Trending ETFs

PCEXX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$356 M

Holdings in Top 10

56.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 212.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

$10,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Money Market Fund

PCEXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PACE Government Money Market Investments
  • Fund Family Name
    UBS Asset Management
  • Inception Date
    Aug 24, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

Principal investments

The fund is a money market mutual fund and seeks to maintain a stable price of $1.00 per share. To do this, the fund invests in a diversified portfolio of high quality, US government money market instruments and in related repurchase agreements.

Money market instruments generally are short-term debt obligations and similar securities. They also may include long-term bonds that have variable interest rates or other special features that give them the financial characteristics of short-term debt. The fund has adopted a policy to invest 99.5% or more of its total assets in cash, government securities, and/or repurchase agreements that are collateralized fully (i.e., collateralized by cash and/or government securities) in order to qualify as a "government money market fund" under federal regulations. By operating as a government money market fund, the fund is exempt from requirements that permit the imposition of a liquidity fee and/or temporary

redemption gates. While the fund's board may elect to subject the fund to liquidity fee and gate requirements in the future, the board has not elected to do so at this time. Many US government money market instruments pay income that is generally exempt from state and local income tax, although they may be subject to corporate franchise tax in some states. In addition, under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in US government securities, including government securities subject to repurchase agreements.

The fund may invest a significant percentage of its assets in repurchase agreements. Repurchase agreements are transactions in which the fund purchases government securities and simultaneously commits to resell them to the same counterparty at a future time and at a price reflecting a market rate of interest. Income from repurchase agreements may not be exempt from state and local income taxation. Repurchase agreements often offer a higher yield than investments directly in government securities. In deciding whether an investment in a repurchase agreement is more attractive than a direct investment in government securities, the fund considers the possible loss of this tax advantage.

Management process

UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc. ("UBS AM"), the fund's manager and investment advisor, selects money market instruments for the fund based on its assessment of relative values and changes in market and economic conditions. UBS AM considers safety of principal and liquidity in selecting securities for the fund and thus may not buy securities that pay the highest yield.

Read More

PCEXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCEXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 94.08%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 94.08%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 93.48%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 92.72%
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 92.86%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCEXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 94.15%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 94.38%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 93.60%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 94.08%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 92.72%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCEXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 0.3% 94.08%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 1.1% 94.08%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 93.48%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 92.72%
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 0.0% 92.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCEXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% -0.3% 0.8% 93.57%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 94.38%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 93.60%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 94.08%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 92.72%

NAV & Total Return History

PCEXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PCEXX Category Low Category High PCEXX % Rank
Net Assets 356 M 59.6 M 72.2 B 93.88%
Number of Holdings 83 1 345 66.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 203 M 5 M 23.5 B 92.86%
Weighting of Top 10 56.50% 14.2% 100.0% 12.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  Goldman Sachs & Co. Tri Party Repo Goldman Sachs & Co. Tri Party Repo 0.300 35.12%
  2. Goldman Sachs & Co. Tri Party Repo Goldman Sachs & Co. Tri Party Repo 0.300 35.12%
  3. Goldman Sachs & Co. Tri Party Repo Goldman Sachs & Co. Tri Party Repo 0.300 35.12%
  4. Goldman Sachs & Co. Tri Party Repo Goldman Sachs & Co. Tri Party Repo 0.300 35.12%
  5. Goldman Sachs & Co. Tri Party Repo Goldman Sachs & Co. Tri Party Repo 0.300 35.12%
  6. Goldman Sachs & Co. Tri Party Repo Goldman Sachs & Co. Tri Party Repo 0.300 35.12%
  7. Goldman Sachs & Co. Tri Party Repo Goldman Sachs & Co. Tri Party Repo 0.300 35.12%
  8. Goldman Sachs & Co. Tri Party Repo Goldman Sachs & Co. Tri Party Repo 0.300 35.12%
  9. Goldman Sachs & Co. Tri Party Repo Goldman Sachs & Co. Tri Party Repo 0.300 35.12%
  10. Goldman Sachs & Co. Tri Party Repo Goldman Sachs & Co. Tri Party Repo 0.300 35.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PCEXX % Rank
Cash 		89.36% 35.74% 100.00% 69.90%
Bonds 		10.64% 0.00% 64.26% 29.59%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 92.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.01% 92.86%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 1.30% 92.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 13.25% 95.92%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCEXX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		89.36% 35.74% 100.00% 69.90%
Government 		10.64% 0.00% 30.63% 19.39%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 92.86%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.98% 92.86%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.24% 99.49%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 49.89% 98.98%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCEXX % Rank
US 		10.64% 0.00% 64.26% 29.59%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 2.90% 94.90%

PCEXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PCEXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.09% 2.42% 25.27%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.05% 0.57% 41.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.55% 64.66%

Sales Fees

PCEXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PCEXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PCEXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 212.00% 0.00% 212.00% 100.00%

PCEXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PCEXX Category Low Category High PCEXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.07% 0.00% 1.15% 95.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PCEXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PCEXX Category Low Category High PCEXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -1.14% 2.05% 81.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PCEXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PCEXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 28, 2011

10.51

10.5%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 41.58 16.9 18.34

