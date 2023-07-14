Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

PACE International Emerging Markets Equity Investments

mutual fund
PCEMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.87 +0.03 +0.23%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Other (PCEMX) Primary A (PWEAX) Inst (PWEYX)
PCEMX (Mutual Fund)

PACE International Emerging Markets Equity Investments

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.87 +0.03 +0.23%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Other (PCEMX) Primary A (PWEAX) Inst (PWEYX)
PCEMX (Mutual Fund)

PACE International Emerging Markets Equity Investments

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.87 +0.03 +0.23%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Other (PCEMX) Primary A (PWEAX) Inst (PWEYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PACE International Emerging Markets Equity Investments

PCEMX | Fund

$12.87

$324 M

2.26%

$0.29

1.44%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.1%

1 yr return

10.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$324 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 82.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$10,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PACE International Emerging Markets Equity Investments

PCEMX | Fund

$12.87

$324 M

2.26%

$0.29

1.44%

PCEMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.59%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PACE International Emerging Markets Equity Investments
  • Fund Family Name
    UBS Asset Management
  • Inception Date
    Aug 24, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mabel Lung

Fund Description

Principal investments

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in equity securities that are tied economically to emerging market countries, which may include equity securities issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries. Such investments may be represented by investments in securities of other investment companies that invest primarily in equity securities that are tied economically to emerging market countries. The fund generally defines emerging market countries as countries that are not included in the MSCI World Index of major world economies. However, countries included in this index may be considered emerging markets based on current political and economic factors. The fund may not always diversify its investments on a geographic basis among emerging market countries.

The fund may invest, to a limited extent, in (1) bonds, including up to 10% of its total assets in bonds that are below investment grade, which are commonly known as "junk bonds," and (2) securities of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), that invest in emerging markets. The fund invests in securities of companies with varying market capitalizations.

Management process

The fund employs a "manager of managers" structure. UBS AM, the fund's manager and primary provider of investment advisory services, has the ultimate authority, subject to oversight by the fund's board, to oversee the fund's subadvisor(s) and recommend their hiring, termination and replacement, and to allocate assets among the fund's subadvisor(s). The relative value of each subadvisor's share of the fund's assets may change over time.

UBS AM's investment process begins with subadvisor selection. UBS AM's portfolio management team constructs a list of potential subadvisors based on information primarily from internal sources and the team's collective knowledge of the industry, but also supplemented by external sources. The team then focuses its research on that list to identify a small number of the most attractive candidates. This research includes analyzing the portfolio holdings and/or positioning of a subadvisor's investment strategy to understand whether the allocation of risk and the drivers of alpha are consistent with the subadvisor's investment philosophy and stated strengths. The most attractive sub-set of those subadvisors is then selected for in-depth, on-site due diligence meetings with representatives from the investment, operations and compliance groups within UBS AM. The due diligence information is then synthesized to select the most attractive candidate(s) for the fund, subject to the board's approval.

In managing the fund and overseeing the fund's subadvisor(s), UBS AM views its research process as an ongoing one, as the team continually seeks to confirm a subadvisor's investment thesis over the appropriate investment horizon. In general, UBS AM leverages its research and market knowledge to construct funds with exposure to various subadvisors that are expected, in combination, to produce the desired overall fund characteristics. UBS AM's ongoing monitoring and risk management process incorporates daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual responsibilities designed to monitor the drivers of fund risk and performance at the subadvisor level and at the overall fund level. Through this process, UBS AM may adjust a fund's positioning by altering its allocation weights across subadvisors within the fund and/or by changing the specific subadvisors within the fund.

The main strategies of the subadvisors include:

•  A strategy using fundamental research to identify companies that are attractive based on a value-oriented dividend discount model and market analysis.

•  A strategy that invests in mid and large cap companies with a quality growth orientation.

•  A strategy that combines top-down analyses of economic, political and social factors with bottom-up quantitative and qualitative fundamental research to seek to identify countries, sectors and companies with robust growth characteristics.

•  A disciplined, deep value strategy based on fundamental research.

