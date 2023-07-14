The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts, or swap agreements. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The average portfolio duration of this Fund will normally vary from 2 years to 8 years based on PIMCO’s market forecasts. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The Fund invests opportunistically in a broad spectrum of climate focused instruments and debt from issuers demonstrating leadership with respect to addressing climate related factors. Given the long term nature of the risks and opportunities presented by climate change and resource depletion, PIMCO may emphasize investment strategies that are more strategic, or long-term in nature, with less emphasis on short-term, tactical trading strategies. The Fund’s investments ordinarily include labeled and unlabeled “green” bonds, as well as the debt of issuers demonstrating leadership in addressing risk and opportunities around climate related change. Labeled green bonds are those issues with proceeds specifically earmarked to be used for climate and environmental projects. Labeled green bonds are often verified by a third party, which certifies that the bond will fund projects that include environmental benefits. Unlabeled green bonds or climate-aligned bonds are securities with proceeds used for climate-aligned projects and initiatives but are issued without formal certifications. When considering whether an issuer has demonstrated leadership in addressing risk and opportunities around climate related change, PIMCO may consider a variety of factors, such as whether an issuer provides low carbon solutions, has implemented or prepared a transition plan to a low carbon economy or such other factors that PIMCO may determine are relevant. When considering an investment, PIMCO may utilize the following resources, among others, to evaluate climate related factors: PIMCO’s internal research and scoring process relating to climate factors, third party research and data providers, an issuer’s alignment with international commitments deemed relevant by PIMCO (such as the 2016 Paris Agreement on climate change), and/or information made available by the issuer, such as carbon emissions and intensity. In determining the efficacy of an issuer’s environmental practices, PIMCO will use its own proprietary assessments of material environmental and climate-oriented issues and may also reference standards as set forth by recognized global organizations, such as entities sponsored by the United Nations. The Fund may avoid investment in the securities of issuers whose business practices with respect to climate specific factors do not meet criteria established by PIMCO. Additionally, PIMCO may engage proactively with issuers to encourage them to improve their environmental practices or preparations for a low carbon economy. PIMCO’s activities in this respect may include, but are not limited to, direct dialogue with company management, such as through in-person meetings, phone calls, electronic communications and letters. Through these engagement activities, PIMCO will seek to identify opportunities for a company to improve its climate focused practices and will endeavor to work collaboratively with company management to establish concrete objectives and to develop a plan for meeting these objectives. The Fund has flexibility to invest in securities of issuers whose climate-related practices are currently suboptimal, with the expectation that these practices may improve over time either as a result of PIMCO’s engagement efforts or through the company’s own initiatives. The Fund may exclude those issuers that are not receptive to PIMCO’s engagement efforts, as determined in PIMCO’s sole discretion. The Fund will not invest in the securities of any issuer determined by PIMCO to be engaged principally in the fossil fuel-related sectors, including distribution/retail, equipment and services, extraction and production, petrochemicals, pipelines and transportation and refining, and the production or distribution of coal and coal fired generation. The Fund may invest in the securities of issuers determined by PIMCO to be engaged principally in biofuel production, natural gas generation and sales and trading activities. Moreover, the Fund will not invest in the securities of any issuer determined by PIMCO to be engaged principally in the manufacture of alcoholic beverages, tobacco products or military equipment, the operation of gambling casinos, or in the production or trade of pornographic materials. To the extent possible on the basis of information available to PIMCO, an issuer will be deemed to be principally engaged in an activity if it derives more than 10% of its gross revenues from such activities. However, green labeled bonds from issuers involved in fossil fuel-related sectors, as defined above, may be permitted. The Fund may invest in up to 25% of its total assets in high yield securities (“junk bonds”), as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO (except such limitation shall not apply to the Fund’s investments in mortgage- and asset-backed securities). In the event that ratings and services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund may also invest without limitation in securities denominated in foreign currencies and in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries (this limitation does not apply to investment grade sovereign debt denominated in the local currency with less than 1 year remaining to maturity, which means the Fund may invest in such instruments without limitation subject to any applicable legal or regulatory limitation). The Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 20% of its total assets. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may also invest directly in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls).