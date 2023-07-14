Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
8.9%
1 yr return
-1.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.7%
Net Assets
$1.03 B
Holdings in Top 10
34.5%
Expense Ratio 1.07%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 117.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$10,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Principal investments
The fund invests primarily in stocks of US companies that are believed to be undervalued. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by large capitalization companies. Large capitalization companies means companies with a total market capitalization within the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 1000® Value Index at the time of purchase. The fund seeks income primarily from dividend paying stocks.
The fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the stocks of companies in various economic sectors, such as financials. The fund may also invest, to a lesser extent, in other securities, such as securities convertible into stocks, initial public offerings ("IPOs") and stocks of companies with smaller total market capitalizations (i.e., capitalizations below the lower end of the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 1000® Value Index at the time of purchase). The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in non-US securities, which may trade either within or outside the US. Non-US securities that trade within the US may include American Depositary Receipts and stocks of non-US issuers listed on US exchanges.
Management process
The fund employs a "manager of managers" structure. UBS AM, the fund's manager and primary provider of investment advisory services, has the ultimate authority, subject to oversight by the fund's board, to oversee the fund's subadvisor(s) and recommend their hiring, termination and replacement, and to allocate assets among the fund's subadvisor(s). The relative value of each subadvisor's share of the fund's assets may change over time.
UBS AM's investment process begins with subadvisor selection. UBS AM's portfolio management team constructs a list of potential subadvisors based on information primarily from internal sources and the team's collective knowledge of the industry, but also supplemented by external sources. The team then focuses its research on that list to identify a small number of the most attractive candidates. This research includes analyzing the portfolio holdings and/or positioning of a subadvisor's investment strategy to understand whether the allocation of risk and the drivers of alpha are consistent with the subadvisor's investment philosophy and stated strengths. The most attractive sub-set of those subadvisors is then selected for in-depth, on-site due diligence meetings with representatives from the investment, operations and compliance groups within UBS AM. The due diligence information is then synthesized to select the most attractive candidate(s) for the fund, subject to the board's approval.
In managing the fund and overseeing the fund's subadvisor(s), UBS AM views its research process as an ongoing one, as the team continually seeks to confirm a subadvisor's investment thesis over the appropriate investment horizon. In general, UBS AM leverages its research and market knowledge to construct funds with exposure to various subadvisors that are expected, in combination, to produce the desired overall fund characteristics. UBS AM's ongoing monitoring and risk management process incorporates daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual responsibilities designed to monitor the drivers of fund risk and performance at the subadvisor level and at the overall fund level. Through this process, UBS AM may adjust a fund's positioning by altering its allocation weights across subadvisors within the fund and/or by changing the specific subadvisors within the fund.
The main strategies of the subadvisors include:
• A "deep value" strategy which follows a disciplined investment process.
• A "select equity income" strategy in which the subadvisor invests in quality large cap dividend-paying companies, with an emphasis on companies with solid balance sheets and below-market valuations.
• A "select equity" strategy in which the subadvisor employs a fundamental investment process to construct a focused portfolio of securities of undervalued US companies across a broad capitalization range.
|Period
|PCLVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|15.22%
|1 Yr
|-1.2%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|80.87%
|3 Yr
|3.0%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|77.41%
|5 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|86.38%
|10 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|86.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|PCLVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.1%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|89.01%
|2021
|2.3%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|88.78%
|2020
|-1.3%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|78.58%
|2019
|3.8%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|71.49%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|76.26%
|PCLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PCLVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.03 B
|1 M
|151 B
|46.05%
|Number of Holdings
|64
|2
|1727
|67.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|253 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|49.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.54%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|24.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCLVX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.82%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|39.82%
|Cash
|1.18%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|57.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|88.51%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|87.68%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|88.09%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|88.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCLVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|26.36%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|6.77%
|Healthcare
|15.11%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|74.17%
|Industrials
|12.17%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|41.17%
|Consumer Defense
|9.84%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|32.51%
|Technology
|9.74%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|58.50%
|Utilities
|7.82%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|14.44%
|Energy
|7.25%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|59.16%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.22%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|43.32%
|Basic Materials
|3.02%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|58.91%
|Communication Services
|2.48%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|89.69%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|97.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCLVX % Rank
|US
|91.10%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|62.15%
|Non US
|7.72%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|31.44%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PCLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PCLVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.67%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|95.91%
|PCLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PCLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PCLVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.19%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|59.49%
|PCLVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.298
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$1.298
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.401
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.374
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.403
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.382
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.283
