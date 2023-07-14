Home
Trending ETFs

Virtus NFJ Small-Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
PCVAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.22 -0.13 -1.05%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (PSVIX) Primary Other (PVADX) C (PCVCX) A (PCVAX) Other (ASVPX) Retirement (ANFVX)
PCVAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus NFJ Small-Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allianz Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 20, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Magnuson

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in common stocks and other equity securities of companies with smaller market capitalizations. The fund currently considers smaller market capitalization companies to be companies with market capitalizations of between $100 million and the greater of $4 billion or the capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000 Index. As of June 30, 2022, the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000 Index was $10.35 billion. The fund may continue to hold securities of a portfolio company that subsequently appreciates above the smaller market capitalization threshold, including in situations where such securities continue to trade at valuations the portfolio managers consider attractive. Because of this, the fund may have less than 80% of its net assets in smaller market capitalization stocks at any given time. The fund normally invests significantly in securities of companies that the portfolio managers expect will generate income (for example, by paying dividends). The portfolio managers use a value investing style focusing on companies whose securities the portfolio managers believe have attractive valuation and fundamental strength. The portfolio managers use initial parameters and quantitative tools to narrow the fund’s selection universe and also review and consider fundamental changes. After narrowing the universe through a combination of qualitative analysis and fundamental research, the portfolio managers select securities for the fund. In addition to common stocks and other equity securities (such as preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants), the fund may invest a substantial portion of its assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs). The fund may also invest a portion of its assets in non-U.S. securities (including through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)), including emerging market securities. The fund may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, stock index futures contracts and other derivative instruments. Although the fund did not invest significantly in derivative instruments as of the most recent fiscal year end, it may do so at any time.

Read More

PCVAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -10.6% 21.3% 9.25%
1 Yr -5.6% -16.4% 28.1% 91.40%
3 Yr 3.0%* -16.2% 112.7% 92.45%
5 Yr -11.1%* -24.6% 42.3% 96.12%
10 Yr -9.6%* -21.2% 23.2% 98.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.8% -36.7% 212.9% 98.68%
2021 6.8% -38.4% 60.6% 67.72%
2020 -2.2% -9.3% 66.8% 90.09%
2019 3.2% -5.9% 7.6% 80.72%
2018 -10.2% -12.3% -1.2% 99.50%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -12.9% 21.3% 8.82%
1 Yr -5.6% -16.4% 46.4% 89.27%
3 Yr 3.0%* -16.2% 112.7% 92.45%
5 Yr -5.3%* -19.1% 42.3% 88.78%
10 Yr 1.2%* -10.1% 23.2% 70.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.8% -36.7% 212.9% 98.68%
2021 6.8% -38.4% 60.6% 67.72%
2020 -2.2% -7.6% 66.8% 90.32%
2019 3.2% -5.9% 7.6% 80.72%
2018 -4.3% -12.3% -1.2% 49.75%

NAV & Total Return History

PCVAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PCVAX Category Low Category High PCVAX % Rank
Net Assets 448 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 49.14%
Number of Holdings 124 10 1551 36.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 55.5 M 812 K 2.82 B 58.13%
Weighting of Top 10 12.40% 4.8% 95.7% 77.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. American Financial Group Inc 3.04%
  2. Valley National Bancorp 2.45%
  3. United Community Banks Inc 2.38%
  4. Portland General Electric Co 2.05%
  5. CoreSite Realty Corp 2.04%
  6. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc 1.65%
  7. Mantech International Corp Class A 1.63%
  8. PNM Resources Inc 1.51%
  9. AllianceBernstein Holding LP 1.43%
  10. ONE Gas Inc 1.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PCVAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.67% 14.38% 100.16% 18.44%
Cash 		0.33% -52.43% 47.85% 79.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 5.42%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 5.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 2.82%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 3.90%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCVAX % Rank
Financial Services 		27.05% 0.00% 35.71% 22.10%
Industrials 		18.55% 0.65% 48.61% 40.92%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.56% 0.00% 51.62% 19.69%
Technology 		13.07% 0.00% 34.03% 13.35%
Real Estate 		7.08% 0.00% 44.41% 54.05%
Basic Materials 		5.19% 0.00% 67.30% 46.61%
Healthcare 		4.83% 0.00% 25.76% 65.86%
Energy 		4.13% 0.00% 29.42% 82.93%
Communication Services 		1.78% 0.00% 24.90% 67.61%
Utilities 		1.12% 0.00% 13.86% 71.12%
Consumer Defense 		0.63% 0.00% 13.22% 93.65%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCVAX % Rank
US 		96.08% 11.42% 100.16% 34.49%
Non US 		3.59% 0.00% 78.53% 41.43%

PCVAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PCVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.23% 0.05% 37.36% 47.38%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 10.32%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 29.63%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.35% 48.57%

Sales Fees

PCVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 50.79%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PCVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PCVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 7.00% 252.00% 93.95%

PCVAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PCVAX Category Low Category High PCVAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 28.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PCVAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PCVAX Category Low Category High PCVAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.34% -1.43% 4.13% 8.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PCVAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PCVAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Magnuson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1995

26.43

26.4%

Paul Magnuson is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager of the NFJ Mid Cap Value and NFJ Small Cap Value strategies. In 2010, he was nominated for Domestic-Stock Fund Manager of the Year by Morningstar. Prior to joining NFJ in 1992, Mr. Magnuson was a quantitative analyst in the trust investment department at NationsBank. Mr. Magnuson earned a B.B.A. in finance from the University of Nebraska.

John Mowrey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2013

9.17

9.2%

John Mowrey is an executive managing director, senior portfolio manager/analyst, and chief investment officer of NFJ Investment Group, responsible for the overall investment policy for all value equity portfolios, hiring new talent, and building out the team’s investment capabilities. He serves as co-lead portfolio manager for the NFJ Mid Cap Value, NFJ Small Cap Value, NFJ Emerging Markets Value, and NFJ Infrastructure Income strategies. Mr. Mowrey joined NFJ in 2007 and has been quoted and featured in a number of national publications, including Barron’s, Kiplinger and MarketWatch, and has been a featured guest on CNBC. He earned a B.A. in political science from Rhodes College and an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder.

Jeff Reed

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 02, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Jeff Reed is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager of the NFJ Dividend Value, NFJ Large Cap Value and NFJ All Cap Value strategies. Prior to joining NFJ in 2007, Mr. Reed was a credit analyst at Frost Bank. Mr. Reed earned a B.B.A. in finance from Texas Christian University and an M.B.A. from the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder. He began his career in the investment industry in 2004.

J. Garth Reilly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 27, 2020

1.76

1.8%

J. Garth Reilly is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager/analyst of the NFJ Emerging Markets Value, NFJ International Value, and NFJ Infrastructure Income strategies. Prior to joining NFJ in 2005, he was an intern at Luther King Capital Management and Citigroup Alternative Investments. Mr. Reilly earned a B.A. in political economy from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

