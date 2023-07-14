Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

15.8%

1 yr return

19.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$3.16 B

Holdings in Top 10

32.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$61.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.90%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PCAMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal Capital Appreciation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Coleman

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies with any market capitalization, but it has a greater exposure to large market capitalization companies than small or medium market capitalization companies. Those managing the Fund’s investments seek to invest in securities of businesses that they believe are trading at a discount to their private market value (i.e., the value of the business if it was sold), have a competitive advantage, and/or that have barriers to entry in their respective industries.
Read More

PCAMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCAMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% -14.3% 35.6% 52.90%
1 Yr 19.1% -55.6% 38.6% 5.33%
3 Yr 7.7%* -28.0% 93.5% 33.02%
5 Yr -1.1%* -30.5% 97.0% 79.29%
10 Yr 2.3%* -18.8% 37.4% 58.82%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCAMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.0% -64.5% 28.9% 15.71%
2021 7.7% -20.5% 152.6% 55.27%
2020 4.0% -13.9% 183.6% 43.50%
2019 5.1% -8.3% 8.9% 57.14%
2018 -8.1% -13.5% 12.6% 98.32%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCAMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% -20.5% 35.6% 47.44%
1 Yr 19.1% -55.6% 40.3% 2.85%
3 Yr 7.7%* -28.0% 93.5% 32.77%
5 Yr 6.6%* -29.9% 97.0% 27.17%
10 Yr 9.1%* -13.5% 37.4% 21.39%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCAMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.0% -64.5% 28.9% 15.78%
2021 7.7% -20.5% 152.6% 55.74%
2020 4.0% -13.9% 183.6% 43.42%
2019 5.1% -8.3% 8.9% 57.65%
2018 -0.9% -10.9% 12.6% 17.76%

NAV & Total Return History

PCAMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PCAMX Category Low Category High PCAMX % Rank
Net Assets 3.16 B 177 K 1.21 T 32.93%
Number of Holdings 93 2 4154 53.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.02 B 288 K 270 B 33.98%
Weighting of Top 10 32.14% 1.8% 106.2% 46.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.80%
  2. Apple Inc 5.10%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.48%
  4. Visa Inc Class A 3.06%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp 2.69%
  6. Principal Government Money Market Instl 2.68%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.66%
  8. Amazon.com Inc 2.54%
  9. Chevron Corp 2.47%
  10. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PCAMX % Rank
Stocks 		97.10% 0.00% 130.24% 80.35%
Cash 		2.90% -102.29% 100.00% 17.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 33.61%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 34.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 30.71%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 31.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCAMX % Rank
Technology 		20.70% 0.00% 48.94% 72.22%
Financial Services 		14.65% 0.00% 55.59% 33.18%
Healthcare 		14.17% 0.00% 60.70% 59.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.16% 0.00% 30.33% 61.26%
Communication Services 		9.39% 0.00% 27.94% 25.34%
Industrials 		8.90% 0.00% 29.90% 53.12%
Energy 		6.17% 0.00% 41.64% 13.47%
Consumer Defense 		6.02% 0.00% 47.71% 72.75%
Real Estate 		3.92% 0.00% 31.91% 16.51%
Utilities 		3.28% 0.00% 20.91% 21.16%
Basic Materials 		2.65% 0.00% 25.70% 46.19%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCAMX % Rank
US 		94.72% 0.00% 127.77% 62.87%
Non US 		2.38% 0.00% 32.38% 44.49%

PCAMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PCAMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.35% 0.01% 49.27% 19.92%
Management Fee 0.46% 0.00% 2.00% 42.03%
12b-1 Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.00% 65.11%
Administrative Fee 0.28% 0.00% 0.85% 91.24%

Sales Fees

PCAMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PCAMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PCAMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.90% 0.00% 496.00% 57.73%

PCAMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PCAMX Category Low Category High PCAMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.15% 0.00% 24.20% 63.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PCAMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PCAMX Category Low Category High PCAMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.06% -54.00% 6.06% 81.99%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PCAMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PCAMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Coleman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 19, 2010

12.04

12.0%

Dan is the Chief Investment Officer at Edge Asset Management, an investment boutique within Principal Global Investors, and serves as a Portfolio Manager. He is responsible for security selection and overseeing the firm’s equity strategies. Dan joined Edge as a Portfolio Manager in 2001 and was promoted to the Head of Equities in 2005. He has been in the investment industry since 1979. Previously, he was Vice President and Senior Business Manager for Info Space, Inc./Go2Net, Inc. His background also includes positions with Brookhaven Capital Management, LLC/Clyde Hill Research and Ragen MacKenzie. Dan received an MBA from New York University and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of

Theodore Jayne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Theodore Jayne has been with Principal® since 2015. Prior to that, he was a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Wellington Management Company, LLP from 1998 to 2014. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Anthropology from Harvard University. Mr. Jayne has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

