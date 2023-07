The Fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, substantially all of its net assets in securities issued or guaranteed as to principal and interest by the U.S. government or by its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises, and repurchase agreements backed by such securities.

The Fund operates as a “Government Money Market Fund” as defined in Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (“1940 Act”). This means that the Fund invests at least 99.5% of its total assets in (1) cash, (2) U.S. government securities, (3) repurchase agreements that are collateralized fully by U.S. government securities or cash, and/or (4) other money market mutual funds that operate as Government Money Market Funds. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized by U.S. government securities. In contrast to the Fund’s 99.5% policy, the Fund’s 80% policy does not include cash.

The Fund makes significant investments in securities issued by U.S. government-sponsored entities. Such securities are neither issued nor guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Under unusual circumstances, as when appropriate U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements backed by such securities are unavailable, the Fund may also invest in cash equivalents, including money market funds.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) imposes strict requirements on the investment quality, maturity, and diversification of the Fund’s investments. Accordingly, the Fund’s investments must have a remaining maturity of no more than 397 days and must be high quality. The Fund’s investment adviser may consider, among other things, credit, interest rate and prepayment risks as well as general market conditions when deciding whether to buy or sell investments for the Fund.

During extraordinary market conditions and interest rate environments, all or any portion of the Fund’s assets may be uninvested and will therefore not generate income. The Fund may not achieve its investment objectives during this time.