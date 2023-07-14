Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.1%
1 yr return
-5.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.1%
Net Assets
$755 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.5%
Expense Ratio 1.94%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 68.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PCCGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.1%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|53.26%
|1 Yr
|-5.1%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|93.23%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|96.55%
|5 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-15.0%
|42.1%
|93.13%
|10 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|98.51%
* Annualized
|Period
|PCCGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.0%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|92.11%
|2021
|1.5%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|93.14%
|2020
|0.3%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|53.76%
|2019
|5.9%
|-2.6%
|7.8%
|33.89%
|2018
|-7.1%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|97.44%
|Period
|PCCGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.1%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|50.13%
|1 Yr
|-5.1%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|92.99%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|96.54%
|5 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-13.5%
|42.1%
|94.65%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|89.92%
* Annualized
|Period
|PCCGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.0%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|92.11%
|2021
|1.5%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|93.14%
|2020
|0.3%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|53.76%
|2019
|5.9%
|-2.6%
|7.8%
|33.89%
|2018
|-7.1%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|98.58%
|PCCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PCCGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|755 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|54.01%
|Number of Holdings
|72
|9
|2354
|59.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|207 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|47.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.54%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|28.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCCGX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.48%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|80.05%
|Cash
|3.52%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|21.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|9.33%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|10.36%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|7.77%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|10.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCCGX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.33%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|50.52%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.72%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|9.33%
|Industrials
|11.98%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|70.98%
|Real Estate
|11.53%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|14.25%
|Energy
|8.76%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|24.87%
|Utilities
|8.68%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|16.84%
|Technology
|7.25%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|80.83%
|Healthcare
|7.09%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|71.24%
|Basic Materials
|6.11%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|43.52%
|Consumer Defense
|2.35%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|90.16%
|Communication Services
|1.21%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|75.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCCGX % Rank
|US
|94.02%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|53.89%
|Non US
|2.46%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|62.69%
|PCCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.94%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|7.96%
|Management Fee
|0.59%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|26.87%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|85.44%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|PCCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|13.16%
|PCCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PCCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|68.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|78.35%
|PCCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PCCGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.95%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|44.33%
|PCCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PCCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PCCGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.24%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|94.79%
|PCCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2019
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2012
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2011
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Mr. Haddad joined Amundi Pioneer in 2014. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer, he was a General Partner at Cedrus Capital Management from 2011 to 2014.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Mr. Stanish joined Amundi Pioneer in 2018. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer, he was at EVA Dimensions LLC, where he served as Managing Director and Global Head of Fundamental Research from 2015 to 2018 and as a Senior Equity Analyst from 2012 to 2015.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Mr. Arege joins RNC Genter as First Vice President, Financial Sector Analyst, and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Large Cap Core and Value strategies. Prior to joining RNC, he served as an Adjunct Professor, Finance at New York University. In addition, he was the Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, and Co-Head of Core and Value Equities at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Mr. Arege worked as a Senior Equity Fund Analyst for Merrill Lynch and as a Research Analyst at Standard & Poor's. He earned a B.A. in Accounting and Financial Management from The Catholic University and a Masters in Finance from Boston University. John also holds a law degree and is a CFA Charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.52
|10.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...