Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.8%
1 yr return
19.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
Net Assets
$3.16 B
Holdings in Top 10
32.1%
Expense Ratio 1.35%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 29.90%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PCAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.8%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|52.90%
|1 Yr
|19.1%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|5.33%
|3 Yr
|7.7%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|33.02%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|79.29%
|10 Yr
|2.3%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|58.82%
* Annualized
|Period
|PCAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.0%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|15.71%
|2021
|7.7%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|55.27%
|2020
|4.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|43.50%
|2019
|5.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|57.14%
|2018
|-8.1%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|98.32%
|Period
|PCAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.8%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|47.44%
|1 Yr
|19.1%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|2.85%
|3 Yr
|7.7%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|32.77%
|5 Yr
|6.6%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|27.17%
|10 Yr
|9.1%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|21.39%
* Annualized
|Period
|PCAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.0%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|15.78%
|2021
|7.7%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|55.74%
|2020
|4.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|43.42%
|2019
|5.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|57.65%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|17.76%
|PCAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PCAMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.16 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|32.93%
|Number of Holdings
|93
|2
|4154
|53.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.02 B
|288 K
|270 B
|33.98%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.14%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|46.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCAMX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.10%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|80.35%
|Cash
|2.90%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|17.78%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|33.61%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|34.36%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|30.71%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|31.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCAMX % Rank
|Technology
|20.70%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|72.22%
|Financial Services
|14.65%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|33.18%
|Healthcare
|14.17%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|59.28%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.16%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|61.26%
|Communication Services
|9.39%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|25.34%
|Industrials
|8.90%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|53.12%
|Energy
|6.17%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|13.47%
|Consumer Defense
|6.02%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|72.75%
|Real Estate
|3.92%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|16.51%
|Utilities
|3.28%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|21.16%
|Basic Materials
|2.65%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|46.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCAMX % Rank
|US
|94.72%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|62.87%
|Non US
|2.38%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|44.49%
|PCAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.35%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|19.92%
|Management Fee
|0.46%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|42.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|65.11%
|Administrative Fee
|0.28%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|91.24%
|PCAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PCAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PCAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|29.90%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|57.73%
|PCAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PCAMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.15%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|63.68%
|PCAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PCAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PCAMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.06%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|81.99%
|PCAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$3.670
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.407
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.268
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.488
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.366
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.454
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2010
12.04
12.0%
Dan is the Chief Investment Officer at Edge Asset Management, an investment boutique within Principal Global Investors, and serves as a Portfolio Manager. He is responsible for security selection and overseeing the firm’s equity strategies. Dan joined Edge as a Portfolio Manager in 2001 and was promoted to the Head of Equities in 2005. He has been in the investment industry since 1979. Previously, he was Vice President and Senior Business Manager for Info Space, Inc./Go2Net, Inc. His background also includes positions with Brookhaven Capital Management, LLC/Clyde Hill Research and Ragen MacKenzie. Dan received an MBA from New York University and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Theodore Jayne has been with Principal® since 2015. Prior to that, he was a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Wellington Management Company, LLP from 1998 to 2014. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Anthropology from Harvard University. Mr. Jayne has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