Read More

PCEMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.1% -11.0% 30.2% 36.59%
1 Yr 10.9% -12.7% 29.2% 37.52%
3 Yr -1.5%* -17.0% 12.8% 51.53%
5 Yr -0.9%* -9.8% 36.3% 52.91%
10 Yr 0.2%* -12.3% 12.5% 59.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.0% -50.1% 7.2% 28.16%
2021 -6.3% -18.2% 13.6% 79.61%
2020 5.9% -7.2% 79.7% 42.40%
2019 4.2% -4.4% 9.2% 55.74%
2018 -3.9% -7.2% 7.0% 49.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.1% -30.3% 30.2% 35.16%
1 Yr 10.9% -48.9% 29.2% 33.93%
3 Yr -1.5%* -16.3% 12.8% 51.62%
5 Yr -0.9%* -9.8% 36.3% 54.99%
10 Yr 0.7%* -12.3% 12.5% 63.56%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.0% -50.1% 7.2% 28.16%
2021 -6.3% -18.2% 13.6% 79.61%
2020 5.9% -7.2% 79.7% 42.40%
2019 4.2% -4.4% 9.2% 56.04%
2018 -3.9% -7.2% 7.0% 55.70%

NAV & Total Return History

PCEMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PCEMX Category Low Category High PCEMX % Rank
Net Assets 324 M 717 K 102 B 56.08%
Number of Holdings 144 10 6734 34.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 73.5 M 340 K 19.3 B 61.50%
Weighting of Top 10 26.27% 2.8% 71.7% 73.02%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 8.76%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 8.76%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 8.76%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 8.76%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 8.76%
  6. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 8.76%
  7. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 8.76%
  8. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 8.76%
  9. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 8.76%
  10. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 8.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PCEMX % Rank
Stocks 		98.79% 0.90% 110.97% 28.05%
Cash 		1.21% -23.67% 20.19% 65.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 25.29%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 18.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 7.39%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 20.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCEMX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.95% 0.00% 48.86% 40.97%
Technology 		21.09% 0.00% 47.50% 57.49%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.60% 0.00% 48.94% 18.44%
Communication Services 		9.55% 0.00% 39.29% 42.13%
Consumer Defense 		7.12% 0.00% 28.13% 33.80%
Industrials 		6.93% 0.00% 43.53% 35.60%
Energy 		5.81% 0.00% 24.80% 26.89%
Basic Materials 		5.50% 0.00% 30.03% 71.45%
Healthcare 		3.39% 0.00% 93.26% 59.15%
Real Estate 		0.60% 0.00% 17.15% 71.70%
Utilities 		0.46% 0.00% 39.12% 64.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCEMX % Rank
Non US 		96.85% -4.71% 112.57% 35.71%
US 		1.94% -1.60% 104.72% 28.72%

PCEMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PCEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.44% 0.03% 41.06% 40.50%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 71.27%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% 53.11%

Sales Fees

PCEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PCEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% 81.30%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PCEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 82.00% 0.00% 190.00% 79.59%

PCEMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PCEMX Category Low Category High PCEMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.26% 0.00% 12.61% 16.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PCEMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PCEMX Category Low Category High PCEMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.59% -1.98% 17.62% 54.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PCEMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PCEMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mabel Lung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1995

26.43

26.4%

• Mabel has been an integral member in portfolio management of Multi-Asset and Multi-Component Portfolios since 2000 when UBS Asset Management launched the UBS Multi-Asset Managed Accounts Program. • Recognizing the importance of after-tax investment results to US private clients, Mabel led her team to launch Personalized Tax Management in 2011 as a tax overlay investment service to multi-asset portfolios. • Mabel has significant experience in manager selection, overseeing $30 billion of assets for institutional and private clients globally through open architecture of best-in-class managers in liquid strategies, combined with a keen focus on risk-aware and holistic portfolio construction. • Mabel joined the firm in 1984, after her graduate study in business administration and has held various positions in finance, treasury, strategic and business planning, prior to joining the asset management division of the firm in 1995. • Prior to business school, she was a corporate finance analyst at an investment banking firm.

Gregory Halton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2006

15.84

15.8%

Having graduated from St Catherine’s College, Oxford in 2000 with a MEng (Hons) in Engineering Science, Mr. Halton worked in the global equity division of Deutsche Asset Management before joining Mondrian in 2004. Mr. Halton is a senior portfolio manager within the Emerging Markets Team. Mr. Halton is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of the UK.

Fred Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

Fred Lee, CFA, as the Head of Portfolio Construction & Quantitative Research within the MMS team since January 2009, oversees the portfolio construction process in determining the specific allocations to individual managers. He also leads the team responsible for the quantitative assessment of managers. Mr. Lee is located in the London office of UBS AM, which he joined in 2006 as a Risk Analyst where he provided risk assessment and monitoring for all client portfolios and enhanced proprietary risk models. Prior to joining UBS AM, Mr. Lee worked as a consultant for MSCI Barra providing advice to large investment managers across Europe on the interpretation and use of risk models and analytics.

