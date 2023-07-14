Home
Trending ETFs

PACE Large Co Growth Equity Investments

mutual fund
PCLCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.0 +0.02 +0.13%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (PCLCX) Primary A (PLAAX) Inst (PLAYX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PACE Large Co Growth Equity Investments

PCLCX | Fund

$15.00

$958 M

0.20%

$0.03

0.90%

Vitals

YTD Return

26.1%

1 yr return

-23.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-17.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-12.0%

Net Assets

$958 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$10,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PCLCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 26.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -17.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -12.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PACE Large Co Growth Equity Investments
  • Fund Family Name
    UBS Asset Management
  • Inception Date
    Aug 24, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mabel Lung

Fund Description

Principal investments

The fund invests primarily in stocks of companies that are believed to have substantial potential for capital growth. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by large capitalization companies. Large capitalization companies means companies with a total market capitalization within the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index at the time of purchase. Dividend income is an incidental consideration in the investment advisors' selection of stocks for the fund.

The fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the stocks of companies in various economic sectors, such as technology. The fund may also invest, to a lesser extent, in other securities such as securities convertible into stocks, fixed income securities, initial public offerings ("IPOs") and stocks of companies with smaller total market capitalizations (i.e., capitalizations below the lower end of the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index at the time of purchase). The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in non-US securities, which may trade either within or outside the US. Non-US securities that trade within the US may include American Depositary Receipts and stocks of non-US issuers listed on US exchanges.

Management process

The fund employs a "manager of managers" structure. UBS AM, the fund's manager and primary provider of investment advisory services, has the ultimate authority, subject to oversight by the fund's board, to oversee the fund's subadvisor(s) and recommend their hiring, termination and replacement, and to allocate assets among the fund's subadvisor(s). The relative value of each subadvisor's share of the fund's assets may change over time.

UBS AM's investment process begins with subadvisor selection. UBS AM's portfolio management team constructs a list of potential subadvisors based on information primarily from internal sources and the team's collective knowledge of the industry, but also supplemented by external sources. The team then focuses its research on that list to identify a small number of the most attractive candidates. This research includes analyzing the portfolio holdings and/or positioning of a subadvisor's investment strategy to understand whether the allocation of risk and the drivers of alpha are consistent with the subadvisor's investment philosophy and stated strengths. The most attractive sub-set of those subadvisors is then selected for in-depth, on-site due diligence meetings with representatives from the investment, operations and compliance groups within UBS AM. The due diligence information is then synthesized to select

the most attractive candidate(s) for the fund, subject to the board's approval.

In managing the fund and overseeing the fund's subadvisor(s), UBS AM views its research process as an ongoing one, as the team continually seeks to confirm a subadvisor's investment thesis over the appropriate investment horizon. In general, UBS AM leverages its research and market knowledge to construct funds with exposure to various subadvisors that are expected, in combination, to produce the desired overall fund characteristics. UBS AM's ongoing monitoring and risk management process incorporates daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual responsibilities designed to monitor the drivers of fund risk and performance at the subadvisor level and at the overall fund level. Through this process, UBS AM may adjust a fund's positioning by altering its allocation weights across subadvisors within the fund and/or by changing the specific subadvisors within the fund.

The main strategies of the subadvisors include:

•  A strategy in which the subadvisor employs a concentrated, fundamentally driven sustainable growth strategy.

•  A strategy in which the subadvisor pursues a "growth style" of investing and seeks to capture market inefficiencies and invest in companies that it believes are reasonably priced and have strong fundamental business characteristics and sustainable and durable earnings growth.

•  A strategy in which the subadvisor invests in a focused portfolio of common stocks of large capitalization companies that it believes have a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

PCLCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.1% -41.7% 64.0% 59.52%
1 Yr -23.8% -46.2% 77.9% 99.43%
3 Yr -17.5%* -42.0% 28.4% 96.07%
5 Yr -12.0%* -30.4% 23.4% 96.89%
10 Yr -4.6%* -16.9% 19.6% 94.98%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -54.8% -85.9% 81.6% 96.16%
2021 -1.3% -31.0% 26.7% 78.92%
2020 5.6% -13.0% 34.8% 76.21%
2019 3.1% -6.0% 10.6% 91.78%
2018 -4.5% -15.9% 2.0% 89.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.1% -41.7% 64.0% 57.22%
1 Yr -23.8% -46.2% 77.9% 98.93%
3 Yr -17.5%* -42.0% 28.4% 96.02%
5 Yr -12.0%* -30.4% 23.4% 97.29%
10 Yr 0.4%* -16.9% 19.6% 91.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -54.8% -85.9% 81.6% 96.16%
2021 -1.3% -31.0% 26.7% 78.92%
2020 5.6% -13.0% 34.8% 76.21%
2019 3.1% -6.0% 10.6% 91.87%
2018 -4.5% -15.9% 3.1% 93.71%

