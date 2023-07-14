Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-2.3%
1 yr return
-2.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$121 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.3%
Expense Ratio 1.35%
Front Load 4.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 130.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in convertible securities. Convertible securities are “hybrid” securities that possess both fixed income and equity characteristics. A convertible security is a bond, preferred stock or other securities that may be converted into a prescribed amount of common stock at a pre-stated price. Convertible securities may include corporate bonds, debentures, notes, or warrants. By investing in convertible securities, the Fund seeks the opportunity to participate in the capital appreciation of underlying stocks, while at the same time relying on a fixed income aspect of the convertible security to provide current income and reduced price volatility, which can limit the risk of loss in a down equity market.
The Fund will generally invest primarily in investment-grade instruments. The Fund may also invest opportunistically in non-rated securities that are considered by the Fund’s portfolio managers to be equivalent to investment-grade securities, which at times may represent a significant share of the Fund’s overall portfolio. The Fund may invest in U.S. companies of any market capitalization without limit; however, the Fund expects to invest primarily in large capitalization companies. The Fund may invest across sectors, and at times might have individual positions that in the aggregate result in significant exposures to specific sectors, such as the information technology sector. While there are no restrictions on maturity, under normal market conditions, the Fund’s portfolio is generally expected to have a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than five years. The Fund may invest in securities of any duration (i.e., the sensitivity of a fixed income security’s price to interest rate changes) without limit.
The Fund’s investment sub-advisor, Pier 88 Investment Partners, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”), will structure the Fund’s portfolio based on its macroeconomic views and will seek to take advantage of perceived secular (longer term) and cyclical themes across all industry sectors. The Sub-Advisor approaches investment decisions primarily from an equity analysis perspective given that historically equity sensitivity has been the primary driver of returns of the convertible securities asset class. The Sub-Advisor establishes a view on the intrinsic value of a company and then examines the overall capital structure of that company to identify potential mis-pricings. The selection process focuses on individual securities as part of a broader secular or cyclical theme, where the Sub-Advisor believes that the risk-adjusted probability of upside appreciation outweighs potential downside. The Sub-Advisor will value securities using a fundamental top-down research approach, which will include scenario analysis to identify potential pricing inefficiencies as well as various risk management techniques to enhance overall portfolio construction. The Sub-Advisor seeks to build the Fund’s portfolio through exposure to companies across industry sectors and will target yields competitive with the overall convertible bond asset class.
The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the“1940 Act”), which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of issuers.
|Period
|PBXAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.3%
|-2.4%
|12.0%
|97.59%
|1 Yr
|-2.2%
|-6.2%
|11.8%
|91.57%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-10.2%
|5.9%
|8.64%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|9.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PBXAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.8%
|-37.8%
|-9.7%
|3.66%
|2021
|1.2%
|-10.0%
|2.1%
|2.44%
|2020
|N/A
|1.9%
|17.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|2.4%
|5.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.3%
|-0.1%
|N/A
|PBXAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBXAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|121 M
|48.6 M
|4.43 B
|89.29%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|37
|381
|94.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|55 M
|-991 K
|795 M
|78.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.33%
|9.5%
|87.7%
|5.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBXAX % Rank
|Convertible Bonds
|53.60%
|33.22%
|110.54%
|95.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|21.29%
|0.00%
|22.93%
|4.76%
|Stocks
|18.84%
|0.00%
|23.09%
|5.95%
|Cash
|6.27%
|-81.48%
|7.92%
|5.95%
|Other
|0.00%
|-17.11%
|1.13%
|28.57%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-18.46%
|76.04%
|44.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBXAX % Rank
|Utilities
|57.14%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|65.33%
|Energy
|22.16%
|0.00%
|40.56%
|8.00%
|Financial Services
|10.50%
|0.00%
|20.48%
|9.33%
|Industrials
|10.21%
|0.00%
|23.08%
|14.67%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.73%
|32.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.87%
|18.67%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.31%
|68.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|18.67%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.78%
|32.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.79%
|29.33%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.08%
|26.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBXAX % Rank
|US
|18.84%
|0.00%
|22.42%
|5.95%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.62%
|25.00%
|PBXAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.35%
|0.20%
|9.99%
|31.33%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.20%
|1.37%
|85.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|26.53%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|PBXAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.75%
|2.25%
|5.75%
|56.25%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PBXAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PBXAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|130.00%
|30.00%
|154.00%
|81.08%
|PBXAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBXAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.19%
|0.00%
|7.63%
|45.24%
|PBXAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PBXAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBXAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.88%
|-3.72%
|10.32%
|24.10%
|PBXAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 06, 2019
2.48
2.5%
Sean Aurigemma is a Partner and Portfolio Manager working on the Small Cap Growth and Convertible Bond Strategy at Pier 88 Investment Partners. Mr Aurigemma is an established financial services industry veteran with over 25 years of direct investment experience. Previously he was the Lead Portfolio Manager for Larve Cap Value and Value Equity Strategies at Lord Abbett & Co wth $5 B in assets under management. Earlier he served as Managing Director at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Lead Portfolio Manager for Morgan Stanley's Dividend Growth Portfolio in addition to it's Financial Services Trust Portfolio. Earlier in his career Mr Aurigemma was a Research Analyst at Deutsche Bank Alex Brown and an Investment Analyst at both Prudential Securities and Kidder Peabody & co. Mr Aurigemma earned a BA in History with High Honors from the University of Notre Dame.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 06, 2019
2.48
2.5%
Frank Timons is the Founder, CEO and CIO of Pier 88 Investment Partners. Previously, Frank had several roles at Lord Abbett including: Portfolio Manager for the convertible strategy (2012-2013) Portfolio Manager for the large cap core and large cap value strategies(2010-2012) and Research Analyst specializing in technology companies (2007-2010). Prior to joining Lord Abbett, Frank was a Research Analyst at Robert Baird & Co and Senior Strategist at Sun Microsystems (2001-2004) focusing on venture and capital investments. Frank holds a B.A. and J.D. from the University of Notre Dame
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|36.97
|10.11
|7.42