Todd McClone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 23, 2011

11.2

11.2%

Todd McClone, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s emerging markets strategies. Before joining the firm in 2000, he was a senior research analyst specializing in international equity for Strong Capital Management. Previously, he was a corporate finance research analyst with Piper Jaffray, where he worked with the corporate banking financials team on a variety of transactions, including initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and subordinated debt offerings. He also issued fairness opinions and conducted private company valuations. Todd received a B.B.A. and B.A. from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Jack Murphy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 13, 2016

5.63

5.6%

Jack Murphy, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s Emerging Markets Leaders strategies. Previously, he was director of research for the Global Equity team and a research analyst covering mid-large-cap non-U.S. consumer stocks. He joined William Blair in 2005 as a sell-side research analyst focusing on e-commerce and hardline retailers. Previously, he was an equity research analyst covering a broad range of retail companies for Credit Suisse First Boston for nearly six years. Before that, he was an equity research analyst at Lehman Brothers and an equity research associate at Salomon Brothers. Before that, he was a financial analyst for General Electric Capital, having graduated from GE’s financial management program. Jack received a B.A., economics, magna cum laude, Villanova University.

Gina Toth

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Gina Toth, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager within the MMS team at UBS AM, focusing on fixed income and multi-asset investment strategies, including liquid alternatives. She is part of the team responsible for manager due diligence and selection, portfolio construction, risk management, investment oversight, and performance of multi-asset strategies. Ms. Toth joined the firm in March 2013. Previously, she worked at AllianceBernstein as a Senior Portfolio Manager in New York and Sydney, specializing in multi-asset portfolios, asset allocation and custom solutions for the institutional, high-net worth and retail channels, encompassing both traditional and non-traditional asset classes. She also spent 14 years in New York and London as a fixed income portfolio manager for US and global portfolios.

Mayoor Joshi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2019

2.84

2.8%

Mayoor Joshi is an Analyst within the MMS team, focusing on equity investment strategies. Mr. Joshi is part of the team responsible for manager selection, due diligence, portfolio construction, risk management, investment oversight, and performance of equity portfolios. Mr. Joshi joined UBS AM in April 2014. Previously, he was a Managing Director at Rocaton Investment Advisors, an institutional investment consulting firm, for seven years focusing on manager research.

John Malloy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 13, 2019

2.72

2.7%

John joined RWC in March 2015 from Everest Capital to co-manage the Emerging and Frontier Markets team with James. He has 23 years of experience in global investment management, commodity, debt and equity research analysis. Before joining RWC, John spent 18 years at Everest Capital where he focused on emerging markets investing. Prior to this he was a high yield manager at Barings focusing on Latin America and US markets. John holds a BS in Management from Norwich University, an MBA from Boston University and speaks Spanish.

Takashi Ito

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 11, 2020

1.47

1.5%

Before joining ARGA in 2012, Mr. Ito was Director of Business Development at Vestec, a Canadian voice-recognition company. At Vestec from 2011 to 2012, he founded Highview Research, an advisor to the Silverstone Fund, a global long-short, market-neutral fund focused on the Automotive sector. Working for the Silverstone Fund in Tokyo from 2004 to 2011, Mr. Ito was responsible for Asian and Japanese investments, and designed processes for risk control and position sizing. The Silverstone Fund was nominated for Best Global Equity Fund award in 2008 by London’s Eurohedge. Previously at UBS Global Asset Management and Citigroup Asset Management, Mr. Ito covered global and Japanese consumer durable and capital goods companies. Mr. Ito graduated from Sophia University, Toyko, with a degree in International Economics in 1993 and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

A. Rama Krishna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Krishna has over 25 years’ experience in managing international equities. Before founding ARGA in 2010, Mr. Krishna was President, International of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE: PZN) and Managing Principal, Member of Executive Committee, and Portfolio Manager of its operating company in New York. While at Pzena from 2003 to 2010, he led development of the International Value and Global Value strategies, co-managed the Emerging Markets Value strategy, and managed the US Large Cap Value strategy. Mr. Krishna was previously at Citigroup Asset Management, where he was Chief Investment Officer and Head of Institutional and International. He also represented the asset management business on the Citigroup Management Committee and directly managed the Global Emerging Markets Equity strategy. Before that, Mr. Krishna was Director of International Equity Research, Portfolio Manager, International Equities and Chief Investment Officer, Emerging Markets Equities at AllianceBernstein in New York, London and Tokyo. Earlier, he worked at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York, Tokyo and Singapore, first as Equity Research Analyst and later as Chief Investment Strategist and Director - Equity Research. Mr. Krishna earned a joint M.B.A./M.A. in Asian Studies with a Japan Specialization from the University of Michigan in 1987 and a B.A. (Honors) in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, The University of Delhi in 1984. He received University of Michigan’s Prize Fellowship in Japanese Business and University Fellowship, and Middlebury College Scholarship. He was on the MSCI Editorial Advisory Board and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×