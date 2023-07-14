Home
PCGQX
PCGQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.08 -0.03 -0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (PDCZX) Primary A (PCGAX) C (PCCFX) Retirement (PCLRX) Retirement (PCGQX)
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.08 -0.03 -0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (PDCZX) Primary A (PCGAX) C (PCCFX) Retirement (PCLRX) Retirement (PCGQX)
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.08 -0.03 -0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (PDCZX) Primary A (PCGAX) C (PCCFX) Retirement (PCLRX) Retirement (PCGQX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

$9.08

$293 M

3.24%

$0.29

0.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.9%

1 yr return

3.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$293 M

Holdings in Top 10

77.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 53.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PCGQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Income Builder Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rory Cummings

Fund Description

In order to achieve its investment objective, the Fund seeks investments that are expected to both generate income and appreciate in value.  The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio consisting of a wide variety of income-oriented investments and strategies within the equity and fixed income market segments. The Fund may invest approximately 20% to 80% of its total assets in equity and equity-related securities. The Fund also may invest approximately 20% to 80% of its total assets in fixed income investments. The Fund gains exposure to the equities and fixed income market segments by investing in varying combinations of other PGIM mutual funds (the “Underlying PGIM Mutual Funds”), PGIM exchange-traded funds (“Underlying PGIM ETFs,” and together with the Underlying PGIM Mutual Funds, the “Underlying PGIM Funds”), unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively “Underlying Funds”), and direct investments by the Fund's subadvisers. Investments in Underlying Funds will be included in the applicable market segment based on the primary investment focus of the Underlying Funds.PGIM Quantitative Solutions LLC (“PGIM Quantitative Solutions”), one of the Fund’s subadvisers, tactically allocates the Fund's assets among the different sub-classes within equity and equity-related securities and fixed income investments. Asset allocation decisions will be determined using a combination of quantitative tools and the judgment of PGIM Quantitative Solutions' investment professionals. To the extent consistent with the Fund’s investment objective, PGIM Quantitative Solutions’ asset allocation also may tactically invest up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in a variety of ETFs, futures and swaps in new or current sub-classes within equities and fixed income investments (the “10% allocation”).Equity and Equity-Related Securities.PGIM Quantitative Solutions and Jennison Associates LLC serve as the subadvisers for the Fund’s equity and equity-related investments. The Fund's equity and equity-related securities include common stock, securities convertible or exchangeable for common stock or the cash value of such common stock, structured notes, preferred securities, warrants and rights, Underlying PGIM Funds, ETFs, investments in various types of business ventures including partnerships and joint ventures and business development companies, real estate securities, securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and income and royalty trusts, American Depositary Receipts and other similar securities issued by U.S. or foreign companies of any market capitalization. The Fund may invest in securities issued in an initial public offering (“IPO”). The Fund may also gain exposure to master limited partnerships by investing in Underlying Funds.Fixed Income Investments. The Fund gains exposure to fixed income investments through investments in Underlying Funds.
Read More

PCGQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCGQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -8.3% 18.1% 88.87%
1 Yr 3.2% -13.3% 143.9% 61.43%
3 Yr 0.3%* -8.0% 25.7% 41.30%
5 Yr -1.1%* -9.8% 24.3% 56.95%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.0% 92.55%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCGQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -34.7% 92.4% 18.16%
2021 2.3% -6.1% 19.5% 55.24%
2020 -0.5% -7.5% 11.8% 95.18%
2019 3.5% 0.1% 14.9% 41.25%
2018 -2.2% -12.6% 0.0% 41.69%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCGQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -11.9% 18.1% 88.33%
1 Yr 3.2% -13.3% 143.9% 61.13%
3 Yr 0.3%* -8.0% 25.7% 41.56%
5 Yr -0.5%* -9.8% 24.3% 59.85%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% 91.93%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCGQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -34.7% 92.4% 18.16%
2021 2.3% -6.1% 19.5% 55.24%
2020 -0.5% -7.5% 11.8% 95.18%
2019 3.7% 0.1% 14.9% 31.05%
2018 -1.3% -12.6% 0.2% 30.41%

