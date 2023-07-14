Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

16.0%

1 yr return

22.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$133 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 62.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pioneer International Equity Fund

PCITX | Fund

$20.41

$133 M

1.50%

$0.31

2.15%

PCITX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pioneer International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Amundi US
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Marco Pirondini

Fund Description

Normally, the fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of non-U.S. issuers. These issuers may be located in both developed and emerging markets. Under normal circumstances, the fund's assets will be invested in securities of companies domiciled in at least three different foreign countries. Generally, the fund's investments in any country are limited to 25% or less of its total assets. However, from time to time, the fund may invest more than 25% of its assets in issuers organized in Japan or the United Kingdom or in securities quoted or denominated in the Japanese yen, the British pound and the euro.The fund may invest without limitation in securities of emerging market issuers, but generally will not invest more than 25% of its total assets in securities of issuers located in any one emerging market country. The fund considers emerging market issuers to include issuers organized under the laws of an emerging market country, issuers with a principal office in an emerging market country, issuers that derive at least 50% of their gross revenues or profits from goods or services produced in emerging markets or sales made in emerging markets, and emerging market governmental issuers. Emerging markets generally will include, but not be limited to, countries included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Emerging + Frontier Markets Index.For purposes of the fund's investment policies, equity securities include common stocks and other equity instruments, such as securities of other investment companies (including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds) that invest primarily in equity securities, depositary receipts, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (REITs), warrants, rights and preferred shares. The fund may invest in initial public offerings of equity securities. The fund may also purchase and sell forward foreign currency exchange contracts in non-U.S. currencies in connection with its investments, including as a means of managing relative currency exposure.The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in debt securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. The fund may invest up to 5% of its net assets in below investment grade debt securities (known as “junk bonds”), including below investment grade convertible debt securities and securities of issuers that are in default.The fund may, but is not required to, use derivatives. The fund may use derivatives, including forward foreign currency exchange contracts, for a variety of purposes, including: in an attempt to hedge against adverse changes in the market prices of securities, interest rates or currency exchange rates; as a substitute for purchasing or selling securities; to attempt to increase the fund’s return as a non-hedging strategy that may be considered speculative; to manage portfolio characteristics; and as a cash flow management technique. The fund may choose not to make use of derivatives for a variety of reasons, and any use may be limited by applicable law and regulations. The fund also may hold cash or other short-term instruments.The fund's investment adviser uses a value approach to select the fund's investments. The adviser seeks to identify securities that are selling at reasonable prices or substantial discounts to their underlying values. The adviser evaluates a security's potential value, including the attractiveness of its market valuation, based on the company's assets and prospects for earnings and revenue growth, employing a bottom-up analytical style. In making that assessment, the adviser employs fundamental research and an evaluation of the issuer based on its financial statements and operations. The adviser focuses on the quality and price of individual issuers and securities.The adviser generally sells a portfolio security when it believes that the security’s market value reflects its intrinsic value. The adviser makes that determination based upon the same criteria it uses to select portfolio securities.The adviser integrates environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) considerations into its investment research process by evaluating the business models and practices of issuers and their ESG-related risks. The adviser believes ESG analysis is a meaningful facet of fundamental research, the process of evaluating an issuer based on its financial position, business operations, competitive standing and management. This process considers ESG information, where available, in assessing an investment’s performance potential. The adviser generally considers ESG information in the context of an issuer’s respective sector or industry. The adviser may consider ESG ratings provided by third parties or internal sources, as well as issuer disclosures and public information, in evaluating issuers. ESG considerations are not a primary focus of the fund, and the weight given by the adviser to ESG considerations in making investment decisions will vary and, for any specific decision, they may be given little or no weight.
Read More

PCITX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% 2.1% 19.2% 10.31%
1 Yr 22.7% -20.6% 27.8% 6.90%
3 Yr 3.6%* -14.8% 25.3% 52.16%
5 Yr -0.6%* -9.9% 60.8% 76.40%
10 Yr 0.9%* -6.0% 9.9% 63.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.4% -43.6% 71.3% 43.55%
2021 -1.2% -15.4% 9.4% 81.09%
2020 3.7% -10.4% 121.9% 33.18%
2019 4.2% -0.5% 8.5% 67.42%
2018 -5.0% -13.0% 0.0% 83.97%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -16.4% 19.2% 10.31%
1 Yr 22.7% -27.2% 27.8% 6.90%
3 Yr 3.6%* -14.8% 25.3% 51.21%
5 Yr 0.6%* -9.9% 60.8% 66.00%
10 Yr 2.5%* -2.7% 10.2% 55.22%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.4% -43.6% 71.3% 43.55%
2021 -1.2% -15.4% 9.4% 81.09%
2020 3.7% -10.4% 121.9% 33.18%
2019 4.2% -0.5% 8.5% 67.42%
2018 -3.9% -13.0% 0.0% 65.16%

