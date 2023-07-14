Under normal conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in convertible securities. Convertible securities are “hybrid” securities that possess both fixed income and equity characteristics. A convertible security is a bond, preferred stock or other securities that may be converted into a prescribed amount of common stock at a pre-stated price. Convertible securities may include corporate bonds, debentures, notes, or warrants. By investing in convertible securities, the Fund seeks the opportunity to participate in the capital appreciation of underlying stocks, while at the same time relying on a fixed income aspect of the convertible security to provide current income and reduced price volatility, which can limit the risk of loss in a down equity market.

The Fund will generally invest primarily in investment-grade instruments. The Fund may also invest opportunistically in non-rated securities that are considered by the Fund’s portfolio managers to be equivalent to investment-grade securities, which at times may represent a significant share of the Fund’s overall portfolio. The Fund may invest in U.S. companies of any market capitalization without limit; however, the Fund expects to invest primarily in large capitalization companies. The Fund may invest across sectors, and at times might have individual positions that in the aggregate result in significant exposures to specific sectors, such as the information technology sector. While there are no restrictions on maturity, under normal market conditions, the Fund’s portfolio is generally expected to have a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than five years. The Fund may invest in securities of any duration (i.e., the sensitivity of a fixed income security’s price to interest rate changes) without limit.

The Fund’s investment sub-advisor, Pier 88 Investment Partners, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”), will structure the Fund’s portfolio based on its macroeconomic views and will seek to take advantage of perceived secular (longer term) and cyclical themes across all industry sectors. The Sub-Advisor approaches investment decisions primarily from an equity analysis perspective given that historically equity sensitivity has been the primary driver of returns of the convertible securities asset class. The Sub-Advisor establishes a view on the intrinsic value of a company and then examines the overall capital structure of that company to identify potential mis-pricings. The selection process focuses on individual securities as part of a broader secular or cyclical theme, where the Sub-Advisor believes that the risk-adjusted probability of upside appreciation outweighs potential downside. The Sub-Advisor will value securities using a fundamental top-down research approach, which will include scenario analysis to identify potential pricing inefficiencies as well as various risk management techniques to enhance overall portfolio construction. The Sub-Advisor seeks to build the Fund’s portfolio through exposure to companies across industry sectors and will target yields competitive with the overall convertible bond asset class.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the“1940 Act”), which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of issuers.