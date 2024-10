Under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in a portfolio of equity securities and equity related securities of small companies. The Adviser defines “small companies” as those with a market capitalization of $5 billion U.S. dollars or less at the time of initial investment, which includes micro‑cap companies. The Adviser expects that over time the fund will hold both companies with a market capitalization below $5 billion that the Adviser believes have a growth trajectory ahead, and companies with a market capitalization above $5 billion as a result of capital appreciation since the Fund’s initial purchase. The Fund will typically hold the securities of between 40 and 65 companies. The Fund is expected to hold less than 5% cash or cash equivalents. In addition, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest primarily in companies located outside the U.S. The Fund ordinarily invests in securities of issuers located in at least three countries outside the U.S. At times, the Fund may focus its investments in a small number of countries or regions. The securities in which the Fund will invest will include common stock, equity warrants, preferred stock, shares in collective investment schemes with investment policies that are consistent with the Fund’s investment objective (including European Undertakings for the Collective Investment in Transferable Securities or Alternative Investment Funds, shares of U.S. mutual funds, or other exchange traded funds) and securities convertible into shares.

The Fund may also invest in global, American and European depository receipts for the purpose of gaining exposure to underlying equity securities.

The Fund may utilize various derivative instruments and related strategies to gain exposure to one or more issuers or other assets. The Fund may utilize derivatives of all types and may invest in futures, forwards, options, contracts for difference, swaps and securities with embedded derivatives or elements of derivative exposure including, but not limited to, equity warrants and structured notes.

The Fund expects to primarily use derivatives for hedging or efficient portfolio management purposes or to reduce portfolio risk. The Fund may also use them to increase the Fund’s investment exposure beyond that which it could achieve by investing directly in more conventional securities.

Securities with embedded derivatives or elements of derivative exposure, such as equity warrants and structured notes, may be used to gain exposure to underlying equity or equity-related securities as a more efficient and cheaper alternative to direct investment in that security.