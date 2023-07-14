Home
Vitals

YTD Return

20.7%

1 yr return

19.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.5%

Net Assets

$11.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

31.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$43.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.50%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PCCOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Nov 29, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ann Holcomb

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its assets in U.S. equity securities (or any borrowings that have similar economic characteristics). The strategy attempts to create a portfolio with similar characteristics to the Standard & Poor’s 500 Stock Index® (S&P 500 Index) with the potential to provide excess returns relative to the Index. The fund uses a disciplined portfolio construction process whereby it weights each sector and industry approximately the same as the S&P 500 Index. Within each sector and industry, the weighting of individual fund holdings can vary significantly from their weighting within the S&P 500 Index. The fund, which may be considered an “enhanced index” fund, attempts to outperform the S&P 500 Index by overweighting those stocks that are viewed favorably relative to their weighting in the Index, and underweighting or avoiding those stocks that are viewed negatively.

The fund will generally remain fully invested (less than 5% in cash reserves) and seeks to be sector neutral when compared to the S&P 500 Index. While the majority of assets will be invested in large-capitalization U.S. common stocks, the fund may have small- and mid-capitalization and foreign exposure in keeping with fund objectives. The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, such as the information technology sector.

Read More

PCCOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCCOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.7% -14.3% 35.6% 6.33%
1 Yr 19.0% -55.6% 38.6% 5.63%
3 Yr 12.1%* -28.0% 93.5% 8.22%
5 Yr 9.5%* -30.5% 97.0% 10.23%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 6.36%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCCOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -64.5% 28.9% 34.98%
2021 11.1% -20.5% 152.6% 22.95%
2020 5.8% -13.9% 183.6% 16.14%
2019 7.0% -8.3% 8.9% 8.03%
2018 -2.0% -13.5% 12.6% 27.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCCOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.7% -20.5% 35.6% 5.13%
1 Yr 19.0% -55.6% 40.3% 3.15%
3 Yr 12.1%* -28.0% 93.5% 10.18%
5 Yr 10.6%* -29.9% 97.0% 8.59%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 5.79%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCCOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -64.5% 28.9% 35.05%
2021 11.1% -20.5% 152.6% 23.49%
2020 5.8% -13.9% 183.6% 16.38%
2019 7.0% -8.3% 8.9% 8.03%
2018 -0.9% -10.9% 12.6% 16.96%

NAV & Total Return History

PCCOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PCCOX Category Low Category High PCCOX % Rank
Net Assets 11.9 B 177 K 1.21 T 11.53%
Number of Holdings 251 2 4154 31.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.72 B 288 K 270 B 13.05%
Weighting of Top 10 31.01% 1.8% 106.2% 53.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.23%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.26%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.94%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.91%
  5. Tesla Inc 2.52%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 1.97%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.77%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 1.73%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 1.73%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 1.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PCCOX % Rank
Stocks 		99.88% 0.00% 130.24% 15.53%
Cash 		0.12% -102.29% 100.00% 83.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 85.22%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 85.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 83.26%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 83.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCCOX % Rank
Technology 		25.63% 0.00% 48.94% 26.71%
Healthcare 		13.88% 0.00% 60.70% 66.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.30% 0.00% 30.33% 9.89%
Financial Services 		12.98% 0.00% 55.59% 69.10%
Communication Services 		9.57% 0.00% 27.94% 22.68%
Industrials 		7.54% 0.00% 29.90% 85.31%
Consumer Defense 		6.11% 0.00% 47.71% 71.31%
Utilities 		3.15% 0.00% 20.91% 23.74%
Energy 		3.07% 0.00% 41.64% 70.32%
Real Estate 		2.54% 0.00% 31.91% 57.23%
Basic Materials 		2.24% 0.00% 25.70% 71.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCCOX % Rank
US 		96.60% 0.00% 127.77% 49.29%
Non US 		3.28% 0.00% 32.38% 36.01%

PCCOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PCCOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.34% 0.01% 49.27% 82.45%
Management Fee 0.32% 0.00% 2.00% 29.77%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 14.60%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

PCCOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PCCOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PCCOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.50% 0.00% 496.00% 56.13%

PCCOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PCCOX Category Low Category High PCCOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.82% 0.00% 24.20% 93.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PCCOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PCCOX Category Low Category High PCCOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.88% -54.00% 6.06% 38.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PCCOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PCCOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ann Holcomb

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2015

7.42

7.4%

Ann Holcomb is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Trust Company. She is also a portfolio manager and quantitative analyst in the Quantitative Equity Group. Ann is a vice president and Investment Advisory Committee member of the Capital Opportunity Fund. She joined the firm in 1996, and her investment experience dates from 1995.Prior to her current position, she was an investment data analyst and database programmer in the Quantitative Equity Group. Ann earned a B.A. in mathematics from Goucher College and an M.S. in finance from Loyola University Maryland. She has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Jason Polun

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2015

7.42

7.4%

Jason Polun is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He joined the T. Rowe Price Group in 2003. He is a director of equity research for North America, chair of the Equity Research Advisory Committee, and a member of the Equity Steering Committee. In addition, Jason is co-portfolio manager of the Capital Opportunity Fund and is a member of the portfolio oversight team. He is also cochair of the Capital Opportunity Fund's Investment Advisory Committee. Previously, Jason was a research analyst following money center banks and specialty finance companies and a member of the Investment Advisory Committee of the Equity Income Fund and Financial Services Fund. Prior to rejoining the firm in 2007, Jason was employed by Wellington Management Company, LLP, as a vice president and an equity research analyst, where his coverage included aerospace and defense, energy, packaged food, restaurant, and chemical companies. He earned a B.S. in business and finance from Mount St. Mary's College and an M.B.A. in finance and accounting from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Palmer Scholar. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Jason(Jay) Nogueira

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Mr. Nogueira has been chairman of the committee since the fund’s inception. He joined the Firm in 2004 and has a total of 15 years of investment experience. Since joining the T. Rowe, he has served as a portfolio manager (beginning in 2016) and as an equity research analyst and assisted other portfolio managers in executing certain of the Firm’s equity strategies. Nogueira holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

