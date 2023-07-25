Home
Putnam Convertible Securities Fund

mutual fund
PCNBX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.92 +0.03 +0.14%
primary theme
Convertible Bond
share class
A (PCONX) Primary B (PCNBX) Inst (PCGYX) C (PRCCX) Retirement (PCVRX) Inst (PCNIX) Retirement (PCNTX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund

PCNBX | Fund

$21.92

$751 M

0.17%

$0.04

1.76%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.3%

1 yr return

4.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

Net Assets

$751 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 5.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 78.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PCNBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam Convertible Securities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    Jul 15, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    B
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Salvin

Fund Description

Investments

We invest mainly in convertible securities of U.S. companies. Under normal circumstances, we invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in convertible securities. This policy may be changed only after 60 days’ notice to shareholders. Convertible securities combine the investment characteristics of bonds and common stocks. Convertible securities include bonds, preferred stocks and other instruments that can be converted into or exchanged for common stock or equivalent value. A significant portion of the convertible securities we buy are below-investment-grade (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”). The convertible bonds we buy usually have intermediate-to long-term stated maturities (i.e., three years or longer), but often contain “put” features, which allow bondholders to sell the bond back to the company under specified circumstances, that result in shorter effective maturities. When deciding whether to buy or sell investments, we may consider, among other factors: (i) a security’s structural features, such as its position in a company’s capital structure and “put” and “call” features (a company’s right to repurchase the security under specified circumstances is a “call” feature); (ii) credit and prepayment risks; and (iii) with respect to a company’s common stock underlying a convertible security, the stock’s valuation and the company’s financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends.

PCNBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCNBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.3% -2.5% 12.4% 55.29%
1 Yr 4.1% -4.7% 13.4% 44.71%
3 Yr -8.1%* -9.6% 6.4% 84.34%
5 Yr -3.4%* -5.8% 10.0% 96.10%
10 Yr -0.2%* -8.0% 9.4% 82.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCNBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -37.8% -9.7% 45.24%
2021 -10.0% -10.0% 2.1% 98.81%
2020 8.9% 1.9% 17.2% 56.25%
2019 3.6% 2.4% 5.6% 56.25%
2018 -3.3% -3.3% -0.1% 98.68%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCNBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.3% -17.4% 10.1% 52.94%
1 Yr 4.1% -19.7% 11.4% 42.35%
3 Yr -8.1%* -9.6% 14.0% 84.34%
5 Yr -1.0%* -5.8% 11.5% 76.62%
10 Yr 2.8%* -8.0% 11.2% 67.21%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCNBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -37.8% -9.7% 45.24%
2021 -10.0% -10.0% 2.1% 98.81%
2020 8.9% 1.9% 17.2% 56.25%
2019 3.6% 2.4% 5.6% 57.50%
2018 -0.7% -3.3% 0.9% 44.74%

NAV & Total Return History

PCNBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PCNBX Category Low Category High PCNBX % Rank
Net Assets 751 M 48.6 M 4.43 B 63.95%
Number of Holdings 134 37 381 26.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 167 M -991 K 795 M 67.44%
Weighting of Top 10 22.26% 9.5% 87.7% 41.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Broadcom Inc 3.21%
  2. Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.25% 3.03%
  3. Palo Alto Networks Inc 0.375% 2.88%
  4. NextEra Energy Inc Unit (4.872% Equity Units Due 09/01/2022) 2.64%
  5. EQT Corporation 1.75% 2.46%
  6. NextEra Energy Inc Unit 2.25%
  7. Microchip Technology Incorporated 1.62% 2.07%
  8. Southwest Airlines Co. 1.25% 1.99%
  9. Palo Alto Networks Inc 0.38% 1.87%
  10. Danaher Corp 5% PRF PERPETUAL USD 1000 - Ser B 1.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PCNBX % Rank
Convertible Bonds 		71.65% 33.22% 110.54% 76.74%
Preferred Stocks 		12.59% 0.00% 22.93% 20.93%
Stocks 		9.69% 0.00% 23.09% 33.72%
Cash 		5.70% -81.48% 7.92% 24.42%
Bonds 		0.37% -18.46% 76.04% 32.56%
Other 		0.00% -17.11% 1.13% 75.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCNBX % Rank
Utilities 		62.23% 0.00% 100.00% 54.55%
Healthcare 		8.64% 0.00% 20.31% 32.47%
Financial Services 		8.45% 0.00% 20.48% 16.88%
Technology 		6.18% 0.00% 23.73% 15.58%
Consumer Defense 		5.25% 0.00% 25.78% 16.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.81% 0.00% 24.79% 12.99%
Industrials 		4.43% 0.00% 23.08% 38.96%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 27.87% 74.03%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 40.56% 79.22%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 71.43%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 24.08% 72.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCNBX % Rank
US 		9.69% 0.00% 22.42% 33.72%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 3.62% 74.42%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCNBX % Rank
Corporate 		93.69% 91.11% 100.00% 88.37%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.31% 0.00% 8.40% 9.30%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 70.93%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 70.93%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 70.93%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 2.94% 73.26%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCNBX % Rank
US 		0.37% -25.25% 76.04% 31.40%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 6.79% 76.74%

PCNBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PCNBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.76% 0.20% 9.99% 17.65%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.20% 1.37% 37.65%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 90.20%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

PCNBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 5.00% 1.00% 5.00% 7.14%

Trading Fees

PCNBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 68.42%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PCNBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 78.00% 30.00% 154.00% 52.63%

PCNBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PCNBX Category Low Category High PCNBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.17% 0.00% 7.64% 98.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PCNBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Quarterly Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PCNBX Category Low Category High PCNBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.42% -3.72% 10.32% 82.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PCNBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PCNBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Salvin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2006

16.26

16.3%

Mr. Salvin is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam's global credit strategies. He is responsible for managing convertible securities, U.S. high-yield, global high-yield, and floating rate loan strategies. Mr. Salvin joined Putnam in 2000 and has been in the investment industry since 1986. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr. Salvin was a Managing Director at BancBoston Robertson Stephens from 1997 to 1999, a Director at SBC Warburg Inc. from 1996 to 1997, an Associate at Chase Securities from 1993 to 1996, and an Analyst at Broadview Associates from 1986 to 1991.

Anthony Daigle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Anthony Daigle is currently a Portfolio Manager in the Putnam Investment Management, LLC. He previously served as an analyst at the firm.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 36.97 10.12 7.42