NAV & Total Return History

PCGQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PCGQX Category Low Category High PCGQX % Rank
Net Assets 293 M 658 K 207 B 72.58%
Number of Holdings 67 2 15351 50.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 227 M 660 K 48.5 B 60.76%
Weighting of Top 10 77.55% 8.4% 105.0% 29.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PGIM Emerging Markets Debt Hard Ccy R6 18.24%
  2. PGIM Quant Solutions International Eq R6 9.95%
  3. PGIM Jennison MLP R6 9.67%
  4. PGIM Core Conservative Bond R6 8.22%
  5. PGIM Real Estate Income R6 6.55%
  6. Prudential Invt Portfolios 2 1.74%
  7. Williams Companies Inc 0.70%
  8. Apple Inc 0.63%
  9. AstraZeneca PLC ADR 0.54%
  10. Qualcomm Inc 0.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PCGQX % Rank
Stocks 		47.92% 0.00% 99.40% 85.83%
Bonds 		40.38% 0.00% 116.75% 19.35%
Preferred Stocks 		5.08% 0.00% 27.92% 4.63%
Cash 		3.45% -16.75% 81.51% 53.41%
Other 		1.87% -2.51% 25.19% 14.71%
Convertible Bonds 		1.31% 0.00% 23.84% 15.12%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCGQX % Rank
Energy 		30.51% 0.00% 85.65% 2.05%
Real Estate 		15.63% 0.00% 65.01% 5.74%
Healthcare 		8.42% 0.00% 29.35% 90.30%
Financial Services 		7.25% 0.00% 38.77% 94.13%
Consumer Defense 		7.23% 0.00% 19.93% 34.43%
Utilities 		6.98% 0.00% 99.55% 8.06%
Industrials 		6.71% 0.00% 24.37% 92.21%
Technology 		5.21% 0.00% 44.21% 96.58%
Basic Materials 		4.35% 0.00% 33.35% 40.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.06% 0.00% 19.36% 90.98%
Communication Services 		3.65% 0.00% 23.67% 92.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCGQX % Rank
US 		29.84% -1.65% 98.67% 92.23%
Non US 		18.08% 0.00% 37.06% 21.66%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCGQX % Rank
Government 		35.03% 0.00% 97.26% 33.38%
Corporate 		34.56% 0.00% 98.21% 40.33%
Derivative 		15.03% 0.00% 31.93% 2.72%
Securitized 		9.38% 0.00% 92.13% 72.34%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.86% 0.14% 100.00% 76.84%
Municipal 		0.15% 0.00% 24.80% 47.68%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCGQX % Rank
US 		20.53% 0.00% 62.18% 88.69%
Non US 		19.85% 0.00% 84.73% 0.41%

PCGQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PCGQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% 0.01% 17.63% 39.58%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.83% 84.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

PCGQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PCGQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PCGQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 53.00% 0.00% 343.00% 62.66%

PCGQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PCGQX Category Low Category High PCGQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.24% 0.00% 8.35% 9.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PCGQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PCGQX Category Low Category High PCGQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.28% -2.34% 19.41% 4.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PCGQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PCGQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rory Cummings

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 23, 2014

7.69

7.7%

Rory Cummings, CFA, is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis, and economic and market valuation research. Prior to his current role, Rory served as a Client Relations Specialist covering a variety of institutional clients. He earned a BA in finance from Seton Hall University and an MBA in financial markets and corporate finance from the New York University Stern School of Business.

Shaun Hong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 23, 2014

7.69

7.7%

Shaun Hong, CFA, is a Managing Director and an income and infrastructure portfolio manager. He joined Prudential (now PGIM) in 1999 as an analyst in Prudential's public equity unit responsible for the power, natural gas, and telecommunications industries, and in September 2000 when Prudential’s public equity asset management capabilities were transferred to Jennison, he joined Jennison. Mr. Hong began his career in 1992 as a research analyst covering telecommunications and technology companies at Parker/Hunter, a regional brokerage firm based in Pittsburgh, then joined Equinox Capital Management in 1994 where he covered the utility, consumer products, commodities, and technology sectors. He earned a BS in industrial management from Carnegie Mellon University and he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Mr. Hong is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts, Inc.

Ubong (Bobby) Edemeka

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 23, 2014

7.69

7.7%

Ubong "Bobby" Edemeka is a managing director and an income and infrastructure portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in March 2002. Before joining Jennison, Mr. Edemeka was with Goldman Sachs as a sell-side research analyst on the US Power & Utilities team., for which he covered electric utilities and independent power producers. Prior to Goldman Sachs, he was an analyst on the global utilities team of SSB Citi Asset Management Group, a division of Citigroup. Bobby began his career as an analyst for the Prudential Utility Fund (now PGIM Jennison Utility Fund) in 1997 . He received a BA in government from Harvard University.

Edward Campbell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 23, 2014

7.69

7.7%

Edward L. Campbell, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis, and economic and market valuation research, and he oversees a team of investment professionals. Ed also represents the firm through appearances in major media outlets, most notably as a regular guest on CNBC’s Squawk Box. Prior to joining QMA, Ed served as a Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst for PGIM Investments’ Strategic Investment Research Group (SIRG). Previously, Ed was a Partner and Vice President at Trilogy Advisors. He earned a BS in economics and international business from The City University of New York and an MBA in finance, global business and organizational leadership from the New York University Stern School of Business.

Peter Vaiciunas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 26, 2018

4.26

4.3%

Peter Vaiciunas, MBA, CFA, is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis, and economic and market valuation research. Prior to joining QMA, Mr. Vaiciunas served as an Investment Analyst for Memorial Sloan Kettering's endowment fund. Previously, he held roles at ITG Investment Research and Liquidnet Inc. in New York as well as Speakeasy Investment Group in Toronto. Mr. Vaiciunas received his Bachelor of Commerce from University of Toronto and his MBA from McMaster University, DeGroote School of Business. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

