Principal investments

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of mortgage-related fixed income instruments, including mortgage-backed securities (including mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations ("CMOs"), commercial mortgage-backed securities, "to be announced" (or "TBA") securities and mortgage dollar rolls). The mortgage-backed securities in which the fund may invest include those issued or guaranteed by US government agencies or instrumentalities or private entities.

The fund also may invest in other types of investment grade fixed income instruments (or unrated bonds of equivalent quality).

TBA securities are mortgage-backed securities that usually are traded on a forward commitment basis with an approximate principal amount and no defined maturity date, issued or guaranteed by US government agencies and instrumentalities. The fund also may engage in TBA and Treasury "roll" transactions. A TBA roll transaction is a strategy whereby the fund decides to sell one TBA security and buy another TBA security due at a later date (Treasury roll transactions differ in that the underlying securities are US Treasury securities). The fund also may invest in when-issued or delayed delivery bonds to increase its return, giving rise to a form of leverage.

The fund invests in bonds of varying maturities, but normally limits its portfolio duration to within +/- 50% of the effective duration of the fund's benchmark index, Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index, which as of July 31, 2022 was approximately 5.40 years and may change over time. Duration is a measure of the fund's exposure to interest rate risk—a longer duration means that changes in market interest rates are likely to have a larger effect on the value of the fund's portfolio.

The fund may engage in "short-selling" with respect to securities issued by the US Treasury and certain TBA securities coupon trades. For example, the fund may take a short position in TBA securities as a means of profiting if the underlying mortgages decline in value. The fund also may hold or purchase TBA securities with one coupon and take a short position in TBA securities with another coupon. Although the price movements of the short and long positions of the transaction are, in general, correlated due to the two securities having comparable credit quality and liquidity level, there may be variances between the price movements of different coupon instruments, potentially permitting the fund to add to its return.

The fund engages in frequent trading from time to time and consequently, the fund's investment strategies can result in high portfolio turnover.

Management process

The fund employs a "manager of managers" structure. UBS AM, the fund's manager and primary provider of investment advisory services, has the ultimate authority, subject to oversight by the fund's board, to oversee the fund's subadvisor(s) and recommend their hiring, termination and replacement, and to allocate assets among the fund's subadvisor(s).

UBS AM's investment process begins with subadvisor selection. UBS AM's portfolio management team constructs a list of potential subadvisors based on information primarily from internal sources and the team's collective knowledge of the industry, but also supplemented by external sources. The team then focuses its research on that list to identify a small number of the most attractive candidates. This research includes analyzing the portfolio holdings and/or positioning of a subadvisor's investment strategy to understand whether the allocation of risk and the drivers of alpha are consistent with the subadvisor's investment philosophy and stated strengths. The most attractive sub-set of those subadvisors is then selected for in-depth, on-site due diligence meetings with representatives from the investment, operations and compliance groups within UBS AM. The due diligence information is then synthesized to select the most attractive candidate(s) for the fund, subject to the board's approval.

In managing the fund and overseeing the fund's subadvisor(s), UBS AM views its research process as an ongoing one, as the team continually seeks to confirm a subadvisor's investment thesis over the appropriate investment horizon. In general, UBS AM leverages its research and market knowledge to construct funds with exposure to various subadvisors that are expected, in combination, to produce the desired overall fund characteristics. UBS AM's ongoing monitoring and risk management process incorporates daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual responsibilities designed to monitor the drivers of fund risk and performance at the subadvisor level and at the overall fund level. Through this process, UBS AM may adjust a fund's positioning by altering its allocation weights across subadvisors within the fund and/or by changing the specific subadvisors within the fund.

The subadvisor utilizes a strategy that involves buying or selling specific bonds based on an analysis of their values relative to other similar bonds.