Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

PIMCO Climate Bond Fund

mutual fund
PCEPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.51 -0.03 -0.35%
primary theme
Corporate Bond
share class
Inst (PCEIX) Primary A (PCEBX) Inst (PCEPX) C (PCECX) Inst (PCEWX)
PCEPX (Mutual Fund)

PIMCO Climate Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.51 -0.03 -0.35%
primary theme
Corporate Bond
share class
Inst (PCEIX) Primary A (PCEBX) Inst (PCEPX) C (PCECX) Inst (PCEWX)
PCEPX (Mutual Fund)

PIMCO Climate Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.51 -0.03 -0.35%
primary theme
Corporate Bond
share class
Inst (PCEIX) Primary A (PCEBX) Inst (PCEPX) C (PCECX) Inst (PCEWX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO Climate Bond Fund

PCEPX | Fund

$8.51

$12.4 M

3.41%

$0.29

0.61%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.6%

1 yr return

-5.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$12.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO Climate Bond Fund

PCEPX | Fund

$8.51

$12.4 M

3.41%

$0.29

0.61%

PCEPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO Climate Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Dec 10, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jelle Brons

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts, or swap agreements. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The average portfolio duration of this Fund will normally vary from 2 years to 8 years based on PIMCO’s market forecasts. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.The Fund invests opportunistically in a broad spectrum of climate focused instruments and debt from issuers demonstrating leadership with respect to addressing climate related factors. Given the long term nature of the risks and opportunities presented by climate change and resource depletion, PIMCO may emphasize investment strategies that are more strategic, or long-term in nature, with less emphasis on short-term, tactical trading strategies.The Fund’s investments ordinarily include labeled and unlabeled “green” bonds, as well as the debt of issuers demonstrating leadership in addressing risk and opportunities around climate related change. Labeled green bonds are those issues with proceeds specifically earmarked to be used for climate and environmental projects. Labeled green bonds are often verified by a third party, which certifies that the bond will fund projects that include environmental benefits. Unlabeled green bonds or climate-aligned bonds are securities with proceeds used for climate-aligned projects and initiatives but are issued without formal certifications. When considering whether an issuer has demonstrated leadership in addressing risk and opportunities around climate related change, PIMCO may consider a variety of factors, such as whether an issuer provides low carbon solutions, has implemented or prepared a transition plan to a low carbon economy or such other factors that PIMCO may determine are relevant.When considering an investment, PIMCO may utilize the following resources, among others, to evaluate climate related factors: PIMCO’s internal research and scoring process relating to climate factors, third party research and data providers, an issuer’s alignment with international commitments deemed relevant by PIMCO (such as the 2016 Paris Agreement on climate change), and/or information made available by the issuer, such as carbon emissions and intensity. In determining the efficacy of an issuer’s environmental practices, PIMCO will use its own proprietary assessments of material environmental and climate-oriented issues and may also reference standards as set forth by recognized global organizations, such as entities sponsored by the United Nations.The Fund may avoid investment in the securities of issuers whose business practices with respect to climate specific factors do not meet criteria established by PIMCO. Additionally, PIMCO may engage proactively with issuers to encourage them to improve their environmental practices or preparations for a low carbon economy. PIMCO’s activities in this respect may include, but are not limited to, direct dialogue with company management, such as through in-person meetings, phone calls, electronic communications and letters. Through these engagement activities, PIMCO will seek to identify opportunities for a company to improve its climate focused practices and will endeavor to work collaboratively with company management to establish concrete objectives and to develop a plan for meeting these objectives. The Fund has flexibility to invest in securities of issuers whose climate-related practices are currently suboptimal, with the expectation that these practices may improve over time either as a result of PIMCO’s engagement efforts or through the company’s own initiatives. The Fund may exclude those issuers that are not receptive to PIMCO’s engagement efforts, as determined in PIMCO’s sole discretion.The Fund will not invest in the securities of any issuer determined by PIMCO to be engaged principally in the fossil fuel-related sectors, including distribution/retail, equipment and services, extraction and production, petrochemicals, pipelines and transportation and refining, and the production or distribution of coal and coal fired generation. The Fund may invest in the securities of issuers determined by PIMCO to be engaged principally in biofuel production, natural gas generation and sales and trading activities. Moreover, the Fund will not invest in the securities of any issuer determined by PIMCO to be engaged principally in the manufacture of alcoholic beverages, tobacco products or military equipment, the operation of gambling casinos, or in the production or trade of pornographic materials. To the extent possible on the basis of information available to PIMCO, an issuer will be deemed to be principally engaged in an activity if it derives more than 10% of its gross revenues from such activities. However, green labeled bonds from issuers involved in fossil fuel-related sectors, as defined above, may be permitted.The Fund may invest in up to 25% of its total assets in high yield securities (“junk bonds”), as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO (except such limitation shall not apply to the Fund’s investments in mortgage- and asset-backed securities). In the event that ratings and services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund may also invest without limitation in securities denominated in foreign currencies and in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries (this limitation does not apply to investment grade sovereign debt denominated in the local currency with less than 1 year remaining to maturity, which means the Fund may invest in such instruments without limitation subject to any applicable legal or regulatory limitation). The Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 20% of its total assets. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities.The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may also invest directly in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls).
Read More

PCEPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -27.3% 2.9% 40.53%
1 Yr -5.5% -14.9% 190.9% 97.31%
3 Yr -6.0%* -13.2% 32.9% 34.38%
5 Yr N/A* -10.4% 21.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 9.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -26.5% 144.0% 41.96%
2021 -1.2% -15.7% 13.1% 27.97%
2020 1.4% -13.0% 5.1% 63.72%
2019 N/A -3.3% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 1.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -27.3% 2.9% 39.02%
1 Yr -5.5% -15.9% 190.9% 87.69%
3 Yr -6.0%* -13.2% 32.9% 36.80%
5 Yr N/A* -10.4% 21.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 10.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -26.5% 144.0% 41.96%
2021 -1.2% -15.7% 13.1% 27.97%
2020 1.4% -13.0% 5.1% 63.72%
2019 N/A -3.3% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PCEPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PCEPX Category Low Category High PCEPX % Rank
Net Assets 12.4 M 2.7 M 44.4 B 91.71%
Number of Holdings 184 5 9191 68.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.94 M -29.6 M 3.34 B 93.61%
Weighting of Top 10 47.14% 1.8% 100.0% 21.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 47.79%
  2. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 47.79%
  3. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 47.79%
  4. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 47.79%
  5. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 47.79%
  6. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 47.79%
  7. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 47.79%
  8. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 47.79%
  9. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 47.79%
  10. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 47.79%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PCEPX % Rank
Bonds 		94.51% 15.65% 141.47% 58.27%
Convertible Bonds 		5.75% 0.00% 78.47% 24.81%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.27% 76.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 9.18% 79.70%
Other 		0.00% -0.89% 3.98% 71.43%
Cash 		-0.27% -49.09% 10.75% 88.72%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCEPX % Rank
Corporate 		54.87% 41.80% 100.00% 96.99%
Derivative 		18.39% 0.00% 27.02% 3.38%
Government 		17.49% 0.00% 25.63% 9.77%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.47% 0.00% 11.30% 27.82%
Securitized 		3.94% 0.00% 23.18% 15.41%
Municipal 		0.85% 0.00% 3.62% 9.02%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCEPX % Rank
US 		54.65% 15.65% 108.09% 97.74%
Non US 		39.86% 0.00% 47.05% 1.88%

PCEPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PCEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.61% 0.02% 5.60% 48.26%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.35% 94.66%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.35% 0.02% 0.45% 93.02%

Sales Fees

PCEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PCEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PCEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 0.00% 259.00% 13.37%

PCEPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PCEPX Category Low Category High PCEPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.41% 0.00% 7.33% 68.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PCEPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PCEPX Category Low Category High PCEPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.52% 0.38% 7.58% 88.67%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PCEPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PCEPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jelle Brons

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 10, 2019

2.47

2.5%

Mr. Brons is a portfolio manager on the global corporate bond team. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2005, Mr. Brons worked at UBS Investment Bank in the credit fixed income department, initially in credit sales and then with the team responsible for CreditDelta, a credit market and portfolio analysis tool. He has investment experience since 2002 and holds a master's degree in actuarial science and econometrics from the University of Amsterdam and a master's degree in financial engineering and quantitative analysis from the ICMA Business School at the University of Reading. He is a Certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM).

Scott Mather

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 10, 2019

2.47

2.5%

Mr. Mather is CIO U.S. Core Strategies and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is a member of the Investment Committee and a generalist portfolio manager. Mr. Mather also oversees ESG portfolio integration in the U.S. Previously he was head of global portfolio management. Before that, he led portfolio management in Europe, managed euro and pan-European portfolios and worked closely with many Allianz-related companies. He also served as a managing director of Allianz Global Investors KAG. Prior to these roles, Mr. Mather co-headed PIMCO's mortgage- and asset-backed securities team. Prior to joining PIMCO in 1998, he was a fixed income trader specializing in mortgage-backed securities at Goldman Sachs in New York. He holds a master's degree in engineering, as well as undergraduate degrees, from the University of Pennsylvania.

Ketish Pothalingam

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 10, 2019

2.47

2.5%

Executive Vice President, PIMCO. Mr. Pothalingam is a portfolio manager focusing on U.K. credit investing in the European portfolio management group. He is a member of PIMCO's ESG (environmental, social, and governance) team, focusing on corporate credit and global bond ESG portfolios, and is PIMCO's elected representative on the ICMA's Green Bond Principles and Social Bond Principles Executive Committee. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2009, he was a credit fund manager with Threadneedle Investments in London. Before that, he was with Lehman Brothers in London as executive director, responsible for sterling credit trading. He previously spent 11 years with HSBC Holdings in London and Tokyo. He has investment and financial services experience since 1987 and holds an undergraduate degree from University College London and a diploma (niveau moyen) from L'Institut D'Etudes Francaises de Tours. He holds the Investment Management Certificate and is a member of the UK Society of Investment Professionals.

Samuel Mary

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 10, 2019

2.47

2.5%

Samuel Mary, vice President, PIMCO. Mr. Mary is an ESG research analyst, focused on the integration of ESG (environmental, social, and governance) factors into PIMCO's portfolio management and credit research. He also leads PIMCO's research on climate change. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2018, he worked as a senior ESG and sustainability research analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux, where he was responsible for the group's thematic and impact investing research product, ESG corporate access and in-house ESG integration framework, based on methodologies that integrate ESG issues within fundamental equity analysis for specific sectors. He has investment experience since 2011 and holds a master's degree in management with a specialization in finance from ESCP Europe. He was Extel's top-ranked individual for SRI Research in 2017, based on surveys of UK asset managers.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.76 6.22 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×