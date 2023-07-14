Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PACE Global Fixed Income Investments

PCGLX | Fund

$8.14

$263 M

3.17%

$0.26

1.09%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.1%

1 yr return

-2.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.5%

Net Assets

$263 M

Holdings in Top 10

63.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 132.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$10,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PCGLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.85%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PACE Global Fixed Income Investments
  • Fund Family Name
    UBS Asset Management
  • Inception Date
    Aug 24, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mabel Lung

Fund Description

Principal investments

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in fixed income securities, which may be represented by derivatives or by investments in securities of other investment companies that invest primarily in fixed income securities. Such investments may include US government bonds, non-US government bonds (including bonds issued by supranational organizations and quasi-governmental entities), and bonds of US or non-US private issuers. The fund invests primarily in high-grade bonds of governmental and private issuers. These high-grade bonds are rated in one of the three highest rating categories or are of comparable quality. The fund invests, to a limited extent, in emerging market bonds and lower rated bonds of governmental and private issuers, including bonds that are rated below investment grade (commonly known as "junk bonds"). The fund normally invests in a minimum of four countries, including the United States.

The fund invests in bonds of varying maturities, but normally limits its portfolio duration to within +/- 50% of the effective duration of the fund's benchmark index, Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index, which as of July 31, 2022 was approximately 7.06 years and may change over time. Duration is a measure of the fund's exposure to interest rate risk—a longer duration means that changes in market interest rates are likely to have a larger effect on the value of the fund's portfolio.

The fund's investments may include mortgage- and asset-backed securities. The fund may, but is not required to, use exchange-traded or over-the-counter derivative instruments for risk management purposes or to attempt to increase total returns. The derivatives in which the fund invests include futures (specifically, interest rate futures), swap agreements (specifically, interest rate swaps) and currency forward agreements. These derivatives may be used for risk management purposes, such as hedging the fund's currency exposure, or otherwise managing the risk profile of the fund. In addition, these derivative instruments may be used to enhance returns; in place of direct investments; or to obtain or adjust exposure to certain markets.

There are different types of US government securities, including those issued or guaranteed by the US government, its agencies and its instrumentalities, and they have different types of government support. Some are supported by the full faith and credit of the US, while others are supported by (1) the ability of the issuer to borrow from the US Treasury; (2) the credit of the issuing agency, instrumentality or government-sponsored entity; (3) pools of assets, such as mortgages; or (4) the US government in some other way.

The fund engages in frequent trading from time to time and consequently, the fund's investment strategies can result in high portfolio turnover.

Management process

The fund employs a "manager of managers" structure. UBS AM, the fund's manager and primary provider of investment advisory services, has the ultimate authority, subject to oversight by the fund's board, to oversee the fund's subadvisor(s) and recommend their hiring, termination and replacement, and to allocate assets among the fund's subadvisor(s).

UBS AM's investment process begins with subadvisor selection. UBS AM's portfolio management team constructs a list of potential subadvisors based on information primarily from internal sources and the team's collective knowledge of the industry, but also supplemented by external sources. The team then focuses its research on that list to identify a small number of the most attractive candidates. This research includes analyzing the portfolio holdings and/or positioning of a subadvisor's investment strategy to understand whether the allocation of risk and the drivers of alpha are consistent with the subadvisor's investment philosophy and stated strengths. The most attractive sub-set of those subadvisors is then selected for in-depth, on-site due diligence meetings with representatives from the investment, operations and compliance groups within UBS AM. The due diligence information is then synthesized to select the most attractive candidate(s) for the fund, subject to the board's approval.

In managing the fund and overseeing the fund's subadvisor(s), UBS AM views its research process as an ongoing one, as the team continually seeks to confirm a subadvisor's investment thesis over the appropriate investment horizon. In general, UBS AM leverages its research and market knowledge to construct funds with exposure to various subadvisors that are expected, in combination, to produce the desired overall fund characteristics. UBS AM's ongoing monitoring and risk management process incorporates daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual responsibilities designed to monitor the drivers of fund risk and performance at the subadvisor level and at the overall fund level. Through this process, UBS AM may adjust a fund's positioning by altering its allocation weights across subadvisors within the fund and/or by changing the specific subadvisors within the fund.

The subadvisor utilizes a strategy that involves investing primarily in global fixed income securities either directly or through the use of financial derivative instruments where appropriate.

