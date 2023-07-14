Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.7%
1 yr return
13.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
Net Assets
$121 M
Holdings in Top 10
48.4%
Expense Ratio 1.34%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 40.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PBSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.7%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|9.60%
|1 Yr
|13.1%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|38.66%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|32.47%
|5 Yr
|3.7%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|10.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PBSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-42.9%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|92.49%
|2021
|6.1%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|7.07%
|2020
|14.4%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|15.59%
|2019
|4.8%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|56.35%
|2018
|0.4%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|3.24%
|PBSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|121 M
|183 K
|28 B
|81.27%
|Number of Holdings
|27
|6
|1336
|97.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|65.6 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|65.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.41%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|5.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBSIX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.67%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|90.64%
|Cash
|6.33%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|8.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|7.19%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|24.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|3.85%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|3.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBSIX % Rank
|Technology
|43.11%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|1.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|24.04%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|0.50%
|Financial Services
|16.38%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|10.54%
|Healthcare
|13.82%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|86.45%
|Consumer Defense
|2.64%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|74.92%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|33.95%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|74.75%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|99.33%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|73.75%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|84.62%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|84.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBSIX % Rank
|US
|89.27%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|76.59%
|Non US
|4.40%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|38.29%
|PBSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.34%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|36.10%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|84.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|PBSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PBSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|33.33%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PBSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|32.10%
|PBSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|8.86%
|PBSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PBSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.06%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|77.29%
|PBSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2018
3.75
3.8%
Ms. Lesser Hannaway joined Polen Capital in 2017. She is co-portfolio manager of the firm’s U.S. Small Company Growth strategy and lead portfolio manager of the U.S. SMID Growth strategy. Prior to joining Polen Capital, she spent nine years in portfolio management and two years as a research analyst at Fidelity Investments in Boston evaluating small and mid-cap companies. She also spent nine years working in small cap research for Jennison Associates and Lord Abbett & Company. Ms. Lesser Hannaway received a B.A. in Economics from Barnard College, a division of Columbia University, where she graduated summa cum laude in 1996. Ms. Lesser Hannaway is a CFA® charterholder since 2000. She is a current member of the Board of Trustees at Shore Country Day School and former board member of North Shore Nursery School, both in Beverly, Massachusetts, and is actively involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts Bay.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
