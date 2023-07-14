Home
Trending ETFs

PCKPX (Mutual Fund)

PCKPX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

10.3%

1 yr return

-11.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.5%

Net Assets

$1.39 B

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 90.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PCKPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO StocksPLUS® Small Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jing Yang

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to exceed the total return of the Russell 2000® Index by investing under normal circumstances in Russell 2000® Index derivatives, backed by a diversified portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments actively managed by PIMCO. In managing the Fund’s investments in Fixed Income Instruments, PIMCO utilizes an absolute return approach, which is designed to have flexibility with respect to duration, overall sector exposures, non-U.S. exposures and credit quality, both as a function of the strategy’s investment guidelines and lack of a fixed income index benchmark. The absolute return approach seeks positive investment returns regardless of market environment and does not apply to the equity index replicating component of the Fund. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The Fund may invest in common stocks, options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund normally uses Russell 2000® Index derivatives instead of Russell 2000® Index stocks to attempt to equal or exceed the performance of the Russell 2000® Index. The Fund typically will seek to gain long exposure to its benchmark index in an amount, under normal circumstances, approximately equal to the Fund’s net assets. The value of Russell 2000® Index derivatives should closely track changes in the value of the index. However, Russell 2000® Index derivatives may be purchased with a small fraction of the assets that would be needed to purchase the equity securities directly, so that the remainder of the assets may be invested in Fixed Income Instruments. PIMCO actively manages the Fixed Income Instruments held by the Fund with a view toward enhancing the Fund’s total return, subject to an overall portfolio duration which normally varies from (negative) 3 years to positive 8 years based on PIMCO’s market forecasts. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.The Russell 2000® Index is composed of 2,000 of the smallest companies in the Russell 3000® Index, which represents approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000® Index. As of June 30, 2022, the Russell 2000® Index’s average market capitalization (dollar-weighted) was $2.16 billion. The Fund seeks to remain invested in Russell 2000® Index derivatives or Russell 2000® Index stocks even when the Russell 2000® Index is declining.Though the Fund does not normally invest directly in Russell 2000® Index securities, when Russell 2000® Index derivatives appear to be overvalued relative to the Russell 2000® Index, the Fund may invest all of its assets in a “basket” of Russell 2000® Index stocks.The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. Assets not invested in equity securities or derivatives may be invested in Fixed Income Instruments. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in high yield securities (“junk bonds”) rated B or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality (except that within such 20% limitation, the Fund may invest in mortgage-related securities rated below B). In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities denominated in foreign currencies and in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. With respect to the Fund’s fixed income investments, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries (this limitation does not apply to investment grade sovereign debt denominated in the local currency with less than 1 year remaining to maturity, which means the Fund may invest in such instruments without limitation subject to any applicable legal or regulatory limitation). With respect to the Fund’s fixed income investments, the Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 35% of its total assets. With respect to the Fund’s fixed income investments, the Fund will normally limit its exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to each non-U.S. currency to 10% of its total assets. With respect to the Fund’s fixed income investments, the Fund will normally limit its aggregate U.S. dollar exposure from transactions or instruments that reference the relative return of a non-U.S. currency or currencies as compared to the U.S. dollar to 20% of its total assets. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities.
Read More

PCKPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCKPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -14.5% 140.9% 37.52%
1 Yr -11.8% -34.7% 196.6% 97.12%
3 Yr -5.9%* -21.8% 37.2% 97.40%
5 Yr -9.5%* -23.8% 9.2% 92.34%
10 Yr -3.2%* -11.7% 15.3% 83.16%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCKPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.7% -59.3% 118.2% 97.96%
2021 -2.1% -17.3% 18.6% 83.39%
2020 3.8% -21.2% 28.2% 47.69%
2019 4.5% -17.9% 8.4% 62.02%
2018 -4.7% -20.0% 0.2% 53.88%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCKPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -17.6% 140.9% 34.97%
1 Yr -11.8% -34.7% 196.6% 95.60%
3 Yr -5.9%* -21.8% 37.2% 97.36%
5 Yr -7.7%* -23.8% 10.7% 89.27%
10 Yr 2.0%* -9.1% 15.3% 61.34%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCKPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.7% -59.3% 118.2% 97.96%
2021 -2.1% -17.3% 18.6% 83.39%
2020 3.8% -21.2% 28.2% 47.69%
2019 4.5% -17.9% 8.4% 62.02%
2018 -2.6% -19.9% 0.2% 27.22%

