Normally, the fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of mid-size companies. Mid-size companies are those with market values, at the time of investment, that do not exceed the greater of the market capitalization of the largest company within the Russell Midcap Value Index ($73.82 billion as of December 31, 2021) or the 3-year rolling average of the market capitalization of the largest company within the Russell Midcap Value Index ($48.98 billion as of December 31, 2021), as measured at the end of the preceding month, and are not less than the smallest company within the index. The Russell Midcap Value Index measures the performance of U.S. mid-cap value stocks. The size of the companies in the index changes constantly with market conditions and the composition of the index. The equity securities in which the fund principally invests are common stocks, preferred stocks and depositary receipts, but the fund may invest in other types of equity securities to a lesser extent, such as funds that invest primarily in equity securities, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (REITs), warrants and rights. The fund may invest in initial public offerings of equity securities. The fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers. The fund will not invest more than 5% of its total assets in the securities of emerging markets issuers. The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in REITs. The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in debt securities. The fund may invest up to 5% of its net assets in below investment grade debt securities (known as “junk bonds”), including below investment grade convertible debt securities. The fund may, but is not required to, use derivatives, such as stock index futures and options. The fund may use derivatives for a variety of purposes, including: in an attempt to hedge against adverse changes in the market price of securities, interest rates or currency exchange rates; as a substitute for purchasing or selling securities; to attempt to increase the fund's return as a non-hedging strategy that may be considered speculative; to manage portfolio characteristics; and as a cash flow management technique. The fund may choose not to make use of derivatives for a variety of reasons, and any use may be limited by applicable law and regulations. The fund may also hold cash or other short-term investments. The fund uses a “value” style of management. The adviser seeks to identify securities that are selling at reasonable prices or at substantial discounts to their underlying values and then holds these securities until the market values reflect their intrinsic values. The adviser evaluates a security's potential value, including the attractiveness of its market valuation, based on the company's assets and prospects for earnings growth. In making that assessment, the adviser employs fundamental research and an evaluation of the issuer based on its financial statements and operations, employing a bottom-up analytic style, which focuses on specific securities rather than on industries. The adviser focuses on the quality and price of individual issuers and securities. The adviser generally sells a portfolio security when it believes that the security’s market value reflects its underlying value. The adviser integrates environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) considerations into its investment research process by evaluating the business models and practices of issuers and their ESG-related risks. The adviser believes ESG analysis is a meaningful facet of fundamental research, the process of evaluating an issuer based on its financial position, business operations, competitive standing and management. This process considers ESG information, where available, in assessing an investment’s performance potential. The adviser generally considers ESG information in the context of an issuer’s respective sector or industry. The adviser may consider ESG ratings provided by third parties or internal sources, as well as issuer disclosures and public information, in evaluating issuers. ESG considerations are not a primary focus of the fund, and the weight given by the adviser to ESG considerations in making investment decisions will vary and, for any specific decision, they may be given little or no weight.