NAV & Total Return History

PCLCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PCLCX Category Low Category High PCLCX % Rank
Net Assets 958 M 189 K 222 B 55.15%
Number of Holdings 99 2 3509 26.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 325 M -1.37 M 104 B 61.15%
Weighting of Top 10 41.07% 11.4% 116.5% 74.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 8.49%
  2. Microsoft Corp 8.39%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 7.34%
  4. Tesla Inc 3.54%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc 3.45%
  6. Blackstone Inc 2.75%
  7. Amazon.com Inc 2.74%
  8. Lowe's Companies Inc 2.49%
  9. Deere & Co 2.47%
  10. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 2.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PCLCX % Rank
Stocks 		92.49% 50.26% 104.50% 95.57%
Cash 		7.52% -10.83% 49.73% 3.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 12.79%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 19.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 7.13%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 6.07%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCLCX % Rank
Technology 		31.02% 0.00% 65.70% 67.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.48% 0.00% 62.57% 63.93%
Healthcare 		12.49% 0.00% 39.76% 52.54%
Communication Services 		11.96% 0.00% 66.40% 34.10%
Financial Services 		11.94% 0.00% 43.06% 28.36%
Industrials 		7.11% 0.00% 30.65% 40.41%
Consumer Defense 		5.78% 0.00% 25.50% 19.10%
Energy 		2.59% 0.00% 41.09% 22.79%
Basic Materials 		2.37% 0.00% 18.91% 25.82%
Utilities 		1.26% 0.00% 16.07% 14.26%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 68.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCLCX % Rank
US 		91.20% 34.69% 100.00% 71.31%
Non US 		1.29% 0.00% 54.22% 70.33%

PCLCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PCLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% 0.01% 20.29% 54.67%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.00% 1.50% 63.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 51.11%

Sales Fees

PCLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PCLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 56.62%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PCLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.00% 0.00% 316.74% 57.46%

PCLCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PCLCX Category Low Category High PCLCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.20% 0.00% 41.31% 16.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PCLCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PCLCX Category Low Category High PCLCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.43% -6.13% 1.75% 59.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PCLCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PCLCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mabel Lung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1995

26.43

26.4%

• Mabel has been an integral member in portfolio management of Multi-Asset and Multi-Component Portfolios since 2000 when UBS Asset Management launched the UBS Multi-Asset Managed Accounts Program. • Recognizing the importance of after-tax investment results to US private clients, Mabel led her team to launch Personalized Tax Management in 2011 as a tax overlay investment service to multi-asset portfolios. • Mabel has significant experience in manager selection, overseeing $30 billion of assets for institutional and private clients globally through open architecture of best-in-class managers in liquid strategies, combined with a keen focus on risk-aware and holistic portfolio construction. • Mabel joined the firm in 1984, after her graduate study in business administration and has held various positions in finance, treasury, strategic and business planning, prior to joining the asset management division of the firm in 1995. • Prior to business school, she was a corporate finance analyst at an investment banking firm.

Christopher Ericksen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2007

14.42

14.4%

Christopher M. Ericksen, portfolio manager and analyst, joined Jackson Square Partners in April 2014. Previously, he was a vice president, portfolio manager and analyst at Delaware, and was a portfolio manager on its Focus Growth Equity team (2005 to 2014). Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager at Transamerica Investment Management. Before joining Transamerica in 2004, he was a vice president at Goldman Sachs in investment banking and investment management (1994 to 2004).

Fred Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

Fred Lee, CFA, as the Head of Portfolio Construction & Quantitative Research within the MMS team since January 2009, oversees the portfolio construction process in determining the specific allocations to individual managers. He also leads the team responsible for the quantitative assessment of managers. Mr. Lee is located in the London office of UBS AM, which he joined in 2006 as a Risk Analyst where he provided risk assessment and monitoring for all client portfolios and enhanced proprietary risk models. Prior to joining UBS AM, Mr. Lee worked as a consultant for MSCI Barra providing advice to large investment managers across Europe on the interpretation and use of risk models and analytics.