NAV & Total Return History

PCITX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PCITX Category Low Category High PCITX % Rank
Net Assets 133 M 1.02 M 369 B 83.05%
Number of Holdings 64 1 10801 76.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 42.6 M 0 34.5 B 79.41%
Weighting of Top 10 31.83% 1.9% 101.9% 26.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Shell PLC ADR Class B 4.18%
  2. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 4.11%
  3. KB Financial Group Inc 4.09%
  4. KB Financial Group Inc 4.09%
  5. KB Financial Group Inc 4.09%
  6. KB Financial Group Inc 4.09%
  7. KB Financial Group Inc 4.09%
  8. KB Financial Group Inc 4.09%
  9. KB Financial Group Inc 4.09%
  10. KB Financial Group Inc 4.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PCITX % Rank
Stocks 		95.76% 0.00% 122.60% 78.73%
Cash 		4.24% -65.15% 100.00% 16.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 82.23%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 89.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 80.25%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 82.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCITX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.89% 0.00% 47.75% 3.02%
Technology 		12.90% 0.00% 36.32% 35.83%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.72% 0.00% 36.36% 36.26%
Healthcare 		10.22% 0.00% 21.01% 70.94%
Consumer Defense 		9.31% 0.00% 32.29% 52.66%
Industrials 		9.29% 5.17% 99.49% 95.11%
Basic Materials 		8.66% 0.00% 23.86% 39.14%
Communication Services 		7.05% 0.00% 21.69% 32.23%
Energy 		4.68% 0.00% 16.89% 56.69%
Utilities 		2.27% 0.00% 13.68% 61.73%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 96.12%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCITX % Rank
Non US 		83.39% 0.00% 125.24% 94.36%
US 		12.37% -7.78% 68.98% 2.96%

PCITX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PCITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.15% 0.02% 26.51% 6.79%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.60% 47.39%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 96.82%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

PCITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 86.67%

Trading Fees

PCITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PCITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 62.00% 2.00% 247.00% 76.69%

PCITX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PCITX Category Low Category High PCITX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.50% 0.00% 13.15% 93.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PCITX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PCITX Category Low Category High PCITX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.18% -0.93% 6.38% 65.85%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PCITX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PCITX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marco Pirondini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2010

11.75

11.8%

From 2004 until 2010, Mr. Pirondini was Global Chief Investment Officer of Amundi Pioneer, overseeing equity, fixed income, balanced, and quantitative portfolio management, and quantitative and fundamental research divisions. Mr. Pirondini, Senior Managing Director and Head of Equities, U.S., joined a predecessor organization to Amundi Pioneer in 1991. Marco has a Masters in Finance and is an Economics graduate of the Bocconi University, Milan.

Brian Chen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 09, 2019

2.48

2.5%

Brian Chen joined Clough Capital in 2010 and currently serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Clough China Fund. Brian has over 27 years of Asia investment industry experience and covers investments in that region. Prior to joining the Firm, Brian was an Analyst at both Liberty Square Asset Management and Grosvenor Street Capital concentrating on public equities, and he also worked at ChinaVest on the private equity side. Brian also has extensive Wall Street experience from earlier in his career having worked at Salomon Brothers, Credit Suisse First Boston and ING-Barings. Additionally, Brian is a CFA® charterholder and holds a B.A. in Economics from Duke University as well as an MBA with concentrations in Finance and International Business from Columbia University Business School.

Jeffrey Sacknowitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2021

1.16

1.2%

Mr. Sacknowitz is a Portfolio Manager in the International/Global Equities group. He is responsible for managing International Growth strategies. Mr. Sacknowitz joined Putnam in 1999 and has been in the investment industry since 1993. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Sacknowitz was an Analyst in the Global Equity Research group, where he focused on the global technology sector. Prior to joining Putnam, he was an Investment Officer at Independence Investment Associates from 1998 to 1999, and an Analyst at HSBC James Capel Tokyo from 1993 to 1998. Mr. Sacknowitz earned an M.A. in Political Science and International Relations from Princeton University; and M.A in International Relations, Japanese Politics, from the University of Tokyo; and a B.A. from Colgate University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

