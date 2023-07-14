Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes,

in equity securities of companies with medium market capitalizations at the time of purchase. For this Fund, companies with medium market capitalizations are those with market capitalizations within the range of companies comprising the Russell Midcap

®

Value Index (as of December 31, 2021, this range was between approximately $163.8 million and $71.7

billion). The Fund invests in value equity securities, an investment strategy that emphasizes buying equity securities that appear to be undervalued. The Fund also invests in real estate investment trusts.

The Fund is primarily actively managed by the sub-advisors. In addition, Principal Global Investors, LLC may invest up to

30% of the Fund’s assets using an index sampling strategy designed to match the performance of the Russell Midcap

®

Value Index.