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.259
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2008
|$0.307
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2004
|$0.246
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2003
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2002
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1995
26.43
26.4%
• Mabel has been an integral member in portfolio management of Multi-Asset and Multi-Component Portfolios since 2000 when UBS Asset Management launched the UBS Multi-Asset Managed Accounts Program. • Recognizing the importance of after-tax investment results to US private clients, Mabel led her team to launch Personalized Tax Management in 2011 as a tax overlay investment service to multi-asset portfolios. • Mabel has significant experience in manager selection, overseeing $30 billion of assets for institutional and private clients globally through open architecture of best-in-class managers in liquid strategies, combined with a keen focus on risk-aware and holistic portfolio construction. • Mabel joined the firm in 1984, after her graduate study in business administration and has held various positions in finance, treasury, strategic and business planning, prior to joining the asset management division of the firm in 1995. • Prior to business school, she was a corporate finance analyst at an investment banking firm.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
Fred Lee, CFA, as the Head of Portfolio Construction & Quantitative Research within the MMS team since January 2009, oversees the portfolio construction process in determining the specific allocations to individual managers. He also leads the team responsible for the quantitative assessment of managers. Mr. Lee is located in the London office of UBS AM, which he joined in 2006 as a Risk Analyst where he provided risk assessment and monitoring for all client portfolios and enhanced proprietary risk models. Prior to joining UBS AM, Mr. Lee worked as a consultant for MSCI Barra providing advice to large investment managers across Europe on the interpretation and use of risk models and analytics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2012
9.59
9.6%
Benjamin S. Silver, CFA, CPA, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Silver serves as co-portfolio manager for the U.S. Mid Cap, Large Cap, and Global strategies, along with the Focused Value and Small Cap Focused Value services. Mr. Silver became a member of the firm in 2001. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Mr. Silver was a research analyst at Levitas & Company, a value-based equity hedge fund, and a manager for Ernst & Young LLP in their Financial Services Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2017
5.41
5.4%
John J. Flynn, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Flynn is a co-portfolio manager for the U.S. Mid Cap and Large Cap strategies, along with the Focused Value and Small Cap Focused Value services. Mr. Flynn became a member of the firm in 2005. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Mr. Flynn was an associate at Weston Presidio, a middle-market private equity investment firm. He earned a B.A. in Music from Yale University and an M.B.A. with distinction from the Harvard Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Gina Toth, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager within the MMS team at UBS AM, focusing on fixed income and multi-asset investment strategies, including liquid alternatives. She is part of the team responsible for manager due diligence and selection, portfolio construction, risk management, investment oversight, and performance of multi-asset strategies. Ms. Toth joined the firm in March 2013. Previously, she worked at AllianceBernstein as a Senior Portfolio Manager in New York and Sydney, specializing in multi-asset portfolios, asset allocation and custom solutions for the institutional, high-net worth and retail channels, encompassing both traditional and non-traditional asset classes. She also spent 14 years in New York and London as a fixed income portfolio manager for US and global portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2019
2.84
2.8%
Mayoor Joshi is an Analyst within the MMS team, focusing on equity investment strategies. Mr. Joshi is part of the team responsible for manager selection, due diligence, portfolio construction, risk management, investment oversight, and performance of equity portfolios. Mr. Joshi joined UBS AM in April 2014. Previously, he was a Managing Director at Rocaton Investment Advisors, an institutional investment consulting firm, for seven years focusing on manager research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2020
1.54
1.5%
Matthew Hand, CFA, Managing Director and Equity Research Analyst of Wellington Management, has been involved in portfolio management for the Fund since 2019 and has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2004. Mr. Hand joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2020
1.54
1.5%
W. Michael Reckmeyer, III, CFA, is Senior Managing Director , Partner, and Equity Portfolio Manager. Reckmeyer joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1994. As a member of the Value Team, Mike manages portfolios that have an emphasis on dividend income. Mike's mandate is to focus his research effort on large-capitalization, value-oriented stocks. While his research may include any industry, his primary area of coverage is insurance. Mike began his investment career in 1984 when he worked as an analyst following electrical equipment, aerospace, and pollution control companies (1984 —1986). This experience was followed by eight years at Kemper Financial Services where his research focus included paper and forest products, environmental services, and cable and cellular companies (1986 —1994). He received both his MBA (1984) and his BS in mechanical engineering (1981) from the University of Wisconsin. Mike holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Philadelphia Financial Analyst Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 12, 2021
1.05
1.1%
Daniel J. O’Keefe is a managing director of Artisan Partners and founding partner of the Artisan Partners Global Value Team. He is lead portfolio manager of the Artisan Global Value Strategy, which he has managed since its inception in July 2007. Mr. O’Keefe also was co-portfolio manager for the Artisan Non-U.S. Value strategy from October 2006 through September 2018. During this time, the team was nominated six times for fund management (in 2008, consecutively from 2011-2014, and again in 2016) for Morningstar, Inc.'s International-Stock Fund Manager of the Year award in the US and won the award in 2008 (Non-U.S Value) and in 2013 (Global Value and Non-U.S. Value). Prior to becoming portfolio manager in 2006, Mr. O’Keefe was a research analyst for the Artisan Non-U.S. Value strategy. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in May 2002, Mr. O'Keefe was an analyst in international equities at Harris Associates LP from July 1997 through May 2002. Preceding his days at Harris Associates, he was an associate in mergers and acquisitions at BancAmerica Securities, and was an analyst with Morningstar, Inc. Mr. O’Keefe holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Northwestern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 12, 2021
1.05
1.1%
Michael J. McKinnon, CFA, is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the Artisan Partners Global Value Team. In this role, he oversees the research process and conducts fundamental research as a generalist. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in February 2010, Mr. McKinnon was a securities analyst at Legg Mason Capital Management for all LMCM funds. Earlier in his career, he was a research analyst for Himalaya Capital, a long/short equity fund affiliated with Tiger Management, and a senior consultant at Arthur Andersen LLP. Mr. McKinnon holds a bachelor's degree in economics and Asian studies from Tufts University, a master's degree in public administration from Harvard Kennedy School and a master's degree in business administration from Columbia Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