Read More

PCGLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -59.5% 0.9% 45.63%
1 Yr -2.7% -15.5% 19.7% 30.29%
3 Yr -7.7%* -4.3% 4.2% 22.89%
5 Yr -3.5%* -2.5% 4.1% 34.04%
10 Yr -2.6%* -3.0% 2.7% 60.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.0% -15.2% 0.9% 60.50%
2021 -4.3% -10.9% 12.2% 30.93%
2020 2.1% -10.8% 14.8% 45.83%
2019 1.2% -15.3% 0.6% 52.02%
2018 -1.0% -44.4% 14.4% 61.96%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -59.5% 0.9% 43.69%
1 Yr -2.7% -16.6% 30.5% 26.54%
3 Yr -7.7%* -5.2% 10.9% 21.74%
5 Yr -3.3%* -2.8% 7.4% 32.47%
10 Yr -1.2%* -3.0% 3.6% 58.01%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.0% -15.2% 0.9% 60.50%
2021 -4.3% -10.9% 12.2% 30.93%
2020 2.1% -10.8% 14.8% 43.75%
2019 1.2% -15.3% 3.8% 30.64%
2018 -0.6% -44.4% 14.4% 49.08%

NAV & Total Return History

PCGLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PCGLX Category Low Category High PCGLX % Rank
Net Assets 263 M 74.5 K 14.7 B 56.86%
Number of Holdings 292 4 4562 63.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 33.4 M -112 M 3.66 B 61.14%
Weighting of Top 10 63.04% 4.7% 100.0% 21.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 21.21%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PCGLX % Rank
Bonds 		81.56% 0.00% 220.33% 74.41%
Cash 		16.01% -130.07% 95.62% 21.33%
Convertible Bonds 		2.43% 0.00% 11.19% 29.38%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.47% 63.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.87% 51.66%
Other 		0.00% -9.71% 100.00% 46.45%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCGLX % Rank
Government 		59.81% 0.30% 99.47% 31.73%
Corporate 		18.94% 0.00% 98.62% 53.37%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.29% 0.00% 95.62% 14.90%
Securitized 		8.96% 0.00% 52.02% 28.37%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 74.77% 70.19%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 7.95% 63.94%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCGLX % Rank
Non US 		69.47% 0.00% 112.80% 32.70%
US 		12.09% -5.52% 107.53% 63.51%

PCGLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PCGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.09% 0.02% 3.65% 46.89%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 2.08% 82.93%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 49.30%

Sales Fees

PCGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PCGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 83.16%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PCGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 132.00% 6.00% 354.00% 75.15%

PCGLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PCGLX Category Low Category High PCGLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.17% 0.00% 17.40% 53.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PCGLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PCGLX Category Low Category High PCGLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.85% -1.08% 5.77% 78.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PCGLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PCGLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mabel Lung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1995

26.43

26.4%

• Mabel has been an integral member in portfolio management of Multi-Asset and Multi-Component Portfolios since 2000 when UBS Asset Management launched the UBS Multi-Asset Managed Accounts Program. • Recognizing the importance of after-tax investment results to US private clients, Mabel led her team to launch Personalized Tax Management in 2011 as a tax overlay investment service to multi-asset portfolios. • Mabel has significant experience in manager selection, overseeing $30 billion of assets for institutional and private clients globally through open architecture of best-in-class managers in liquid strategies, combined with a keen focus on risk-aware and holistic portfolio construction. • Mabel joined the firm in 1984, after her graduate study in business administration and has held various positions in finance, treasury, strategic and business planning, prior to joining the asset management division of the firm in 1995. • Prior to business school, she was a corporate finance analyst at an investment banking firm.

Fred Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

Fred Lee, CFA, as the Head of Portfolio Construction & Quantitative Research within the MMS team since January 2009, oversees the portfolio construction process in determining the specific allocations to individual managers. He also leads the team responsible for the quantitative assessment of managers. Mr. Lee is located in the London office of UBS AM, which he joined in 2006 as a Risk Analyst where he provided risk assessment and monitoring for all client portfolios and enhanced proprietary risk models. Prior to joining UBS AM, Mr. Lee worked as a consultant for MSCI Barra providing advice to large investment managers across Europe on the interpretation and use of risk models and analytics.

Gina Toth

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2013

9.17

9.2%

Gina Toth, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager within the MMS team at UBS AM, focusing on fixed income and multi-asset investment strategies, including liquid alternatives. She is part of the team responsible for manager due diligence and selection, portfolio construction, risk management, investment oversight, and performance of multi-asset strategies. Ms. Toth joined the firm in March 2013. Previously, she worked at AllianceBernstein as a Senior Portfolio Manager in New York and Sydney, specializing in multi-asset portfolios, asset allocation and custom solutions for the institutional, high-net worth and retail channels, encompassing both traditional and non-traditional asset classes. She also spent 14 years in New York and London as a fixed income portfolio manager for US and global portfolios.

