Pioneer Mid Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
PCCGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.96 -0.21 -1.6%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (PCGRX) Primary C (PCCGX) Inst (PYCGX) Retirement (PCMRX) Retirement (PMCKX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pioneer Mid Cap Value Fund

PCCGX | Fund

$12.96

$755 M

1.95%

$0.25

1.94%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.1%

1 yr return

-5.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.1%

Net Assets

$755 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 68.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PCCGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pioneer Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Amundi US
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Raymond Haddad

Fund Description

Normally, the fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of mid-size companies. Mid-size companies are those with market values, at the time of investment, that do not exceed the greater of the market capitalization of the largest company within the Russell Midcap Value Index ($73.82 billion as of December 31, 2021) or the 3-year rolling average of the market capitalization of the largest company within the Russell Midcap Value Index ($48.98 billion as of December 31, 2021), as measured at the end of the preceding month, and are not less than the smallest company within the index. The Russell Midcap Value Index measures the performance of U.S. mid-cap value stocks. The size of the companies in the index changes constantly with market conditions and the composition of the index. The equity securities in which the fund principally invests are common stocks, preferred stocks and depositary receipts, but the fund may invest in other types of equity securities to a lesser extent, such as funds that invest primarily in equity securities, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (REITs), warrants and rights. The fund may invest in initial public offerings of equity securities.The fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers. The fund will not invest more than 5% of its total assets in the securities of emerging markets issuers.The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in REITs.The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in debt securities. The fund may invest up to 5% of its net assets in below investment grade debt securities (known as “junk bonds”), including below investment grade convertible debt securities.The fund may, but is not required to, use derivatives, such as stock index futures and options. The fund may use derivatives for a variety of purposes, including: in an attempt to hedge against adverse changes in the market price of securities, interest rates or currency exchange rates; as a substitute for purchasing or selling securities; to attempt to increase the fund's return as a non-hedging strategy that may be considered speculative; to manage portfolio characteristics; and as a cash flow management technique. The fund may choose not to make use of derivatives for a variety of reasons, and any use may be limited by applicable law and regulations. The fund may also hold cash or other short-term investments.The fund uses a “value” style of management. The adviser seeks to identify securities that are selling at reasonable prices or at substantial discounts to their underlying values and then holds these securities until the market values reflect their intrinsic values. The adviser evaluates a security's potential value, including the attractiveness of its market valuation, based on the company's assets and prospects for earnings growth. In making that assessment, the adviser employs fundamental research and an evaluation of the issuer based on its financial statements and operations, employing a bottom-up analytic style, which focuses on specific securities rather than on industries. The adviser focuses on the quality and price of individual issuers and securities. The adviser generally sells a portfolio security when it believes that the security’s market value reflects its underlying value.The adviser integrates environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) considerations into its investment research process by evaluating the business models and practices of issuers and their ESG-related risks. The adviser believes ESG analysis is a meaningful facet of fundamental research, the process of evaluating an issuer based on its financial position, business operations, competitive standing and management. This process considers ESG information, where available, in assessing an investment’s performance potential. The adviser generally considers ESG information in the context of an issuer’s respective sector or industry. The adviser may consider ESG ratings provided by third parties or internal sources, as well as issuer disclosures and public information, in evaluating issuers. ESG considerations are not a primary focus of the fund, and the weight given by the adviser to ESG considerations in making investment decisions will vary and, for any specific decision, they may be given little or no weight.
PCCGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% -10.8% 26.2% 53.26%
1 Yr -5.1% -29.4% 26.4% 93.23%
3 Yr 0.1%* -14.4% 93.1% 96.55%
5 Yr -5.1%* -15.0% 42.1% 93.13%
10 Yr -4.7%* -8.0% 20.5% 98.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.0% -41.6% 42.6% 92.11%
2021 1.5% -23.5% 23.2% 93.14%
2020 0.3% -8.6% 93.7% 53.76%
2019 5.9% -2.6% 7.8% 33.89%
2018 -7.1% -8.8% 3.8% 97.44%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% -19.1% 22.1% 50.13%
1 Yr -5.1% -29.4% 36.6% 92.99%
3 Yr 0.1%* -14.4% 93.1% 96.54%
5 Yr -5.1%* -13.5% 42.1% 94.65%
10 Yr 0.9%* -3.7% 21.6% 89.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.0% -41.6% 42.6% 92.11%
2021 1.5% -23.5% 23.2% 93.14%
2020 0.3% -8.6% 93.7% 53.76%
2019 5.9% -2.6% 7.8% 33.89%
2018 -7.1% -7.6% 3.8% 98.58%

