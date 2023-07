Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in California municipal obligations (securities issued by or on behalf of state or local governments and other public authorities) at the time of purchase. Generally, these municipal obligations pay interest that is exempt from state personal income tax and federal income tax. These obligations may include bonds that generate interest payments that are subject to the federal individual alternative minimum tax. The Fund invests up to 20% of its assets in below investment grade bonds (sometimes called “high yield bonds” or “junk bonds”) which are rated at the time of purchase Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) and BB+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P Global”) (if the bond has been rated by only one of those agencies, that rating will determine whether the bond is below investment grade; if the bond has not been rated by either of those agencies, those selecting such investments will determine whether the bond is of a quality comparable to those rated below investment grade). The Fund also invests in inverse floating rate obligations (variable rate debt instruments that pay interest at rates that move in the opposite direction of prevailing interest rates), which are generally more volatile than other types of municipal obligations and may involve leverage. Under normal circumstances, the Fund maintains an average portfolio duration that is within ±50% of the duration of the Bloomberg California Municipal Bond Index, which as of December 31, 2021 was 5.23 years. The Fund is not managed to a particular maturity.