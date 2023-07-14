Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.9%
1 yr return
5.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
Net Assets
$28.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.8%
Expense Ratio 1.78%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$10,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PCAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.9%
|-3.2%
|29.3%
|79.42%
|1 Yr
|5.6%
|-12.9%
|32.0%
|51.13%
|3 Yr
|5.7%*
|-6.5%
|13.0%
|10.65%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|-8.2%
|5.9%
|7.97%
|10 Yr
|2.0%*
|-6.9%
|6.0%
|25.12%
* Annualized
|Period
|PCAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.3%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|1.64%
|2021
|4.1%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|43.33%
|2020
|1.4%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|71.02%
|2019
|3.6%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|45.45%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-6.1%
|-0.8%
|3.02%
|Period
|PCAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.9%
|-14.6%
|29.3%
|78.46%
|1 Yr
|5.6%
|-12.9%
|57.6%
|50.48%
|3 Yr
|5.7%*
|-6.5%
|22.1%
|10.38%
|5 Yr
|3.1%*
|-7.8%
|16.4%
|10.58%
|10 Yr
|5.5%*
|-3.4%
|8.5%
|15.24%
* Annualized
|Period
|PCAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.3%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|1.64%
|2021
|4.1%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|43.33%
|2020
|1.4%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|71.02%
|2019
|3.6%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|45.45%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-6.1%
|0.1%
|1.51%
|PCAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PCAFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|28.1 M
|963 K
|126 B
|94.92%
|Number of Holdings
|64
|4
|7731
|33.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.3 M
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|95.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.75%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|77.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCAFX % Rank
|Stocks
|74.78%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|58.41%
|Convertible Bonds
|19.05%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|0.63%
|Cash
|5.09%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|41.27%
|Other
|1.08%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|32.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|91.43%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCAFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|41.80%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|1.27%
|Healthcare
|13.32%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|47.30%
|Industrials
|12.54%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|12.70%
|Technology
|8.38%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|91.75%
|Consumer Defense
|8.30%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|14.60%
|Energy
|5.73%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|26.98%
|Basic Materials
|4.11%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|66.67%
|Real Estate
|4.10%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|48.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.72%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|97.14%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|99.68%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCAFX % Rank
|US
|68.96%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|10.16%
|Non US
|5.82%
|0.00%
|38.11%
|82.54%
|PCAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.78%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|5.28%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|97.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.04%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|12.50%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|N/A
|PCAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PCAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|11.11%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PCAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|4.00%
|398.00%
|55.78%
|PCAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PCAFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.55%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|82.02%
|PCAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PCAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PCAFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.36%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|86.93%
|PCAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.271
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.344
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.237
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2007
14.68
14.7%
Mr. O’Brien has been a portfolio manager at Prospector Partners, LLC since 2003 and has been a portfolio manager or securities analyst for more than twenty-five years. Mr. O’Brien is also an Executive Vice President of Prospector Funds, Inc. In addition, from April 2003 through August 2005, Mr. O’Brien served as a Managing Director of White Mountains Advisors, LLC. From April 1996 through April 2003, Mr. O’Brien was an employee of Neuberger Berman, where he began as an investment analyst (1996-1999), served as Vice President (1999-2001), and Managing Director (2001-2003). At the end of Mr. O’Brien’s tenure at Neuberger Berman, Mr. O’Brien’s responsibilities included the co-management of equity assets of institutional investors and mutual funds. At Neuberger Berman, Mr. O’Brien served as co-manager of the Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund. Mr. O’Brien was responsible for following stocks in the financial services, consumer, and technology sectors. From 1991 through 1996, Mr. O’Brien was an employee of Alex, Brown & Sons, where he was an analyst following the financial services industry. His coverage universe included property-casualty insurance, specialty finance, asset management, and diversified financial services. Mr. O’Brien received a B.S. magna cum laude from Central Connecticut State University in 1986. Additionally, Mr. O’Brien received a Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1995.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2013
9.09
9.1%
Mr. Kish has been a portfolio manager at Prospector Partners, LLC since 2013 and has been a portfolio manager or securities analyst for more than fifteen years. He is also an Executive Vice President of Prospector Funds, Inc. When Mr. Kish joined Prospector Partners, LLC in 1997, he began as a junior analyst, covering all industries, eventually serving as the property-casualty analyst and became the Director of Research in 2010. From 1995 to 1997, Mr. Kish worked as an auditor at Coopers & Lybrand, LLP in Hartford, CT. Mr. Kish received a B.S.B.A. from Providence College in 1995. He received his Certified Public Accountant designation in 2000 and his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Mr. Labbe is a portfolio manager at Prospector Funds and has been a portfolio manager or securities analyst for more than 20 years. Mr. Labbe joined Prospector Partners, LLC, an affiliate of Prospector Funds Inc, in March, 2012. He began as an analyst, covering the insurance industry and gradually increased his coverage to asset managers, exchanges, and brokers; he became a portfolio manager in July, 2020. From 1996 to 2012, Mr. Labbe was employed as an analyst with Langen McAlenney, a division of Janney Montgomery Scott, covering the insurance industry. Mr. Labbe received a B.S. degree in Mathematics, from Central Connecticut State University in December, 1995. He received his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2001.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.44
|2.41
