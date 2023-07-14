Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
1.6%
1 yr return
-5.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$12.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.1%
Expense Ratio 0.51%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PCEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-27.3%
|2.9%
|40.15%
|1 Yr
|-5.5%
|-14.9%
|190.9%
|96.92%
|3 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-13.2%
|32.9%
|33.93%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.4%
|21.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|9.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PCEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.7%
|-26.5%
|144.0%
|41.57%
|2021
|-1.2%
|-15.7%
|13.1%
|27.54%
|2020
|1.4%
|-13.0%
|5.1%
|63.26%
|2019
|N/A
|-3.3%
|4.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.1%
|1.3%
|N/A
|PCEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PCEIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|12.4 M
|2.7 M
|44.4 B
|91.22%
|Number of Holdings
|184
|5
|9191
|67.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.94 M
|-29.6 M
|3.34 B
|93.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.14%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|20.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCEIX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.51%
|15.65%
|141.47%
|57.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|5.75%
|0.00%
|78.47%
|24.44%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.27%
|76.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.18%
|79.32%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.89%
|3.98%
|71.05%
|Cash
|-0.27%
|-49.09%
|10.75%
|88.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCEIX % Rank
|Corporate
|54.87%
|41.80%
|100.00%
|96.62%
|Derivative
|18.39%
|0.00%
|27.02%
|3.01%
|Government
|17.49%
|0.00%
|25.63%
|9.40%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.47%
|0.00%
|11.30%
|27.44%
|Securitized
|3.94%
|0.00%
|23.18%
|15.04%
|Municipal
|0.85%
|0.00%
|3.62%
|8.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCEIX % Rank
|US
|54.65%
|15.65%
|108.09%
|97.37%
|Non US
|39.86%
|0.00%
|47.05%
|1.50%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PCEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PCEIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.52%
|0.00%
|7.33%
|65.41%
|PCEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PCEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PCEIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.65%
|0.38%
|7.58%
|85.71%
|PCEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 10, 2019
2.47
2.5%
Mr. Mather is CIO U.S. Core Strategies and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is a member of the Investment Committee and a generalist portfolio manager. Mr. Mather also oversees ESG portfolio integration in the U.S. Previously he was head of global portfolio management. Before that, he led portfolio management in Europe, managed euro and pan-European portfolios and worked closely with many Allianz-related companies. He also served as a managing director of Allianz Global Investors KAG. Prior to these roles, Mr. Mather co-headed PIMCO's mortgage- and asset-backed securities team. Prior to joining PIMCO in 1998, he was a fixed income trader specializing in mortgage-backed securities at Goldman Sachs in New York. He holds a master's degree in engineering, as well as undergraduate degrees, from the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 10, 2019
2.47
2.5%
Executive Vice President, PIMCO. Mr. Pothalingam is a portfolio manager focusing on U.K. credit investing in the European portfolio management group. He is a member of PIMCO's ESG (environmental, social, and governance) team, focusing on corporate credit and global bond ESG portfolios, and is PIMCO's elected representative on the ICMA's Green Bond Principles and Social Bond Principles Executive Committee. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2009, he was a credit fund manager with Threadneedle Investments in London. Before that, he was with Lehman Brothers in London as executive director, responsible for sterling credit trading. He previously spent 11 years with HSBC Holdings in London and Tokyo. He has investment and financial services experience since 1987 and holds an undergraduate degree from University College London and a diploma (niveau moyen) from L'Institut D'Etudes Francaises de Tours. He holds the Investment Management Certificate and is a member of the UK Society of Investment Professionals.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 10, 2019
2.47
2.5%
Mr. Brons is a portfolio manager on the global corporate bond team. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2005, Mr. Brons worked at UBS Investment Bank in the credit fixed income department, initially in credit sales and then with the team responsible for CreditDelta, a credit market and portfolio analysis tool. He has investment experience since 2002 and holds a master's degree in actuarial science and econometrics from the University of Amsterdam and a master's degree in financial engineering and quantitative analysis from the ICMA Business School at the University of Reading. He is a Certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 10, 2019
2.47
2.5%
Samuel Mary, vice President, PIMCO. Mr. Mary is an ESG research analyst, focused on the integration of ESG (environmental, social, and governance) factors into PIMCO's portfolio management and credit research. He also leads PIMCO's research on climate change. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2018, he worked as a senior ESG and sustainability research analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux, where he was responsible for the group's thematic and impact investing research product, ESG corporate access and in-house ESG integration framework, based on methodologies that integrate ESG issues within fundamental equity analysis for specific sectors. He has investment experience since 2011 and holds a master's degree in management with a specialization in finance from ESCP Europe. He was Extel's top-ranked individual for SRI Research in 2017, based on surveys of UK asset managers.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|24.76
|6.22
|2.41
