The Fund seeks to maintain a stable net asset value of $1.00 per share by investing its assets in a portfolio of high quality,

short-term money market instruments such as those issued by banks, corporations (U.S. and non-U.S.), municipalities and the U.S. government. Such instruments include certificates of deposit, banker’s acceptances, commercial paper, treasury bills, bonds, repurchase agreements, and shares of other money market funds. The Fund maintains a dollar weighted average portfolio maturity of 60 days or less. As with all mutual funds, the value of the Fund’s assets may rise or fall.