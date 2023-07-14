®

®

®

®

This 80% policy to invest in small companies may be changed by the Board of Trustees without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders. The Adviser considers small companies for this purpose to be those companies that, at the time of purchase, are generally within the range of the market capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2000Index and the S&P SmallCap 600Index. This policy does not require the Fund to sell the security of a small company if such company’s market capitalization moves outside the range of the market capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2000Index and the S&P SmallCap 600Index; however, additional purchases of such security will be subject to the 20% limitation for securities outside of the Fund’s small company portfolio. As of April 30, 2022, the weighted average market capitalization of the Fund’s holdings was approximately $4.07 billion.