Linda Raggi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 09, 2017

5.39

5.4%

Linda Raggi, Executive Director, is a member of the global fixed income, currency & commodities (GFICC) group. Based in London, Ms. Raggi is a portfolio manager focusing on global aggregate, multi-sector bond strategies for both segregated clients and pooled funds. An employee since 2008 at J.P. Morgan Investment Management, Inc, Linda previously worked as a client portfolio manager in the International Fixed Income CPM team. She obtained a B.Sc. in international economics and management from Bocconi University and an M.Sc. in banking and international finance from the Cass Business School in London. Linda holds a Series 3 license, the Investment Management Certificate from the UK Society of Investment Professionals and is a CFA charterholder.

Iain Stealey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 09, 2017

5.39

5.4%

Iain Stealey, CFA, managing director, is the International Chief Investment Officer within the Global Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (GFICC) group. Based in London, he is a portfolio manager focusing on multi-sector bond strategies for both segregated clients and pooled funds and serves on the Currency Investment Policy Committee (CIPC). Iain was previously Head of Global Aggregate Strategies and before that was responsible for the portfolio management of enhanced cash and short duration portfolios. Since 2002, he obtained a B.Sc. in Management Science from Loughborough University.

Myles Bradshaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 27, 2019

2.51

2.5%

Myles Bradshaw, managing director, joins JPMorgan Asset Management as the Head of Global Aggregate Strategies within the Global Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (GFICC) group. Myles joins from Amundi, where he was Head of the Global Aggregate Fixed Income team. Before joining Amundi, Myles spent 8 years as a portfolio manager at PIMCO. He also worked at Threadneedle Investment Managers, managing global and sterling portfolios. Myles started his career in 1996 as an economist at HM Treasury in London, before moving into asset management with M&G Investments.

David Kelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2021

1.0

1.0%

David Kelly is a portfolio manager for Americas House View Portfolios for UBS AM. Mr. Kelly is responsible for managing portfolios offered to UBS Financial Services clients that are aligned with UBS Financial Services House Views. He is a voting member of the Managed Account Solutions Investment Committee. Prior to joining UBS AM in May 2021, Mr. Kelly was a portfolio manager in the Investment Management group of UBS Financial Services, where he was responsible for strategy selection, portfolio construction and management of the multi-managed strategies. Mr. Kelly was a voting member of the Investment Management Investment Committee and was a member of the Investment Management Research Committee. Prior to joining UBS in 2004, Mr. Kelly worked at Merrill Lynch for 15 years where he served in a variety of municipal and taxable fixed income capacities, including private client sales, municipal new issue marketing and fixed income portfolio construction.

Chris Andersen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2021

1.0

1.0%

Christopher is Head of Portfolio Management, Americas House View Portfolios for UBS Asset Management. In his role, Christopher is responsible for leading the portfolio management activities of portfolios offered to UBS Wealth Management clients that are aligned with UBS Wealth Management House Views. In that capacity, he leads a team of portfolio managers responsible for the House View Portfolios, which implement the House View’s strategic and tactical asset allocations, with passive and active pooled vehicles and individual securities. Christopher is deputy-chair and a voting member of the Managed Account Solutions Investment Committee. The Investment Committee reviews and approves investment strategies, prior to implementation, in the House View portfolios. Prior to moving to UBS Asset Management in November 2020, Christopher was promoted to Head of Portfolio Construction Americas for UBS Global Wealth Management in 2018. Christopher led the portfolio management activities of the team of portfolio managers responsible for the UBS Managed Portfolios (renamed as House View Portfolios). Christopher chaired the Investment Management Investment Committee (IMIC) and was a member of the Investment Management Research Committee (IMRC). Prior to joining UBS in 2012, Christopher spent 15 years with New York Life Investment Management (NYLIM) overseeing the company’s Investment Consulting Group. In this role, he was responsible for the independent oversight of investment activities of the Mainstay Funds, as well as manager selection across asset allocation strategies, sub-advisory mandates and NYLIM's mutual fund M&A activities. Christopher received a B.A. in economics and German from Binghamton University.  Christopher holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Society New York. He is FINRA Series 7, 24 and 63 licensed.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