Joseph Wilson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 28, 2016

5.51

5.5%

Joseph Wilson, executive director, is a research analyst and portfolio manager within the U.S. Equity group. An employee since 2014, Joe is responsible for the technology sector for JPMorgan’s large cap growth portfolios.He is also a co-portfolio manager on the J.P. Morgan U.S. Technology Strategy. Prior to joining the firm, Joe spent six years as a buy side analyst for UBS Global Asset Management, wherehe covered the technology sector for the Large Cap Growth team from 2010 to 2014, and the Mid Cap Growth team in 2009. Prior to that, Joe worked at RBC Capital Markets as a sell side research associate covering enterprise, infrastructure, and security software. Joe holds a B.A. in Finance from the University of St. Thomas and an M.B.A. from the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business.

William Montana

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 09, 2019

3.39

3.4%

William Montana, a portfolio manager and analyst, joined Jackson Square Partners in September 2014. Previously, he was an associate at TPG Capital, a private equity firm, and focused on growth capital opportunities (2011 to 2014). Prior to that, he was an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs and focused on financial institutions.

Gina Toth

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Gina Toth, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager within the MMS team at UBS AM, focusing on fixed income and multi-asset investment strategies, including liquid alternatives. She is part of the team responsible for manager due diligence and selection, portfolio construction, risk management, investment oversight, and performance of multi-asset strategies. Ms. Toth joined the firm in March 2013. Previously, she worked at AllianceBernstein as a Senior Portfolio Manager in New York and Sydney, specializing in multi-asset portfolios, asset allocation and custom solutions for the institutional, high-net worth and retail channels, encompassing both traditional and non-traditional asset classes. She also spent 14 years in New York and London as a fixed income portfolio manager for US and global portfolios.

Mayoor Joshi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2019

2.84

2.8%

Mayoor Joshi is an Analyst within the MMS team, focusing on equity investment strategies. Mr. Joshi is part of the team responsible for manager selection, due diligence, portfolio construction, risk management, investment oversight, and performance of equity portfolios. Mr. Joshi joined UBS AM in April 2014. Previously, he was a Managing Director at Rocaton Investment Advisors, an institutional investment consulting firm, for seven years focusing on manager research.

Holly Fleiss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2020

1.54

1.5%

Ms. Fleiss is a Managing Director at JPMIM and a co-portfolio manager in the JPMorgan U.S. Equity Group. She has been with the firm since 2012.

Larry Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2020

1.54

1.5%

Larry H. Lee, managing director, is a research analyst and portfolio manager within the U.S. Equity Group. Mr. Lee joined JPMorgan in 2006 and covers the financials and business services sector; he is also a co-portfolio manager of the JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Strategy. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from University of Chicago.

Chris Andersen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2021

1.0

1.0%

Christopher is Head of Portfolio Management, Americas House View Portfolios for UBS Asset Management. In his role, Christopher is responsible for leading the portfolio management activities of portfolios offered to UBS Wealth Management clients that are aligned with UBS Wealth Management House Views. In that capacity, he leads a team of portfolio managers responsible for the House View Portfolios, which implement the House View’s strategic and tactical asset allocations, with passive and active pooled vehicles and individual securities. Christopher is deputy-chair and a voting member of the Managed Account Solutions Investment Committee. The Investment Committee reviews and approves investment strategies, prior to implementation, in the House View portfolios. Prior to moving to UBS Asset Management in November 2020, Christopher was promoted to Head of Portfolio Construction Americas for UBS Global Wealth Management in 2018. Christopher led the portfolio management activities of the team of portfolio managers responsible for the UBS Managed Portfolios (renamed as House View Portfolios). Christopher chaired the Investment Management Investment Committee (IMIC) and was a member of the Investment Management Research Committee (IMRC). Prior to joining UBS in 2012, Christopher spent 15 years with New York Life Investment Management (NYLIM) overseeing the company’s Investment Consulting Group. In this role, he was responsible for the independent oversight of investment activities of the Mainstay Funds, as well as manager selection across asset allocation strategies, sub-advisory mandates and NYLIM's mutual fund M&A activities. Christopher received a B.A. in economics and German from Binghamton University.  Christopher holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Society New York. He is FINRA Series 7, 24 and 63 licensed.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

