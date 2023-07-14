Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.9%
1 yr return
3.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
Net Assets
$293 M
Holdings in Top 10
77.6%
Expense Ratio 0.99%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 53.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PCGQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.9%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|88.87%
|1 Yr
|3.2%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|61.43%
|3 Yr
|0.3%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|41.30%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|56.95%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|92.55%
* Annualized
|Period
|PCGQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.6%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|18.16%
|2021
|2.3%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|55.24%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|95.18%
|2019
|3.5%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|41.25%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|41.69%
|Period
|PCGQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.9%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|88.33%
|1 Yr
|3.2%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|61.13%
|3 Yr
|0.3%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|41.56%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|59.85%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|91.93%
* Annualized
|Period
|PCGQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.6%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|18.16%
|2021
|2.3%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|55.24%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|95.18%
|2019
|3.7%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|31.05%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|30.41%
|PCGQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PCGQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|293 M
|658 K
|207 B
|72.58%
|Number of Holdings
|67
|2
|15351
|50.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|227 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|60.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|77.55%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|29.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCGQX % Rank
|Stocks
|47.92%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|85.83%
|Bonds
|40.38%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|19.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|5.08%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|4.63%
|Cash
|3.45%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|53.41%
|Other
|1.87%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|14.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.31%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|15.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCGQX % Rank
|Energy
|30.51%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|2.05%
|Real Estate
|15.63%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|5.74%
|Healthcare
|8.42%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|90.30%
|Financial Services
|7.25%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|94.13%
|Consumer Defense
|7.23%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|34.43%
|Utilities
|6.98%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|8.06%
|Industrials
|6.71%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|92.21%
|Technology
|5.21%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|96.58%
|Basic Materials
|4.35%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|40.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.06%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|90.98%
|Communication Services
|3.65%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|92.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCGQX % Rank
|US
|29.84%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|92.23%
|Non US
|18.08%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|21.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCGQX % Rank
|Government
|35.03%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|33.38%
|Corporate
|34.56%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|40.33%
|Derivative
|15.03%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|2.72%
|Securitized
|9.38%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|72.34%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.86%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|76.84%
|Municipal
|0.15%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|47.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCGQX % Rank
|US
|20.53%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|88.69%
|Non US
|19.85%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|0.41%
|PCGQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.99%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|39.58%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|84.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|PCGQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PCGQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PCGQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|53.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|62.66%
|PCGQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PCGQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.24%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|9.27%
|PCGQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PCGQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PCGQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.28%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|4.73%
|PCGQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.273
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 23, 2014
7.69
7.7%
Rory Cummings, CFA, is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis, and economic and market valuation research. Prior to his current role, Rory served as a Client Relations Specialist covering a variety of institutional clients. He earned a BA in finance from Seton Hall University and an MBA in financial markets and corporate finance from the New York University Stern School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 23, 2014
7.69
7.7%
Shaun Hong, CFA, is a Managing Director and an income and infrastructure portfolio manager. He joined Prudential (now PGIM) in 1999 as an analyst in Prudential's public equity unit responsible for the power, natural gas, and telecommunications industries, and in September 2000 when Prudential’s public equity asset management capabilities were transferred to Jennison, he joined Jennison. Mr. Hong began his career in 1992 as a research analyst covering telecommunications and technology companies at Parker/Hunter, a regional brokerage firm based in Pittsburgh, then joined Equinox Capital Management in 1994 where he covered the utility, consumer products, commodities, and technology sectors. He earned a BS in industrial management from Carnegie Mellon University and he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Mr. Hong is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 23, 2014
7.69
7.7%
Ubong "Bobby" Edemeka is a managing director and an income and infrastructure portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in March 2002. Before joining Jennison, Mr. Edemeka was with Goldman Sachs as a sell-side research analyst on the US Power & Utilities team., for which he covered electric utilities and independent power producers. Prior to Goldman Sachs, he was an analyst on the global utilities team of SSB Citi Asset Management Group, a division of Citigroup. Bobby began his career as an analyst for the Prudential Utility Fund (now PGIM Jennison Utility Fund) in 1997 . He received a BA in government from Harvard University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 23, 2014
7.69
7.7%
Edward L. Campbell, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis, and economic and market valuation research, and he oversees a team of investment professionals. Ed also represents the firm through appearances in major media outlets, most notably as a regular guest on CNBC’s Squawk Box. Prior to joining QMA, Ed served as a Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst for PGIM Investments’ Strategic Investment Research Group (SIRG). Previously, Ed was a Partner and Vice President at Trilogy Advisors. He earned a BS in economics and international business from The City University of New York and an MBA in finance, global business and organizational leadership from the New York University Stern School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 26, 2018
4.26
4.3%
Peter Vaiciunas, MBA, CFA, is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis, and economic and market valuation research. Prior to joining QMA, Mr. Vaiciunas served as an Investment Analyst for Memorial Sloan Kettering's endowment fund. Previously, he held roles at ITG Investment Research and Liquidnet Inc. in New York as well as Speakeasy Investment Group in Toronto. Mr. Vaiciunas received his Bachelor of Commerce from University of Toronto and his MBA from McMaster University, DeGroote School of Business. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
