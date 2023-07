Investments

We invest mainly in bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax and California personal income tax (but that may be subject to federal and/or California alternative minimum tax (AMT)), are investment-grade in quality, and have intermediate- to long-term maturities (i.e., three years or longer). Under normal circumstances, we invest so that at least 90% of the fund’s income distributions are exempt from federal income tax and California personal income tax, except during times of adverse market conditions, when more than 10% of the fund’s income distributions could be subject to these taxes. Such tax-exempt investments in which the fund invests are issued by or for states, territories or possessions of the United States or by their political subdivisions, agencies, authorities or other government entities, and the income from these investments is exempt from both federal and California personal income tax. This investment policy cannot be changed without the approval of the fund’s shareholders. We may consider, among other factors, credit, interest rate and prepayment risks, as well as general market conditions, when deciding whether to buy or sell investments.