NAV & Total Return History

PCCGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PCCGX Category Low Category High PCCGX % Rank
Net Assets 755 M 504 K 30.4 B 54.01%
Number of Holdings 72 9 2354 59.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 207 M 129 K 9.16 B 47.93%
Weighting of Top 10 27.54% 5.3% 99.9% 28.76%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 3.64%
  2. McKesson Corp 3.61%
  3. Marathon Petroleum Corp 3.20%
  4. Trane Technologies PLC 2.94%
  5. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc 2.81%
  6. Schlumberger Ltd 2.81%
  7. CenterPoint Energy Inc 2.65%
  8. Lam Research Corp 2.59%
  9. M&T Bank Corp 2.54%
  10. Exelon Corp 2.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PCCGX % Rank
Stocks 		96.48% 85.69% 100.65% 80.05%
Cash 		3.52% -0.65% 14.30% 21.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 9.33%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 10.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 7.77%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 10.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCCGX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.33% 0.00% 60.11% 50.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.72% 0.00% 29.62% 9.33%
Industrials 		11.98% 0.00% 29.02% 70.98%
Real Estate 		11.53% 0.00% 40.74% 14.25%
Energy 		8.76% 0.00% 29.17% 24.87%
Utilities 		8.68% 0.00% 24.69% 16.84%
Technology 		7.25% 0.00% 30.07% 80.83%
Healthcare 		7.09% 0.00% 32.47% 71.24%
Basic Materials 		6.11% 0.00% 23.88% 43.52%
Consumer Defense 		2.35% 0.00% 33.79% 90.16%
Communication Services 		1.21% 0.00% 19.80% 75.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCCGX % Rank
US 		94.02% 55.79% 100.30% 53.89%
Non US 		2.46% 0.00% 36.04% 62.69%

PCCGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PCCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.94% 0.01% 16.27% 7.96%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 1.20% 26.87%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 85.44%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

PCCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 13.16%

Trading Fees

PCCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PCCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 68.00% 0.00% 227.00% 78.35%

PCCGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PCCGX Category Low Category High PCCGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.95% 0.00% 8.88% 44.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PCCGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PCCGX Category Low Category High PCCGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.24% -1.84% 4.73% 94.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PCCGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PCCGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Raymond Haddad

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Mr. Haddad joined Amundi Pioneer in 2014. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer, he was a General Partner at Cedrus Capital Management from 2011 to 2014.

Timothy Stanish

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Mr. Stanish joined Amundi Pioneer in 2018. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer, he was at EVA Dimensions LLC, where he served as Managing Director and Global Head of Fundamental Research from 2015 to 2018 and as a Senior Equity Analyst from 2012 to 2015.

John Arege

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Mr. Arege joins RNC Genter as First Vice President, Financial Sector Analyst, and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Large Cap Core and Value strategies. Prior to joining RNC, he served as an Adjunct Professor, Finance at New York University. In addition, he was the Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, and Co-Head of Core and Value Equities at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Mr. Arege worked as a Senior Equity Fund Analyst for Merrill Lynch and as a Research Analyst at Standard & Poor's. He earned a B.A. in Accounting and Financial Management from The Catholic University and a Masters in Finance from Boston University. John also holds a law degree and is a CFA Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

