robertson Stephens from 1997 to 1999, a Director at SBC Warburg Inc. from 1996 to 1997, an Associate at Chase Securities from 1993 to 1996, and an Analyst at Broadview Associates from 1986 to 1991.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Anthony Daigle is currently a Portfolio Manager in the Putnam Investment Management, LLC. He previously served as an analyst at the firm.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|36.97
|10.11
|7.42
