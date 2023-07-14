Principal investments

The fund is a money market mutual fund and seeks to maintain a stable price of $1.00 per share. To do this, the fund invests in a diversified portfolio of high quality, US government money market instruments and in related repurchase agreements.

Money market instruments generally are short-term debt obligations and similar securities. They also may include long-term bonds that have variable interest rates or other special features that give them the financial characteristics of short-term debt. The fund has adopted a policy to invest 99.5% or more of its total assets in cash, government securities, and/or repurchase agreements that are collateralized fully (i.e., collateralized by cash and/or government securities) in order to qualify as a "government money market fund" under federal regulations. By operating as a government money market fund, the fund is exempt from requirements that permit the imposition of a liquidity fee and/or temporary

redemption gates. While the fund's board may elect to subject the fund to liquidity fee and gate requirements in the future, the board has not elected to do so at this time. Many US government money market instruments pay income that is generally exempt from state and local income tax, although they may be subject to corporate franchise tax in some states. In addition, under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in US government securities, including government securities subject to repurchase agreements.

The fund may invest a significant percentage of its assets in repurchase agreements. Repurchase agreements are transactions in which the fund purchases government securities and simultaneously commits to resell them to the same counterparty at a future time and at a price reflecting a market rate of interest. Income from repurchase agreements may not be exempt from state and local income taxation. Repurchase agreements often offer a higher yield than investments directly in government securities. In deciding whether an investment in a repurchase agreement is more attractive than a direct investment in government securities, the fund considers the possible loss of this tax advantage.

Management process

UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc. ("UBS AM"), the fund's manager and investment advisor, selects money market instruments for the fund based on its assessment of relative values and changes in market and economic conditions. UBS AM considers safety of principal and liquidity in selecting securities for the fund and thus may not buy securities that pay the highest yield.