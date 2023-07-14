Robert Schoen is Co-Head of the Global Asset Allocation (GAA) group at Putnam Investments. In partnership with other GAA co-heads, he is responsible for the overall strategy and positioning of Putnam's GAA products. Robert’s career in the investment industry began in 1990. He joined Putnam in 1997. Prior to joining Putnam (from 1992 to 1997), Robert was a self-employed Financial Consultant. He was Head of Research at an asset management company from 1990 to 1992. Robert has a BA from Tufts University and an MBA from New York University, Stern School of Business.