Normally, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in equity securities, primarily of U.S. issuers. For purposes of the fund's investment policies, equity securities include common stocks and other equity instruments, such as securities of other investment companies (including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds) that invest primarily in equity securities, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (REITs), preferred stocks, depositary receipts, rights and warrants. The fund may invest in initial public offerings of equity securities. The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers, including up to 5% of its total assets in the securities of emerging markets issuers. The fund may invest in debt securities. Generally, the fund acquires investment grade debt securities, but the fund may invest up to 5% of its net assets in below investment grade debt securities (known as “junk bonds”), including below investment grade convertible debt securities. The fund may, but is not required to, use derivatives. The fund may use derivatives, such as futures and options, for a variety of purposes, including: in an attempt to hedge against adverse changes in the market price of securities, interest rates or currency exchange rates; as a substitute for purchasing or selling securities; to increase the fund’s return as a non-hedging strategy that may be considered speculative; to manage portfolio characteristics; and as a cash flow management technique. The fund may choose not to make use of derivatives for a variety of reasons, and any use may be limited by applicable law and regulations. The fund may also hold cash and other short-term investments. The fund’s investment adviser uses a quality and valuation-conscious approach to select the fund’s investments based upon the recommendations of the adviser’s research team. The adviser selects securities that are buy-rated by the research team and selling at reasonable prices or substantial discounts to their underlying values. The research team then constructs a portfolio that is reflective of its best ideas across the team. The research team seeks to identify securities that provide a favorable risk/reward outcome relative to the benchmark index based on the research analyst's fundamental research and valuation. A security may be sold if the research team's assessment of company fundamentals deteriorates or the security price reaches its valuation target. The adviser’s research team evaluates a security’s potential value based on the company’s quality, growth, risk, and prospects for future economic profit growth. In making that assessment, it employs due diligence and fundamental research, and an evaluation of the issuer based on its financial statements and operations. The research team focuses on the quality and price of individual issuers, not on market-timing strategies. The fund’s portfolio includes securities from a broad range of market sectors that have received favorable rankings from the research team. The adviser integrates environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) considerations into its investment research process by evaluating the business models and practices of issuers and their ESG-related risks. The adviser believes ESG analysis is a meaningful facet of fundamental research, the process of evaluating an issuer based on its financial position, business operations, competitive standing and management. This process considers ESG information, where available, in assessing an investment’s performance potential. The adviser generally considers ESG information in the context of an issuer’s respective sector or industry. The adviser may consider ESG ratings provided by third parties or internal sources, as well as issuer disclosures and public information, in evaluating issuers. ESG considerations are not a primary focus of the fund, and the weight given by the adviser to ESG considerations in making investment decisions will vary and, for any specific decision, they may be given little or no weight.