NAV & Total Return History

PCKPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PCKPX Category Low Category High PCKPX % Rank
Net Assets 1.39 B 1.48 M 120 B 21.68%
Number of Holdings 691 2 2519 15.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.71 B 213 K 4.6 B 2.36%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 2.8% 101.7% 0.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ru20intr Trs Equity Fedl01+21 Bullet Far 32.90%
  2. Ru20intr Trs Equity Fedl01+21 Bullet Far 32.90%
  3. Ru20intr Trs Equity Fedl01+21 Bullet Far 32.90%
  4. Ru20intr Trs Equity Fedl01+21 Bullet Far 32.90%
  5. Ru20intr Trs Equity Fedl01+21 Bullet Far 32.90%
  6. Ru20intr Trs Equity Fedl01+21 Bullet Far 32.90%
  7. Ru20intr Trs Equity Fedl01+21 Bullet Far 32.90%
  8. Ru20intr Trs Equity Fedl01+21 Bullet Far 32.90%
  9. Ru20intr Trs Equity Fedl01+21 Bullet Far 32.90%
  10. Ru20intr Trs Equity Fedl01+21 Bullet Far 32.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PCKPX % Rank
Stocks 		100.03% 25.32% 100.32% 3.20%
Bonds 		72.07% 0.00% 72.07% 1.01%
Convertible Bonds 		3.17% 0.00% 3.17% 1.01%
Other 		2.97% -8.80% 6.95% 2.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.84% 0.00% 5.85% 1.52%
Cash 		-79.10% -79.10% 74.68% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCKPX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 19.32%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 54.70% 67.33%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.43% 25.85%
Industrials 		0.00% 2.46% 37.42% 77.70%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 26.53% 6.39%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 35.52% 78.13%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 37.72% 57.81%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 14.85% 49.86%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 18.87% 48.72%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.99% 47.79% 63.64%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.66% 64.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCKPX % Rank
US 		99.74% 24.89% 100.00% 1.52%
Non US 		0.29% 0.00% 36.31% 90.40%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCKPX % Rank
Government 		38.56% 0.00% 38.56% 1.06%
Cash & Equivalents 		36.84% 0.00% 100.00% 97.39%
Derivative 		12.26% 0.00% 12.26% 1.05%
Securitized 		8.22% 0.00% 8.22% 1.06%
Corporate 		3.97% 0.00% 100.00% 5.11%
Municipal 		0.15% 0.00% 0.15% 1.06%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCKPX % Rank
US 		54.54% 0.00% 54.54% 1.01%
Non US 		17.53% 0.00% 17.53% 1.01%

PCKPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PCKPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.01% 13.16% 74.23%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.00% 1.50% 62.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.35% 0.01% 0.45% 98.35%

Sales Fees

PCKPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PCKPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PCKPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 90.00% 1.00% 314.00% 82.87%

PCKPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PCKPX Category Low Category High PCKPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 93.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PCKPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PCKPX Category Low Category High PCKPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.09% -2.40% 2.49% 9.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PCKPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PCKPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jing Yang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 20, 2018

3.87

3.9%

Ms. Yang is an executive vice president and a mortgage specialist in the structured credit group in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in 2006, she worked in home equity loan structuring at Morgan Stanley in New York. She has eight years of investment experience and holds a Ph.D. in Bioinformatics and a master's degree in statistics from the University of Chicago.Ms. Yang is an Executive Vice President of Pacific Investment Management Company LLC.

Bryan Tsu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 20, 2018

3.87

3.9%

Mr. Tsu is a senior vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Prior to joining Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in 2008, he worked at Bear Stearns in New York, syndicating collateralized loan and collateralized debt obligations and other asset-backed transactions. He has eight years of investment experience and holds a bachelor's degree in economics and operations research from Columbia University.Mr. Tsu is one of Executive Vice Presidents of Pacific Investment Management Company LLC.

Marc Seidner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 04, 2021

1.32

1.3%

Mr. Seidner is CIO Non-traditional Strategies, a managing director and head of portfolio management in the New York office. He is also a generalist portfolio manager and a member of the Investment Committee. He rejoined PIMCO in November 2014 after serving as head of fixed income at GMO LLC. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2009, he was a managing director and domestic fixed income portfolio manager at Harvard Management Company. Previously, he was director of active core strategies at Standish Mellon Asset Management. He holds an undergraduate degree in economics from Boston College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

